The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023 offers savings on a variety of items, including smartphones. The ongoing deals make even flagship devices affordable, with discounts on products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and OnePlus. If you've been considering upgrading from your current smartphone, now might be the best time to do that. These kinds of deals are rare to see and mostly arrive during the festive season in October or November.

This article will list the five best smartphones available at amazing prices at the moment, courtesy of Amazon's Great Summer Sale 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best smartphones to get during Amazon's Great Summer Sale

1) iQOO Neo 7 5G (sale price INR 29,999)

If you're looking for a powerful device, especially a budget gaming phone, the iQOO Neo 7 5G is an excellent choice. It was originally priced at INR 34,999 but is now on sale for INR 29,999.

Its Dimensity 8200 chipset powers the device's 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, which has a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone has a 16MP selfie shooter in addition to a triple camera setup on its back. It also comes with 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

iQOO Neo 7 5G Specifications Display 6.7 inches, 120Hz AMOLED Performance MediaTek Dimensity 8200 MT6896Z, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB UFS 3.1 storage Back Camera 64MP (f/1.8) + 2MP(Depth) + 2MP (Macro) front Camera 16MP (f/2.4) Battery 5,000mAh with 120W fast charging

2) OnePlus 10R (sale price INR 32,999)

The OnePlus 10R smartphone is available at a lower price during the Great Summer Sale if you're looking for a premium OnePlus device for multimedia consumption and gaming. It currently costs INR 32,999, which is ten thousand rupees less than its original price of INR 42,999.

The device has a sizable 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It comes with the Dimensity 8100 Max chipset and can be equipped with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

This phone features a triple camera setup on its rear as well as a 16MP one for taking selfies on the front. The OnePlus 10R is powered by a sizable 5,000mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging.

OnePlus 10R Specifications Display 6.7 inches, 120Hz AMOLED Performance MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB UFS 3.1 storage Back Camera 50MP (f/1.8) + 8MP(Wide angle) + 5MP (Macro) front Camera 16MP (f/2.4) Battery 5,000mAh with 80W fast charging

3) iPhone 14 (sale price INR 39,293)

The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023 is offering a discount on the iPhone 14, Apple's flagship smartphone from 2022. This device is now available at INR 66,359, which is less than its MRP of INR 79,900. Moreover, you can purchase the device for as little as INR 39,293 if exchange offers and card discounts are taken into account.

The company's A15 Bionic chipset powers the large 6.1-inch Super Retina display on the iPhone 14. The device has a 12MP selfie shooter and a dual 12MP camera setup on the back. It also comes with six different colors that you can pick from.

iPhone 14 Specifications Display 6.1 inches, 60Hz OLED Performance Apple A15 Bionic, 6GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB NVMe storage Back Camera 12MP (f/1.5) + 12MP(Wide angle) front Camera 12MP (f/1.9) Battery 3,279mAh with 20W fast charging

4) Xiaomi 12 Pro (sale price INR 44,999)

As part of the Great Summer Sale, the Xiaomi 12 Pro has received a discount. This camera-focused device offers excellent performance, and Amazon is currently selling this product for INR 44,999, a reduction from its original cost of INR 79,999.

This is a nice phone to have for gaming because of its raw processing power. The device uses the 8 Gen 1 chipset and has a 6.72-inch WQHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also comes with a 32MP selfie camera in addition to a 50MP triple camera setup on the back. A 4,600mAh battery and 120W fast charge support are some other highlights of this device.

Xiaomi 12 Pro Specifications Display 6.73 inches, 120Hz AMOLED Performance Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 8 GB LPDDR5, 256GB UFS 3.1 Back Camera 50MP (f/1.9) + 50MP(Wide angle) + 50MP (Telephoto) front Camera 32MP (f/2.4) Battery 4,600mAh with 120W fast charging

5) Samsung Galaxy S22 (sale price INR 52,999)

If you're looking for a high-end smartphone that's available at a discount, Samsung's Galaxy S22 is another great choice. The price of the Galaxy S22 smartphone has been reduced from INR 85,999 to INR 52,999, courtesy of the Great Summer Sale.

This device was 2022's midrange flagship offering from Samsung. It boasts an Exynos 2200 chipset, a 6.1-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, and up to 8GB of RAM as well as 256GB of internal storage. This phone features a 10MP shooter for taking selfies and a triple camera setup on the back. It is powered by a 3,700mAh battery with 25W charging support.

Samsung S22 Specifications Display 6.1 inches, 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED Performance Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 8 GB LPDDR5, 128GB UFS 3.1 Back Camera 50MP (f/1.8) + 12MP(Wide angle) + 10MP (Telephoto) front Camera 12MP (f/2.2) Battery 3,700mAh with 25W fast charging

With the discounts provided during the Great Summer Sale, buyers can also get a 10% instant discount when using their debit or credit card from ICICI Bank or Kotak Bank to buy a smartphone. Customers will also have access to exchange offers, no-cost EMI options, and coupons on selected devices.

