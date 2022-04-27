5 best phones to play GTA Liberty City Stories in 2022

GTA Liberty City Stories is a classic Grand Theft Auto game that was released on the PlayStation Portable in October 2005, and later on the PlayStation 2 in June 2006. Ten years later, it made a comeback with Rockstar Games releasing a mobile version of the game in December 2016.

It is available on the App Store and Play Store for $6.99. Surprisingly, it runs great and looks quite good considering how this GTA game is. Although the visual-touch controls on a mobile phone can be a bit janky, a controller can always be connected to the phone for an optimal gaming experience.

However, to have the best experience, you need to have a phone capable of running it smoothly. GTA Liberty City is 2GB in size and its minimum requirement is 2.5GB of available space, Android 4.0 or newer, and for iOS, iPhone 5 or newer.

Best phones to play GTA Liberty City Stories

1) OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G (Image via OnePlus)

Cost: $330

Battery: 4500 mAh

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 900

RAM: 8GB

Display: 90 Hz, 6.43-inch 2400 x 1080p

Main Camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

This is a budget phone from OnePlus that is more than capable of running GTA Liberty City in medium to high settings. With an AMOLED display running at 90 Hz, the game's colors will pop out more and look quite natural. Additionally, it is a great overall phone with an exceptional camera and a strong battery.

2) RedMagic 7

RedMagic 7 (Image via RedMagic)

Cost: $899

Battery: 4500 mAh

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

RAM: 18GB

Display: 165 Hz, 6.8-inch 2400 x 1080p

Main Camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

The Nubia RedMagic 7 is another gaming phone, but at a lower cost with flagship specifications, and was released on March 10, 2022. It has multiple gaming features, including a custom OS skin called RedMagic UI, which is gaming-centric with a game space that displays CPU and GPU frequencies and shows real-time FPS. The in-built cooling fan kicks into action when the device gets too hot. With a refresh rate of 165 Hz, it is the fastest of any phone ever. It even has shoulder triggers that can be used for various in-game controls that are responsive and helpful. GTA Liberty City Stories will run in the highest settings at max FPS on this gaming phone.

3) OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10 Pro (Image via OnePlus)

Cost: $999

Battery: 5000 mAh

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

RAM: 12GB

Display: 120 Hz, 6.7-inch 3216 x 1440p

Main Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP

It is currently one of the best Android phones on the market for its price. It's sleek with an amazing AMOLED display which runs on Android 12 with OnePlus' custom skin OxygenOS, which only adds useful features and no bloatware. With a 120Hz refresh rate and a 5000 mAh battery, it is suitable for gaming in every way and will run GTA Liberty City in the highest settings.

4) Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate

Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate (Image via Asus)

Cost: $1550

Battery: 6000 mAh

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G

RAM: 18GB

Display: 144 Hz, 6.78-inch 2448 x 1080p

Main Camera: 64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP

Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate is the most overkill gaming phone on the market. It has all the gaming features one could need and more. It features virtual and physical controls, loudspeakers, a headphone jack, cooling, twin batteries for longer sessions, a 144Hz screen, and lastly, RGB on the back with a small OLED screen that can display any image or animation.

There are several accessories for this phone that you can buy to have a better experience, with a Kunia 3 controller that lets users mount the phone to an Xbox or a Dualshock controller and play directly. GTA Liberty City will have no problem running in the highest settings with the highest FPS on this device. Fortunately, there are other variants of this phone with lower specs and prices.

5) iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Pro Max (Image via Apple)

Cost: $1550

Battery: 4352 mAh

Processor: Apple A15 Bionic

RAM: 6GB

Display: 120 Hz, 6.7-inch 2778 x 1284p

Main Camera: 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP

The Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max is an exceptional phone for gaming with the best specifications packed into it. The Pro Max has a five-core GPU compared to the base iPhone 13 versions, which only have four cores. With a bigger battery and a bigger screen, it is the most suitable iPhone for gaming which will give you top performance, though it's quite heavy at 240 grams. You can pack a lot of games on this phone with 1TB of storage featured in the top model. GTA Liberty City will have to be downloaded from the App Store, which will run in the highest settings on this device.

