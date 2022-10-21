Best Modern Warfare 2 settings for RTX 2060

If you want to maximize the performance of your RTX 2060 in Modern Warfare 2, you must pay close attention to the game's graphical settings. Many people are curious about the optimum card settings now that Modern Warfare 2 has been released.

Prices for last-generation cards have plummeted with the introduction of the new RTX 40 Series, making the 20 series one of the most cost-effective ways to take advantage of real-time ray tracing. Unsurprisingly, more budget gamers are purchasing an RTX 2060, whether new or secondhand, to grab a piece of the ray tracing action.

This article will discuss the optimal settings for Modern Warfare 2 on RTX 2060.

The best graphics settings for Modern Warfare 2

Make sure your PC can run the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta before anything else. Below are the recommended and minimum PC specifications for Modern Warfare 2.

Minimum specifications

OS: Windows 10 64-bit OS (latest update)

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1600X or Intel Core i5-3570

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470

VRAM: 3GB of video memory

Memory: 16GB

Storage space: 25GB

Sound Card: Compatible with DirectX

Drivers for graphics cards to use: NVIDIA 516.79 or AMD 21.9.1

Recommended specifications

OS: Windows 10 64-bit OS (latest update)

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 1800X or Intel Core i7-4770K

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580 video card

VRAM: 3GB of video memory

Memory: 16 GB of RAM

Storage Space: 25GB

Sound Card: Compatible with DirectX

Drivers for graphics cards to use: NVIDIA 516.79 or AMD 21.9.1

Display Mode

Always run games in full-screen mode; using the "Windowed" or "Borderless Windowed" mode, you lose a significant amount of performance. Additionally, turn off the "Constrain Mouse to Game Window" option.

Field of View

Set Field of View at 105, and try to set it as high as possible in these fast-paced shooter games for maximum peripheral vision. Set the Third Person Field of View to 80. Leave the Vehicle Field of View unchanged and set Camera Movements to 100 in both the First and Third Person View.

Post Processing Effects

Enable Nvidia Reflex Low Latency to reduce the delay in action. Turn off the Depth of the Field, World Motion Blur, and Weapon Motion Blur, and set the Film Grain to 0.00. These settings will ensure you get the best display quality.

Dynamic Resolution

Keep this setting turned off. This setting dynamically alters the resolution to maintain a consistent frame rate. However, it might sound prudent to keep it going. In reality, it's not, as it heavily alters and worsens the gaming experience.

Maximum Frame Rate

This setting comes down to the hardware of your choice, specifically your monitor. If your monitor is 144 Hz, then set this as 144. There is no point leaving it uncapped. Locking it at the refresh rate of your monitor will deliver much more consistent performance.

Vsync

Keep Vsync turned off unless you have some noticeable screen tear. However, the chances for the same are low if you lock the frame rate to the monitor's refresh rate.

Triple Buffering

Keep it turned off. Triple Buffering increases latency and makes Vsync appear smoother. Additionally, this option effectively adds three frames of Input Latency.

Reduce Buffering

The Input Latency in Modern Warfare 2 is set to 1 frame by default. Reducing buffering reduces that one frame at the expense of FPS, which impacts your Input Latency. Keep this on unless your PC is having a lot of difficulties.

Nvidia Reflex

Keeping Nvidia Reflex enabled with boosts drastically reduces latency, but keeping it turned off for users with anything lower than 1660 will be the best option.

Graphics Quality Preset

Set the Graphics Quality Preset to HIgh when gaming on RTX 2060.

Upsampling

Enable AMD FSR 1.0. It sharpens the visuals with limited effect on the performance. Set the AMD Fidelity CAS to 75.

Image Sharpening

Set it to 0.40. As its name suggests, it helps sharpen the images, which is essential in such fast-paced PVP games.

Texture Quality

Set the Texture Quality to High.

Texture Filtering Quality

Set it low (1x). The positive thing about Modern Warfare 2 aesthetic direction is that even with everything at the lowest level, the game won't look horrible. This enables you to achieve high frames per second without making significant visual compromises. Set the Texture Filter Anisotropic and Particle Quality to high. Turn on Bullet Impacts and Sprays. Set Shader Quality to high and turn on Tessellation.

Shadow and Lighting Quality

Set the Map Shadow Resolution and Spot Shadow Quality to low. Disable Cache Spot Shadows and Sun Shadows. Set Particle Lighting to medium and disable SSR.

Antialias Quality

Set it to SMAA T2Xfor the best performance.

Refraction Quality

Set it to low. This controls how well semi-transparent surfaces are affected by light bending. Consider The Shield of Reinhardt as an illustration. The shield will appear more solid when this level is set to high since it will handle light elements much more accurately. FPS shouldn't be much affected by this setting.

Final thoughts

Overall, several significant modifications have been made to the Call of Duty gameplay in Modern Warfare 2. Many new additions have been hailed, including a revamped vehicle system, an upgraded AI system in the campaign, co-op modes, water physics, and swimming mechanics.

You'll need a powerful computer to execute the game because it is quite hardware-intensive, so adjusting a few settings to enjoy a smooth gaming experience with an RTX 2060 is a must.

