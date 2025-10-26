Best Ninja Gaiden 4 settings for low-end GPUs

Ninja Gaiden 4 was recently launched on multiple platforms on October 21, 2025. The much-awaited title brings back the intense hack-and-slash action with stunning visuals. That said, Ninja Garden 4's system requirements are moderately demanding. Having a capable GPU is necessary to be able to run the game at the recommended settings. If you own a low-end graphics card, we suggest that you tweak the settings to get the best performance and image quality.

This guide looks into the best graphics settings for NG4 on low-end GPUs.

The best settings for Ninja Gaiden 4 on low-end GPUs

NG4 is quite well optimized for low-end graphics cards (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Ninja Gaiden 4 looks and runs well on lower-powered GPUs featuring at least 6GB of VRAM. This category includes Nvidia cards like the GTX 1060, 1650, 1070, 1080, RTX 2060, 3050, and even certain 50-class GPUs. AMD cards like the RX 5600 XT, 6500 XT, 570, and 580 are also cards that fit this category of low-end GPUs.

The game puts up an average of 60 FPS with the graphics settings set all the way to Low. Though not the best graphics, this setting produces decent quality visuals that don't look too blurry or shabby. We've enabled FSR upscaling and set it to Prioritize Resolution. This helps it improve performance while leaning more towards improving visual quality as well.

We've set the display resolution to 1080p, which runs well on most GPUs. However, if you're playing on extremely low-end cards, typically those that feature 4GB or lower VRAM, we recommend you set the display resolution to 1280 x 720, or 720p. The graphics settings can be tweaked further down to the Very Low preset, which would help you get smooth performance.

We've turned off settings like Motion Blur, Ambient Occlusion, and Anti-aliasing to help improve performance. We recommend that you turn on VSync only if you don't own a monitor that supports Nvidia G-Sync or AMD FreeSync technologies.

Here are the best settings for Ninja Gaiden 4 for low-end GPUs:

Display Settings

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (16:9)

1920 x 1080 (16:9) HDR Display: Disable

Disable Set SDR Display: As per preference

As per preference Set HDR Display: As per preference

Performance Settings

Frame Rate Limit: 240

240 Vertical Sync: Disable

Disable FSR: Prioritize Resolution

Prioritize Resolution DLSS: Disable

Disable Anti-aliasing: Disable

Disable Object Quality: Low

Low Graphic Preset: Disable

Disable Dynamic Resolution: Disable

Disable Motion Blur: Disable

Disable Ambient Occlusion: Disable

Disable Reflection Quality: Disable

Disable Shadow Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: Low

Low Volumetric Fog: Low

Low Wind Effects: Disable

That's about it for the best Ninja Gaiden 4 settings for low-end GPUs. We've included the best settings for both low-end and very low-end graphics cards. The above provided settings should help you get smooth framerates of over 60 FPS regardless of your PC configuration.

