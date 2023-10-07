Best Samsung Galaxy Phone deals during Amazon Great Indian sale and Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

The Amazon Great Indian sale and Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale are finally live, bringing some of the best discounts for Samsung Galaxy smartphones. With staggering price reductions on some of the most renowned Samsung phones available, both e-commerce behemoths surpassed expectations. But, with so many options, you might need help in making a prudent decision.

So, in this article, we will provide you with the best Samsung smartphone deals in the ongoing festive sales on Amazon and Flipkart.

10 best Samsung Galaxy smartphone deals in Amazon and Flipkart's festive sale

1) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (₹1,47,999)

Original Price: ₹ 1,54,999

₹ 1,54,999 Sale Price: ₹ 1,47,999

₹ 1,47,999 Availability: Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is one of the best foldable smartphones you can currently buy, and it's now available for a straight ₹7,000 discount. The Z Fold 5 is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

It boasts 12GB RAM and is available in 256GB and 512GB internal storage variants. It has a 7.6-inch foldable display and a 6.2-inch cover display, with both sporting a peak refresh rate of 120Hz.

Device Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Display Main- 7.6-inches Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120HzCover- 6.2-inches Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz Camera Main - 50MP + 10MP(telephoto) + 12MP(ultrawide)Front - 4MP (under display)10MP (Cover camera) Battery 4400mAh, 25W wired, 15W wireless

2) Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (₹1,04,999)

Original Price: ₹1,24,999

₹1,24,999 Sale Price: ₹ 1,04,999

₹ 1,04,999 Availability: Flipkart

Another great flagship smartphone from Samsung's 2023 lineup is the Galaxy S23 Ultra. It is also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and comes with a curved screen and S-pen support. The phone is now available for about ₹20,000 less, marking a great opportunity to grab it.

It has a 200MP main camera sensor, which can shoot up to 100X zoomed photos.

Device Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Display 6.8-inches Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz Camera Main - 200MP + 10MP(telephoto) + 12MP(ultrawide) + 10MP (periscope)Front - 12MP Battery 5,000mAh, 45W wired, 15W wireless

3) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (₹92,999)

Original Price: ₹99,999

₹99,999 Sale Price: ₹ 92,999

₹ 92,999 Availability: Flipkart

Next, we have another foldable smartphone from Samsung. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is one of the most fascinating clamshell foldables in the market right now, as it also boasts dual displays. The hinge on the Z Flip 5 is also improved, as it comes with added protection and allows more than 0.4 million folds, ensuring its longevity. The phone has 12MP dual cameras and a 10MP selfie camera located inside the folding display.

Device Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Display Main - 6.7 inches Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 120HzCover- 3.4 inches Super AMOLED Camera Main - 12MP + 12MP (ultrawide)Front - 10MP Battery 3,700mAh, 25W wired, 15W wireless

4) Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (₹66,999)

Original Price: ₹84,999

₹84,999 Sale Price: ₹ 66,999

₹ 66,999 Availability: Amazon

Last year's flagship smartphone from Samsung, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, has also received a major price cut, becoming available for ₹66,999. An excellent smartphone at this price, it has the flagship-grade Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and is backed up by a big 5,000mAh battery. The phone also has a fast 120Hz 2K curved AMOLED display, which is great for content consumption and gaming.

Device Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Display 6.7-inches Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz Camera Main - 108MP + 10MP(telephoto) + 12MP(ultrawide) + 10MP (periscope)Front - 40MP Battery 5,000mAh, 45W wired, 15W wireless

5) Samsung Galaxy S23 (₹64,999)

Original Price: ₹74,999

₹74,999 Sale Price: ₹ 64,999

₹ 64,999 Availability: Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is a compact smartphone with flagship features, boasting the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 8GB RAM, and up to 512GB storage. Its 50MP main camera can shoot great images in almost every lighting condition and supports up to 8K video recording.

