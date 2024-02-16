Choosing the best Palworld graphics settings for low-end PCs can be a bit difficult. Performance is particularly an issue on old and modest hardware. Hence, gamers with these setups often have to put up with some trade-offs to hit playable framerates. This issue plagues the new looter shooter from Pocketpair, Inc. as well. Although the game is optimized and isn't as demanding as other AAA-quality releases of 2024, you need to crank down some settings to get a decent experience.

In this guide, we will list some ideal settings combinations that should work well for most low-end PCs. Do note that we will be targeting 1080p at the bare minimum. If your hardware is incapable of this resolution, feel free to crank down to 720p or 900p with a similar settings list to get the best framerates.

Best Palworld graphics settings for 30 FPS on low-end PCs

The GTX 1650 Super is a low-end graphics card that can easily play Palworld (Image via Zotac)

Palworld comes with a low-poly visual style, which means you can easily get 30 FPS on some modest hardware without major tweaks. The best Palworld graphics settings, if you are looking for such an experience, will be a mix of Low and Medium settings for most low-end systems.

The detailed Palworld graphics settings are as follows:

Graphics

Presets: Custom

Custom Screen mode: Full screen

Full screen Screen resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Max FPS: No limit

No limit V Sync: Off

Off Motion blur: Off

Off Anti aliasing: TAA

TAA View distance: Medium

Medium Grass details: Medium

Medium Shadows: Medium

Medium Effects quality: Low

Low Texture quality: Medium

DLSS

DLSS: N/A

Camera

Field of view: 75

75 Camera shake: On

On Ride camera shake: 1

Also, check out the best Palworld settings list for RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti.

Best Palworld graphics settings for 60 FPS on low-end PCs

Palworld is optimized well for low-end PCs (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

60 FPS can be a bit tricky to hit in Palworld on some old and entry-level hardware at 1080p. If you are running a Maxwell GPU, an integrated Iris graphics processor, or something equivalent, it is best recommended to crank down the resolution to less than 1080p for the best experience. This is because the game doesn't support AMD FSR. You only get Nvidia DLSS, which is unavailable on most low-end hardware.

We recommend the following Palworld graphics settings for the best experience:

Graphics

Presets: Custom

Custom Screen mode: Full screen

Full screen Screen resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Max FPS: No limit

No limit V Sync: Off

Off Motion blur: Off

Off Anti aliasing: TAA

TAA View distance: Low

Low Grass details: Low

Low Shadows: Low

Low Effects quality: Low

Low Texture quality: Low

DLSS

DLSS: N/A

Camera

Field of view: 75

75 Camera shake: On

On Ride camera shake: 1

With these graphics settings lists, you can ensure the best performance in the game without major issues. The game runs well on some old gaming rigs because it isn't very demanding thanks to its visual style. You can expect to have a superb time on entry-level systems with some tweaks applied as per the list above.

Check out the other Palworld graphics settings guides:

Best Palworld settings for Steam Deck || Palworld settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti and 4070 Ti SUPER || Palworld graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1660 and GTX 1660 Super