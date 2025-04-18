Best RuneScape Dragonwilds PC settings

RuneScape Dragonwilds is a new open-world survival title published by Jagex Ltd. The full release is expected to arrive in 2026. However, the game is out on early access on the PC platform and other Windows-based consoles, typically handhelds.
RuneScape was always a less-demanding title, allowing one to play it on even the most basic PCs. Similarly, Dragonwilds isn't very taxing, but the developers recommend having at least an RTX 2070 as your GPU for an optimal gameplay experience. If you have the recommended specs, you should be able to play the game at relatively good settings.
This article lists the best settings for the new RuneScape title on PC.
Disclaimer: These settings are for a PC having at least the recommended system requirements, particularly an RTX 2070 GPU.
The best RuneScape Dragonwilds settings on PC
For OG RuneScape fans, Dragonwilds is a nostalgic joyride, especially because of the classic visuals. While the game retains several elements of the original, the new installment is a lot more vibrant and colorful, making it a visual treat to play on PC.
However, before you modify the settings on your PC, ensure that your setup meets the title's system requirements.
Minimum system requirements:
- OS: Windows 10
- CPU: Intel Core i3-8100 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060, 6GB, AMD Radeon RX 5600XT or Intel Arc A750, 8GB
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 25 GB available space
Recommended system requirements:
- OS: Windows 10
- CPU: Intel Core i5-10600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070, 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT, 8GB
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 25 GB available space
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
If you're sure that your PC meets the system requirements, you can tweak your graphics settings to get the best visual experience.
Note that the following settings will give you the best visuals and smooth framerates only if your setup meets the game's recommended system requirements.
Best graphics settings for PC:
- Quality: High
- Frame Rate Limit: Dynamic
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Upscaling Mode: FSR
- Upscaling Quality: Quality
- Anti-Aliasing: Off
- Display Mode: Full Screen
- Sharpeness: 50
- Frame Generation: Off
- VSync: Off
- Brightness: As per preference
Dragonwilds isn't a very demanding game, so as long as you have the right specs, it should run incredibly well at 1080p.