The phone has a 3900mAh battery, which, albeit small, easily lasts a full day and can be topped up in under 90 minutes via a 25W charger.

Device Samsung Galaxy S23 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Display 6.1-inches Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz Camera Main - 50MP + 10MP(telephoto) + 12MP(ultrawide) Front - 12MP Battery 3,900mAh, 25W wired, 15W wireless

6) Samsung Galaxy S23 FE (₹48,999)

Original Price: ₹59,999

₹59,999 Sale Price: ₹ 48,999

₹ 48,999 Availability: Amazon

The Galaxy S23 FE is the latest entry in Samsung's FE series, which promises flagship specifications at a cheaper price than its other smartphones. Apart from being IP68-certified, it boasts the Exynos 2200 chipset and up to 256GB storage. Other specifications include a 50MP primary camera with two other tertiary cameras and a 4500mAh battery.

Device Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Processor Exynos 2200 Display 6.4-inches Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz Camera Main - 50MP + 8MP(telephoto) + 12MP(ultrawide) Front - 10MP Battery 4,500mAh, 25W wired, 15W wireless

7) Samsung Galaxy A54 (₹33,499)

Original Price: ₹39,999

₹39,999 Sale Price: ₹ 33,499

₹ 33,499 Availability: Flipkart

The Galaxy A54 is a midrange smartphone from Samsung, which is also available at a discounted price. The phone has IP67 dust and water resistance and is powered by the Exynos 1380 chipset. It also has a big 5,000mAh battery, which promises up to two days of battery life.

Device Samsung Galaxy A54 Processor Exynos 1380 Display 6.4-inches Super AMOLED 120Hz Camera Main - 50MP + 12MP(ultrawide) + 5MP(macro) Front - 32MP Battery 5,000mAh, 25W wired

8) Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (₹29,999)

Original Price: ₹45,999

₹45,999 Sale Price: ₹ 29,999

₹ 29,999 Availability: Flipkart

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G is another impressive smartphone from Samsung, which is now available for a humongous discount. Aside from being powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, the phone boasts a 12MP triple camera setup and a 32MP selfie camera. Overall, it's one of the best smartphones in this price range and is available now at a tantalizing price.

Device Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Display 6.4-inches Super AMOLED 120Hz Camera Main - 50MP + 12MP(ultrawide) + 8MP(telephoto) Front - 32MP Battery 4,500mAh, 25W wired, 15W wireless

9) Samsung Galaxy F54 (₹22,999)

Original Price: ₹29,999

₹29,999 Sale Price: ₹ 22,999

₹ 22,999 Availability: Flipkart

Next, we have the Galaxy F54 from Samsung, which is another solid mid-range with a big 6,000mAh battery. Powered by the Exynos 1380 chipset, it has a 108MP primary camera. The phone can easily be used for up to two days without a charge and gets topped up in under two hours.

Device Samsung Galaxy F54 Processor Exynos 1380 Display 6.7-inches Super AMOLED 120Hz Camera Main - 108MP + 8MP(ultrawide) + 5MP(macro) Front - 32MP Battery 6,000mAh, 25W wired

10) Samsung Galaxy M34 5G (₹14,499)

Original Price: ₹19,999

₹19,999 Sale Price: ₹ 14,499

₹ 14,499 Availability: Amazon

Lastly, we have the Galaxy M34 5G, which has a big 6,000mAh battery. It is one of the cheapest 5G smartphones you can buy right now, becoming available at a great price of ₹14,499. The smartphone is powered by the Exynos 1280 chipset and has a 50Mp primary camera.

Device Samsung Galaxy M34 5G Processor Exynos 1280 Display 6.5-inches Super AMOLED 120Hz Camera Main - 50MP + 8MP(ultrawide) + 2MP Front - 13MP Battery 6,000mAh, 25W wired

That covers all the great smartphone deals from Samsung in the Amazon Great Indian Sale and Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale that you should check out. For more informative content, follow GamingTech/Sportskeeda.