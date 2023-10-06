10 best mobile phone deals at Amazon Great Indian Sale

The Amazon Great Indian Sale will start on October 8th, 2023, with Prime members having access to them a day earlier, on October 7th. Whether you are planning to get an electronic device for personal use or a home appliance, there will be great deals on everything, and you should not let this chance slide. Additionally, you can avail extra discounts if you use SBI bank credit cards.

This article will focus on the best deals on mobiles, considering flagship, mid-range, and budget options. This will help you decide on the best mobile phone for you.

The top 10 deals on mobiles during the Amazon Great Indian Sale

1) Samsung Galaxy M34 (INR 14,999)

Original Price: INR 24,999

INR 24,999 Sale Price: INR 14,999

Samsung's mid-range segment is dominated by the M-series phone, and the newest addition to the line-up, the Galaxy M34, contains the Exynos 1280 processor and comes with up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. Speaking of the camera, it packs a 50+8+2 MP main module and a 13MP selfie module. Where it really shines is its 6000mAh monster battery that supports 25W fast charging. Amazon Great Indian Sale is the perfect time to get this phone.

2) Realme Narzo 60 (INR 16,499)

Original Price: INR 19,999

INR 19,999 Sale Price: INR 16,499

This budget smartphone has the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset and 8 GB of RAM to help you with everyday tasks. It is generally priced at INR 19,999, but this festive season, you can get this all-rounder device at INR 16,499. This is a great device for someone who is looking for a device that will comfortably last them through a day's usage.

The device features a good display and moderate gaming on a budget. It also has an AI-powered 50MP camera that can take good-quality pictures.

3) LAVA Agni 2 (INR 17,999)

Original Price: INR 24,999

INR 24,999 Sale Price: INR 17,999

The only Indian-origin phone on our list for the Amazon Great Indian Sale deals, the LAVA Agni 2, easily knocks out its competitors in the mid-range segment. This mobile is going on sale at a discount of INR 7000, and this packs Dimensity 7050, 256 GB storage, and 8 GB RAM that has an AnTuTu score of 5,19,000. It is safe to say that this device has everything needed, considering its price point.

4) iQOO Z7 Pro (INR 21,499)

Original Price: INR 26,999

INR 26,999 Sale Price: INR 21,499

This mobile from iQOO is one of the most celebrated in the gaming community, and for good reason. It comes with the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor and the curved AMOLED display. If you manage to get suitable bank cards, then you can get the device as low as INR 21,499 during the Amazon Great Indian Sale.

5) Samsung Galaxy A34 (INR 24,999)

Original Price: INR 35,499

INR 35,499 Sale Price: INR 24,999

This is another mid-range device from Samsung that has IP68 waterproofing, runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor, and possesses a 6/8 GB RAM and 128/256 GB storage. The 48+8+5 primary camera module is capable of taking stunning photos. If you are someone who likes to have a phone that looks different, then this phone's quirky color options will definitely attract you.

6) HONOR 90 (INR 26,999)

Original Price : INR 47,999

: INR 47,999 Sale Price: INR 26,999

HONOR has made a comeback to the Indian market in mid-2023. HONOR 90 is one of the best devices from the brand that packs a Snapdragon 7 gen 1 accelerated chipset with 12 GB RAM and a 120Hz 2K AMOLED display. If you want to get this HONOR device, it is going to be available at a discount of INR 21,000 during the Amazon Great Indian Sale.

7) OnePlus 11R (INR 34,999)

Original Price: INR 45,999

INR 45,999 Sale Price: INR 34,999

With the power of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, the OnePlus 11R is an ideal device for customers looking for solid mid-range options. The effective price of the mobile during the Amazon Great Indian Sale will be INR 34,999. This is a great device if you need an all-rounder that can help you with photography/videography, multimedia, or gaming.

8) iPhone 13 (INR 39,999)

Original Price: INR 59,900

INR 59,900 Sale Price: INR 39,999

Recently, Apple launched its iPhone 15 series, so it was expected to see crazy discounts on the iPhone 14 and 13 series. The iPhone 13 comes with Apple's Bionic 15, which has an impressive AnTuTu score of 12,79,797. It will continue to receive all software updates for several years. It is still a great device today as long as you don't mind the big notch.

9) Samsung Galaxy S23 FE (INR 49,999)

Original Price: INR 79,999

INR 79,999 Sale Price: INR 49,999

With the grand success of the S21 FE in 2021, Samsung has recently launched the Galaxy S23 FE. It has all the good things that the S23 flagship line-up has, minus the best cameras. It is still a respectable device for photography for its price point. That said, don't expect those moon-shots with this phone. This device packs an Exynos 2200 chipset and a 4500mAh battery that supports 35W fast charging.

10) Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (INR 74,999)

Original Price: INR 131,999

INR 131,999 Sale Price: INR 74,999

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the best camera phones with a 100+10+10+12MP quad camera module and an Exynos 2200 SoC. It has various available variants, starting from the 8 GB+128 GB one. If you are looking for a flagship phone worth around INR 70,000, then you should definitely consider getting this device, especially during the Amazon Great Indian Sale.

There are other deals as well for phones from Samsung and OnePlus in the Amazon Great Indian Sale that you should check out to make a good decision and buy a phone that best suits your needs. For more informative content, follow GamingTech/Sportskeeda.