5 best PC builds for AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT

The AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT is Team Red's latest graphics card targeting 1440p gaming without compromises. The GPU hits shelves on September 6, 2023. It primarily competes against the RTX 4060 Ti with more VRAM and stronger price-to-performance. The RX 7700 XT is priced competitively at $450. This makes it midway between the RTX 4060 Ti 8 GB ($400) and its 16 GB model ($500). With their latest offering, AMD has demonstrated a performance better than both of these Team Green graphics cards in the majority of titles.

All of this makes the RX 7700 XT a lucrative option for mid-range builds. In this article, we will list the best PC component configurations that will go well with this new video card. Do note that there isn't one size that fits all. Although we have listed options from varying budgets, you may have to do some more customizing for the best build.

The RX 7700 XT is a solid pair with both mid-range and high-end builds

1) Budget build within $1300

The MSI MPG Gungnir 110R packs modern looks and performance in one.

Processor : AMD Ryzen 5 7600

: AMD Ryzen 5 7600 Motherboard : MSI PRO B650M-A WIFI M-ATX motherboard

: MSI PRO B650M-A WIFI M-ATX motherboard RAM : OLOY Blade RGB 16 GB (2x 8 GB) DDR5 5600

: OLOY Blade RGB 16 GB (2x 8 GB) DDR5 5600 Cooler : Deepcool AK400 WH air cooler

: Deepcool AK400 WH air cooler PSU : Corsair CX650M 650W 80+ Bronze semi-modular power supply

: Corsair CX650M 650W 80+ Bronze semi-modular power supply Storage : Western Digital SN750 NVMe M.2 2280 1 TB PCIe Gen 3

: Western Digital SN750 NVMe M.2 2280 1 TB PCIe Gen 3 Video card : AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT reference card

: AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT reference card Case: MSI MPG Gungnir 110R

Starting things with a budget gaming PC, we have opted for the newly launched Ryzen 5 7600. This processor brings the improved single-core performance of the Zen 4 chips to a budget audience in a $200 package. It is the successor to the Ryzen 5 5600 and the 3600, both of which sold like hotcakes.

We have settled for a budget MSI PRO B650M-A motherboard with this build. It is enough for the budget and power-efficient Ryzen 5 7600. In addition, we have paired the system with 16 GB of DDR5 RAM and a single-tower DeepCool AK400 air cooler.

We've selected the MSI MPG Gungnir 110R white PC case, which is a minimalist and high-performing offering on a budget. Overall, this system will suffice for the RX 7700 XT and will last for a couple of years to come.

2) High-end DDR4-based build within $1600

The Phanteks Eclipse P400A Digital

Processor : Intel Core i7 12700KF

: Intel Core i7 12700KF Motherboard : MSI PRO Z690-A ATX motherboard

: MSI PRO Z690-A ATX motherboard RAM : CORSAIR Vengeance RGB Pro 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4-3200

: CORSAIR Vengeance RGB Pro 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4-3200 Cooler : Deepcool LS720 high-performance 360 mm AIO cooler

: Deepcool LS720 high-performance 360 mm AIO cooler PSU : EVGA 850 BQ 80+ Bronze semi-modular power supply

: EVGA 850 BQ 80+ Bronze semi-modular power supply Storage : Western Digital SN750 NVMe M.2 2280 1 TB PCIe Gen 3

: Western Digital SN750 NVMe M.2 2280 1 TB PCIe Gen 3 Video card : AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT reference card

: AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT reference card Case: Phanteks Eclipse P400A Digital

If you have a few hundred more dollars to spend on a gaming system, the PC parts listed above can be an option worth considering. We've upgraded the CPU to a last-gen Core i7 12700KF. We have also opted for an MSI PRO Z690-A motherboard which features a decent VRM design and is capable of overclocking.

Besides the CPU and board, we have upgraded the cooler to the DeepCool LS720 AIO liquid cooler to handle the increased heat output of the i7 12700KF chip. The power supply has also been upgraded to an EVGA 850W; this can be a bit overkill for the system but will allow for ample upgradability headroom.

We have opted for the Phanteks P400A Digital case for this rig. Built with high airflow in mind, this case is the epitome of high-performance rigs that don't want to compromise performance. This build can currently be put together for about $1500-1550. For the performance it delivers, it is a superb option for both gamers and professionals who want their systems to double up as a workstation.

3) Gaming-focused build within $1800

The Hyte Y60 is a great showcase chassis.

