Best Silent Hill F settings for low-end GPUs

Silent Hill F releases on September 25, 2025, with Deluxe Edition owners receiving two-day early access. Like its prequels, the game features haunting visuals, dense fog effects, and detailed environments that define its iconic horror atmosphere. Its system requirements are moderately demanding, which means players on low-end systems will need to make some big changes to their settings to achieve smooth performance.

Luckily, Silent Hill F is well-optimized, so as long as your setup meets the minimum system requirements, you will be able to enjoy relatively high visual quality and performance. This article lists the best settings for the game on low-end GPUs.

Best settings for Silent Hill F on low-end GPUs

Silent Hill F is well-optimized for low-end GPUs (Image via Konami)

The minimum GPU requirement for Silent Hill F is 8GB of VRAM. To run the game effectively, your system should meet or exceed this specification.

Recommended Nvidia options include the RTX 2060, 2070, and 3060. Even though they fall short of the GPU requirement, Silent Hill F still runs well on the GTX 1660, RTX 2050, 3050, and 4050, thanks to its optimization. Thus, they are great options for low-end setups.

AMD alternatives include the Radeon RX 5600 XT, 5700, 6600, and 7600. Intel’s Arc A750 is also capable in the low-end category.

Here are the best settings for the new Silent Hill title on low-end GPUs:

Screen Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Frame Rate Limit: No Limit

No Limit V-Sync: Off

Off Panini Projection: Off

Off Brightness Settings: As per preference

As per preference Preset: Custom

Custom Screen Percentage: 100%

100% Indirect Lighting: Off (for very low-end cards), (Set to Lumen High on cards with 8GB VRAM)

Off (for very low-end cards), (Set to Lumen High on cards with 8GB VRAM) Reflections: Screen Space Reflection

Screen Space Reflection Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Texture Quality: Medium

Medium Shader Quality: Medium

Medium Visual Effects Quality: Medium

Medium Post Processing Quality: Medium

Medium View Distance Quality: Medium

Medium Anti-aliasing: DLSS (for Nvidia GPUs), FSR (for AMD GPUs)

DLSS (for Nvidia GPUs), FSR (for AMD GPUs) Anti-aliasing Quality: Quality

Quality Motion Blur: Off

Off Colorblind Accessibility: Off

For the GPUs mentioned above, Silent Hill F runs best at 1080p resolution. We've enabled DLSS or FSR upscaling (varies based on GPU), which provides a decent boost in performance. When set to Quality mode, these technologies improve visual fidelity while maintaining a stable framerate.

We recommend sticking to Medium quality graphics settings, as higher presets would put quite a bit of load on low-end GPUs. Using 8GB VRAM as a baseline, these settings are optimized for better performance.

Indirect Lighting is a demanding setting, so we've turned it off for cards featuring less than 8GB VRAM. However, for those that meet this requirement, we suggest enabling Lumen High for a better visual experience. This setting works on the reflections and shadows, adding realism to the gameplay.

We recommend turning off Motion Blur, as it could greatly reduce performance. Only turn on VSync if you don't own a monitor or a display that supports AMD FreeSync or Nvidia G-Sync.

That wraps up the best low-end GPU settings for Silent Hill F on low-end GPUs. With these adjustments, you should achieve a stable 60+ FPS performance. We've limited graphics settings to Medium and enabled upscaling for a solid balance between quality and speed.

Enabling Lumen High on more powerful GPUs brings out details and adds a touch of realism to the game, showcasing how well-optimized it is for lower-end hardware.

