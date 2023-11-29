Best holiday gifts for an Apple fan in 2023

Only a few tech brands are as trustworthy and sleek as Apple products. Their lifespan is unmatched by most, and their efficiency is out of the roof as well. With each new year comes new gadgets and gear hitting the market, and there are also noteworthy holiday sales happening right now. Thus, it's a great time to consider giving someone one of the tech giants' prominent devices as a gift.

For Apple, selling small yet strong product lines is a point of pride since it allows them to showcase every item they offer on a diminutive table. Purchasing a gadget can be a confusing ordeal, but the added complication of finding the perfect accessory only adds to the conundrum.

To appease your Apple fanatic friend, let's delve into the prime tech gift ideas.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Five best holiday gifts you can purchase for an Apple lover in 2023

1) HomePod mini

Thanks to Thread integration, the HomePod mini serves as the perfect brain for any smart home utilizing HomeKit devices. This tiny smart speaker allows for Siri, HomeKit control, and Apple Music in one convenient location.

The overall music experience is bound to be enhanced by the addition of a tech lover's ecosystem in any of the five available colors: blue, orange, yellow, white, and space gray.

HomePod mini: $94.99 (B&H)

2) AirPods (3rd gen)

With Adaptive EQ and Dolby Atmos featuring dynamic head tracking, the AirPods (3rd generation) are a steal with their sleek design and budget-friendly cost relative to the AirPods Pro. Boasting a sufficient six-hour battery life for non-stop use, there won't be any interruptions during a session of tunes.

If you are cranking out some video or pictures, going to the gym, or walking the dog while listening to music, your next headphone must be AirPods. It's a uniquely amazing gift for a music-loving friend who enjoys incorporating tunes into their everyday activities.

AirPods (3rd gen): $169.99 (Verizon)

3) iPad (9th gen)

The most beloved of Apple's iPads is the 10.2-inch edition of the 9th generation due to its affordable cost and impressive features. While it may have an older layout with a Home Button and a so-so display, it nevertheless can run all the powerful iPadOS apps on the market.

If you're trying to find a sleek device that's entry-level and relatively inexpensive to give to a friend who loves Apple products, the iPad may be a good option. Though it maintains the usual physical appearance of previous versions of the iPad, it is also the most affordable.

iPad (9th gen): $329.99 (Best Buy)

4) Watch Series 9

The all-new Watch Series 9 is equipped with the most potent chip ever seen. Its lightning-fast processing brings a brighter display, enhancing your overall experience. Thanks to watchOS10, the watch now comes with updated designs and additional information, making it more comprehensive than ever before.

Furthermore, with the power of Series 9, you can now track both mental and bodily health straight from your wrist, according to Apple. At the forefront of the tech world is this sleek and state-of-the-art gift that tech users will undoubtedly desire. It happens to be the first carbon-neutral product that the tech giant has ever produced.

Watch Series 9: $399 (Adorama)

5) M2 Mac mini

With a multitude of ports situated at the rear, the Mac mini is equipped with Apple's proprietary M2 chip. It is a versatile and potent computing option that remains classically thin and square, all in a package small enough to be concealed on a desk.

For anyone with an affinity for technology, the Mac mini makes an ideal present. A petite desktop is all that's required, as long as they provide their monitor, mouse, and keyboard, whether for commonplace tasks or to utilize as a server located in their home.

M2 Mac mini: $499 (B&H)

If you're looking to buy Apple products at a discounted price this Cyber Monday, check out some of the cheapest deals.