Processor : AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D Motherboard : ASRock X570 Phantom Gaming 4 ATX motherboard

: ASRock X570 Phantom Gaming 4 ATX motherboard RAM : CORSAIR Vengeance RGB Pro SL 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR4-3600

: CORSAIR Vengeance RGB Pro SL 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR4-3600 Cooler : Deepcool LS720 high-performance 360 mm AIO cooler

: Deepcool LS720 high-performance 360 mm AIO cooler PSU : EVGA 850 BQ 80+ Bronze semi-modular power supply

: EVGA 850 BQ 80+ Bronze semi-modular power supply Storage : Samsung 980 PRO Heatsink NVMe M.2 2280 1 TB PCIe Gen 4

: Samsung 980 PRO Heatsink NVMe M.2 2280 1 TB PCIe Gen 4 Video card : AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT reference card

: AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT reference card Case: Hyte Y60

The Ryzen 7 5800X3D continues to be a recommendation for gamers looking for a high-performance chip within a budget. Following the launch of the new Zen 4-based counterparts, the last-gen 3D V-cache powered processor has been discounted to just around $340. Given that it can outperform some of the latest Ryzen 7 and Core i7 chips, this chip is a solid pair with the new Radeon RX 7700 XT.

We have paired the processor with the ASRock X570 Phantom Gaming 4 motherboard. Although it has some caveats, this board delivers top-notch performance and hardware support. Other than this, we have upgraded the system memory to 32 GB DDR4 because of how affordable last-gen RAM sticks have become.

The system sits in the stylish and popular Hyte Y60 case which helps showcase the rig with flair. The upgraded DeepCool LT720 cooler adds to the overall aesthetic when paired with this case.

4) High-end DDR4-based build within $2100

The Fractal Design Meshify C

Processor : AMD Ryzen 9 7900X

: AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Motherboard : Gigabyte X670 AORUS Elite AX ATX motherboard

: Gigabyte X670 AORUS Elite AX ATX motherboard RAM : CORSAIR Vengeance RGB 32 GB (2 x 16GB) DDR5-5600

: CORSAIR Vengeance RGB 32 GB (2 x 16GB) DDR5-5600 Cooler : Deepcool LT720 high-performance 360 mm AIO cooler

: Deepcool LT720 high-performance 360 mm AIO cooler PSU : EVGA 850 BQ 80+ Bronze semi-modular power supply

: EVGA 850 BQ 80+ Bronze semi-modular power supply Storage : Samsung 980 PRO Heatsink NVMe M.2 2280 2 TB PCIe Gen 4

: Samsung 980 PRO Heatsink NVMe M.2 2280 2 TB PCIe Gen 4 Video card : AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT reference card

: AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT reference card Case: Fractal Design Meshify C

Moving on to more premium builds, the Ryzen 9 7900X is a top recommendation for users looking for a high-performance gaming system that can effortlessly double up as a workstation. With twelve cores and twenty-four threads, it is a bit overkill for the $450 mid-range RX 7700 XT. Therefore, choose this processor only if you have a use for the extra single-core and multi-core performance it can deliver.

We have decided to go with a high-end X670 motherboard for this build. With its vastly improved VRM design and support for the latest hardware in the market, the X670 Aorus Elite helps future-proof the system for years to come. Moreover, the SSD has been upgraded to a Samsung Gen 4 drive, and the memory has been upgraded to the Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5 sticks.

We have opted for the tried-and-tested Fractal Meshify C case for this rig. The case is built with high airflow in mind and will be perfect for this rig. All the components listed in this rig are available for less than $2000 as of writing, making it one of the more premium builds based on the RX 7700 XT.

5) No compromises build with the AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT ($3000+)

The Lian Li PC-O11 Dynamic Evo

Processor : Intel Core i9 13900KS

: Intel Core i9 13900KS Motherboard : MSI Z790 ACE E-ATX motherboard

: MSI Z790 ACE E-ATX motherboard RAM : Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB 64 GB (2x 32 GB) DDR5-5600

: Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB 64 GB (2x 32 GB) DDR5-5600 Cooler : Deepcool LT720 high-performance 360 mm AIO cooler

: Deepcool LT720 high-performance 360 mm AIO cooler PSU : MSI A1000G PCIe 5 1000 W fully modular power supply

: MSI A1000G PCIe 5 1000 W fully modular power supply Storage : Samsung 980 PRO Heatsink NVMe M.2 2280 2 TB PCIe Gen 4

: Samsung 980 PRO Heatsink NVMe M.2 2280 2 TB PCIe Gen 4 Video card: AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT reference card

AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT reference card Case: Lian Li PC-O11 Dynamic Evo White

Users who don't have budget constraints and can spend a ton on their gaming rigs can consider this gaming PC based on the Radeon RX 7700 XT. We have sided with the Core i9 13900KS processor for this build, widely regarded as the fastest processor in the market. The chip sits on the MSI Z790 ACE motherboard, a high-end design based on the latest chipset from Team Blue.

Other than this, the cooler and the SSD remain the same. The LT720 has plenty of horsepower to keep the 13900KS. However, we have upgraded the power supply to the new MSI A1000G, a PCIe Gen 5-compatible high-wattage option that will last for years to come.

This build is way overkill for the mid-range Radeon RX 7700 XT graphics card. In fact, we don't recommend these components for the graphics processor unless you have a use for the chip or want to use the $450 graphics card as a placeholder before upgrading to a beefier GPU down the line.