Best RuneScape Dragonwilds PC settings

RuneScape Dragonwilds is a new open-world survival title published by Jagex Ltd. The full release is expected to arrive in 2026. However, the game is out on early access on the PC platform and other Windows-based consoles, typically handhelds.

Ad

RuneScape was always a less-demanding title, allowing one to play it on even the most basic PCs. Similarly, Dragonwilds isn't very taxing, but the developers recommend having at least an RTX 2070 as your GPU for an optimal gameplay experience. If you have the recommended specs, you should be able to play the game at relatively good settings.

This article lists the best settings for the new RuneScape title on PC.

Disclaimer: These settings are for a PC having at least the recommended system requirements, particularly an RTX 2070 GPU.

Ad

Trending

Also Read: Best Dragonwilds ROG Ally settings

The best RuneScape Dragonwilds settings on PC

RuneScape Dragonwilds looks amazing on PC (Image via Jagex)

For OG RuneScape fans, Dragonwilds is a nostalgic joyride, especially because of the classic visuals. While the game retains several elements of the original, the new installment is a lot more vibrant and colorful, making it a visual treat to play on PC.

Ad

However, before you modify the settings on your PC, ensure that your setup meets the title's system requirements.

Minimum system requirements:

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 CPU: Intel Core i3-8100 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Intel Core i3-8100 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060, 6GB, AMD Radeon RX 5600XT or Intel Arc A750, 8GB

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060, 6GB, AMD Radeon RX 5600XT or Intel Arc A750, 8GB DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 25 GB available space

Recommended system requirements:

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 CPU: Intel Core i5-10600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Intel Core i5-10600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070, 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT, 8GB

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070, 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT, 8GB DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 25 GB available space

25 GB available space Network: Broadband Internet connection

Ad

If you're sure that your PC meets the system requirements, you can tweak your graphics settings to get the best visual experience.

Note that the following settings will give you the best visuals and smooth framerates only if your setup meets the game's recommended system requirements.

Best graphics settings for PC:

Quality: High

High Frame Rate Limit: Dynamic

Dynamic Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Upscaling Mode: FSR

FSR Upscaling Quality: Quality

Quality Anti-Aliasing: Off

Off Display Mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Sharpeness: 50

50 Frame Generation: Off

Off VSync: Off

Off Brightness: As per preference

Ad

Also read: Is RuneScape Dragonwilds coming to consoles? (Xbox and PlayStation)

Dragonwilds isn't a very demanding game, so as long as you have the right specs, it should run incredibly well at 1080p.

Check out similar articles by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adith Pramod Adith Pramod is a Tech writer at Sportskeeda and a student pursuing his bachelor's degree.

He is a dedicated tech enthusiast, delving passionately into the world of technology—from mobiles to PCs. An avid gamer, he channels his fascination into exploring and sharing the intricacies of all things tech. Know More