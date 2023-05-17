5 best Samsung phones to play Honkai Star Rail

Samsung Galaxy smartphones are one of the best devices for playing Honkai Star Rail. HoYoverse's latest JRPG easily ranks among the most graphically demanding games on Android phones, alongside Genshin Impact and Call of Duty: Mobile. Thus, many gamers might want to upgrade to the latest and greatest smartphones from the Korean smartphone maker.

However, there's a dirty secret to mobile gaming: you don't need the top-of-the-line $1,000 flagships to enjoy a decent experience in the latest and most graphically demanding games on Play Store. Even a budget Snapdragon 4 Gen 1-powered smartphone will be able to play the most demanding games thanks to optimization.

This list includes entry-level devices and the most extreme smartphones money can buy. We have included a recommendation for almost every type of user.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Multiple Samsung Galaxy smartphones can handle Honkai Star Rail without hiccups

1) Samsung Galaxy F14 5G

The Samsung Galaxy F14 is a decent entry-level device from the Korean tech giant. It isn't crazy powerful, but Honkai Star Rail has been optimized well to run on some budget hardware without throwing a ton of performance tantrums.

Samsung sells both a 4 GB and a 6 GB variant of their latest F14. We recommend you opt for the latter since 4 GB will be quite limiting in terms of in-game FPS.

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G SoC Exynos 1330 (2x Cortex-A78+6x Cortex A-55, Mali G68) RAM 4GB/6GB Display 6.6" 90Hz PLS LCD Battery 6000 mAh Price €150

The F14 can be bought for just $155 in the US, which makes it a dirt-cheap option for anyone looking to play the latest game from HoYoverse.

2) Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

The Galaxy M33 5G isn't a new smartphone; it was launched back in early 2022. However, until the next-gen M34 arrives sometime in the next quarter, the $250 device from the last generation is a great recommendation for anyone.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G SoC Exynos 1280 (2x Cortex-A78+6x Cortex A-55, Mali G68) RAM 6GB/8GB Display 6.6" 120Hz TFT LCD Battery 5000 mAh (6000 mAh in India) Price €251

The Exynos 1280 powering the Samsung Galaxy M33 isn't a very powerful processor; it is considerably slower than the last-gen Snapdragon 778G. However, in its segment, it is a solid choice for over many $250 smartphones when it comes to playing Honkai Star Rail.

3) Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

Samsung recently launched its mid-range Galaxy A54 as an upgrade over the Galaxy A53 released a couple of weeks ago. The smartphone is a solid $400 offering for most users out there.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G SoC Exynos 1380 (2x Cortex-A78+6x Cortex A-55, Mali G68) RAM 6GB/8GB Display 6.4" 120Hz Super AMOLED Battery 5000 mAh Price $400

The Exynos 1380 powering the device packs a ton of graphics rendering prowess and can run Honkai Star Rail at decent framerates at 1080p — the smartphone's display resolution. Gamers who don't want to dump a ton of money on their next Samsung Galaxy device should consider the A54.

4) Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ is at the top of the current lineup. These devices pack the latest hardware, namely the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, so gamers can expect solid performance in Honkai Star Rail.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (1x Cortex-X3+2x Cortex-A715+2x Cortex-A710+3x Cortex A-510, Adreno 740) RAM 8GB Display 6.6" 120Hz Super AMOLED HDR10+ Battery 4700 mAh Price $889

The S23 smartphones are flagship devices, so they pack state-of-the-art displays, refresh rates, and cooling designs.This helps improve the gaming experience by loads.

In addition, the S23+ is ever so slightly better than its younger sibling and isn't priced as ridiculously as the Ultra. This makes it our top recommendation for gaming on a Galaxy.

5) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4

Foldable smartphones are a buzzword in the enthusiast community, and Samsung is heralding their development as of right now. The Galaxy Z Fold4 is the latest entry in the lineup, and it brings small iterative changes to the last-gen Z Fold3.

Samsung is slated to launch the Z Fold5 sometime soon. However, the 2022 variant is a pretty solid deal now that it is available for $1,349, down from its $1,799 launch MSRP. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is a very powerful processor for almost any game out there, including Honkai Star Rail.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 SoC Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (1x Cortex-X2+3x Cortex-A710+4x Cortex A-510, Adreno 730) RAM 12GB Display 7.6" 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED HDR10+ Battery 4400 mAh Price $1,349

The slightly bigger 7.6" display of the smartphone improves the experience by leaps, and in certain cases, might offer a competitive advantage in Honkai Star Rail. Thus, gamers who have the cash to dump on a smartphone should opt for this device.

