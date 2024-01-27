Best Tekken 8 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Ti are some of the most powerful graphics cards in the market. They can easily play some of the latest video games, including Tekken 8, with little to no issues. Originally introduced for 1440p gaming, they are also fairly capable at 4K resolutions and can handle many older and well-optimized titles at UHD with a few tweaks.

The new Tekken game, for instance, isn't very demanding on graphics hardware and runs well even on modest GPUs. But GPUs with powerful cards like the RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Ti can crank up the settings in the title without losing a bunch of performance in-game.

This guide will list the best settings combination for the 4070 and 4070 Ti in Tekken 8. We have tried to boost the visual quality while maintaining a stable 60 FPS in the video game.

Best Tekken 8 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4070

The Nvidia RTX 4070 can play Tekken 8 comfortably at 4K (Image via Best Buy)

The Nvidia RTX 4070 can easily handle Tekken 8 at 4K resolutions with minor tweaks to the settings. Thanks to the Ada Lovelace hardware powering it, the graphics card is insanely capable at higher resolutions. Even with the Ultra settings applied, you can expect 60 FPS in the fighting game.

The game also supports Nvidia DLSS and we recommend setting it to Quality for a balanced experience. Although turning upscaling on isn't strictly necessary, it does help avoid any stutters or frame drops.

The detailed settings list is as follows:

Screen mode: Full screen

Full screen Resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 V-Sync: Off

Off Variable rate shading: Off

Off Rendering quality preset: Custom

Custom Rendering scale: Custom

Custom Upscaling: TAAU

TAAU Anti-aliasing quality: Ultra

Ultra Shadow quality: Ultra

Ultra Texture quality: Ultra

Ultra Effect quality: Ultra

Ultra Post-processing quality: Ultra

Ultra Background quality: Ultra

Ultra Measure/Display FPS: Ultra

Best Tekken 8 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti

The ASUS ROG Strix variant of the 4070 Ti (Image via ASUS ROG)

The RTX 4070 Ti is miles ahead of the original 4070 in rendering performance. Initially, this card was supposed to be launched as the 4080 12 GB but later got rebranded. So it's no wonder that the graphics card is capable of providing 4K gaming support.

We recommend a similar set of Ultra settings for the graphics card. DLSS isn't mandatory but you can set it to Quality to avoid frame drops or stutters. The detailed settings list is as follows:

Screen mode: Full screen

Full screen Resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 V-Sync: Off

Off Variable rate shading: Off

Off Rendering quality preset: Custom

Custom Rendering scale: Custom

Custom Upscaling: TAAU

TAAU Anti-aliasing quality: Ultra

Ultra Shadow quality: Ultra

Ultra Texture quality: Ultra

Ultra Effect quality: Ultra

Ultra Post-processing quality: Ultra

Ultra Background quality: Ultra

Ultra Measure/Display FPS: Ultra

The RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Ti are some of the latest and most powerful GPUs ever made. With the above settings lists applied, Tekken 8 is a very enjoyable experience on both GPUs. You won't face any frame drops and stutters even while running the game at high resolutions.

