Best RuneScape Dragonwilds PC settings

By Adith Pramod
Modified Apr 18, 2025 03:57 GMT
The best RuneScape Dragonwilds settings on PC (Image via Jagex)
The best RuneScape Dragonwilds settings on PC (Image via Jagex)

RuneScape Dragonwilds is a new open-world survival title published by Jagex Ltd. The full release is expected to arrive in 2026. However, the game is out on early access on the PC platform and other Windows-based consoles, typically handhelds.

Ad

RuneScape was always a less-demanding title, allowing one to play it on even the most basic PCs. Similarly, Dragonwilds isn't very taxing, but the developers recommend having at least an RTX 2070 as your GPU for an optimal gameplay experience. If you have the recommended specs, you should be able to play the game at relatively good settings.

This article lists the best settings for the new RuneScape title on PC.

Disclaimer: These settings are for a PC having at least the recommended system requirements, particularly an RTX 2070 GPU.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Also Read: Best Dragonwilds ROG Ally settings

The best RuneScape Dragonwilds settings on PC

RuneScape Dragonwilds looks amazing on PC (Image via Jagex)
RuneScape Dragonwilds looks amazing on PC (Image via Jagex)

For OG RuneScape fans, Dragonwilds is a nostalgic joyride, especially because of the classic visuals. While the game retains several elements of the original, the new installment is a lot more vibrant and colorful, making it a visual treat to play on PC.

Ad

However, before you modify the settings on your PC, ensure that your setup meets the title's system requirements.

Minimum system requirements:

  • OS: Windows 10
  • CPU: Intel Core i3-8100 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060, 6GB, AMD Radeon RX 5600XT or Intel Arc A750, 8GB
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Storage: 25 GB available space

Recommended system requirements:

  • OS: Windows 10
  • CPU: Intel Core i5-10600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • Memory: 16 GB RAM
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070, 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT, 8GB
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Storage: 25 GB available space
  • Network: Broadband Internet connection
Ad

If you're sure that your PC meets the system requirements, you can tweak your graphics settings to get the best visual experience.

Note that the following settings will give you the best visuals and smooth framerates only if your setup meets the game's recommended system requirements.

Best graphics settings for PC:

  • Quality: High
  • Frame Rate Limit: Dynamic
  • Resolution: 1920 x 1080
  • Upscaling Mode: FSR
  • Upscaling Quality: Quality
  • Anti-Aliasing: Off
  • Display Mode: Full Screen
  • Sharpeness: 50
  • Frame Generation: Off
  • VSync: Off
  • Brightness: As per preference
Ad

Also read: Is RuneScape Dragonwilds coming to consoles? (Xbox and PlayStation)

Dragonwilds isn't a very demanding game, so as long as you have the right specs, it should run incredibly well at 1080p.

Check out similar articles by Sportskeeda:

About the author
Adith Pramod

Adith Pramod

Adith Pramod is a Tech writer at Sportskeeda and a student pursuing his bachelor's degree.
He is a dedicated tech enthusiast, delving passionately into the world of technology—from mobiles to PCs. An avid gamer, he channels his fascination into exploring and sharing the intricacies of all things tech.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications