GTA games on PSP: Ranking from worst to best

There are several players who still like to play GTA titles on PSP.

Here are the GTA games on PSP, ranked from worst to best.

Play GTA games on PSP (Image Courtesy: Rockstar Games)

There are many players who still love to play the GTA games on a PlayStation Portable (PSP). However, there are only three games from the franchise that can be played using a PSP. They are GTA: Vice City Stories, GTA: Liberty City Stories and GTA: Chinatown Wars.

GTA games ranked on PSP

This article attempts to rank these games from worst to best.

3. GTA: Liberty City Stories

GTA: Liberty City Stories (Image Courtesy: SlashGear)

This game is similar to GTA 3 in terms of geology and packs a lot of action. However, it is ranked the worst on this list because of the confusing controls that are required to run the game smoothly on a PSP.

Moreover, it has a dull storyline compared to the others and is filled with basic missions which are hardly interesting.

2. GTA: Vice City Stories

GTA: Vice City Stories (Image Courtesy: YouTube)

This game is better when played in a PSP rather than a PS2 as players are more comfortable with the controls. The decent storyline, combined with the missions, makes the game worth playing.

If you are thinking about trying a GTA game in a PSP, then this is the perfect one to start with as it will give you the opportunity to get used to the controls without making the process boring.

1. GTA: Chinatown Wars

GTA: Chinatown Wars (Image Courtesy: GTA Wiki - Fandom)

This was the last game to be ported to PSP in 2009. It overcame the discrepancies of the previous titles and improved the graphics as well as the gameplay. Dealing with the criminal organisation of the Triads, the game was specifically built for PSP. It has wide screen graphics and boasts of better animation and lighting which is appealing to its players.