The OnePlus 10 Pro and the 10T are some of the most cost-effective Android flagship offerings of this generation. The smartphones pack enough power for hassle-free surfing and high-end gaming. Users who choose them will not be disappointed.

The devices were launched at a hefty premium of $899 for the 128 GB storage variant of the 10 Pro, with the 16 GB RAM variant of the 10T costing slightly less at $749. These prices put it against flagship devices like the Galaxy S22 and the iPhone 13.

However, during this Holiday Sale, the 10 Pro and the 10T can be bought for much lower. Thus, users can get a proper flagship experience at mid-range prices.

Multiple retailers are running discounts on the latest OnePlus smartphones this Holiday Sale, and some deals have caught our eye.

A guide to securing the OnePlus 10 Pro and the 10T at amazing discounts this holiday season

Best deals on the OnePlus 10T

The 10T is a great smartphone for most users. It packs the latest and greatest from Snapdragon, the 8+ Gen 1 chip, which can be coupled with 8 GB or 16 GB of RAM in the US with 128 GB or 256 GB of storage.

More RAM and storage options can be availed, including a 12 GB RAM variant, if users opt for the Chinese or international version of the device.

Amazon offers multiple editions of the OnePlus 10T right now. These include the official U.S. version, the international variant, and the Chinese version.

It is worth noting that the Chinese variants are not officially supported in the country, and users might face warranty claim issues if they choose to use the devices. However, they are great options for saving money on purchases.

Walmart is currently offering the OnePlus Ace Pro 10T, as it is called in China, for just $506. The device packs 256 GB of storage and 12 GB of RAM, thus making the listing a sweet deal. However, this Chinese variant is GSM only. Users cannot enjoy CDMA while on 2G and 3G networks.

The smartphone is not compatible with Verizon and Sprint. However, T-Mobile SIM cards should work fine, as they are the only partners of OnePlus in the USA.

The best deals on the device are summarized below.

Device details Store Price OnePlus 10T 5G 16GB+256GB Best Buy, Amazon $699.99 (-$50) OnePlus 10T 5G 8GB+128GB Best Buy $599.99 (-$50) OnePlus Ace Pro 10T 12GB+256GB (Chinese version) Walmart $506 OnePlus Ace Pro 10T 16GB+512GB (International version) Amazon $640

Buy the OnePlus 10T here in the US and here globally.

Best deals on the OnePlus 10 Pro

The OnePlus 10 Pro packs the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip with 8 to 12 GB of RAM and 128 GB, 256 GB, or 512 GB of storage. The device has a spectacular display and crisp cameras that make it a premium option even almost a year after its release.

Currently, Amazon has some great deals on the device. The 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant is offered for just $549.99 on the website, which marks a $250 discount. A renewed version of the device can be picked up for even lower, at just $519.99.

The US version (12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant) is available for just $615, down from its $849 launch MSRP. Walmart is offering the international variant of the smartphone for even lower, at just $600.

The best deals are summarized below.

Device details Store Price OnePlus 10 Pro 5G 12GB+256GB Best Buy, Amazon $615 (-$235) OnePlus 10T 5G 8GB+128GB Best Buy, Amazon $549.99 (-$250) OnePlus 10 Pro 5G 12GB+256GB (Chinese version) Walmart $595 OnePlus 10 Pro 5G 12GB+256GB (International version) Walmart $600

Buy the OnePlus 10 Pro here in the US and here globally.

Overall, these OnePlus devices have been massively discounted this holiday sale. This comes after the first round of price cuts on the 10 Pro earlier this year in August.

Thus, users can secure the OnePlus 10 Pro and the 10T at record prices and enjoy a flagship experience.

