Best Warzone 2 settings for RTX 3080

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has received major graphical upgrades compared to its prequel. This is evident in the new map 'Al Mazrah', where the latest visual improvements bring the fictional location to life. Its varied terrain and advanced AI combatants add to the gameplay experience, making it more immersive. All these enhancements, however, require powerful hardware.
RTX 3080 is a high-end GPU offering from Nvidia. The card is capable of running games at 1440p and even 4K. Furthermore, in some instances, it can offer high-refresh-rate gameplay at 4K.
Despite being a last-gen GPU, RTX 3080 handles all the latest titles exceptionally well. Being a second-generation RTX card, it features numerous improvements over the 2000 series' offerings in terms of both ray-tracing performance and rasterization. This guide offers the best possible Warzone 2 settings to use with this card.
RTX 3080 runs Warzone 2 without breaking a sweat
RTX 3080 delivers premium visuals and high framerates in Warzone 2. However, with the title being competitive, it is essential to maximize one's visibility, along with ensuring a generous number of FPS.
Hence, the settings mentioned below aim to offer fans an enjoyable Warzone 2 gameplay experience in all its visual glory without FPS drops. These are the best Warzone 2 settings to use with RTX 3080:
Display
- Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive
- Display Monitor: Select your monitor
- Display Adaptor: RTX 3080
- Screen Refresh Rate: Select your monitor's maximum refresh rate
- Display Resolution: Select your monitor's maximum resolution (if possible, stick to 1440p)
- Dynamic Resolution: Off
- Aspect Ratio: Automatic
- V-Sync (Gameplay): Off
- V-Sync (Menus): Off
- Custom Framerate Limit: Custom
- Gameplay Custom Framerate Limit: 200
- Menu Custom Framerate Limit: 60
- Out of Focus Custom Framerate Limit: 15
- Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
- Brightness: 50 (personal preference)
- Constrain Mouse to Game Window: Off
- Focused Mode: Off
- High Dynamic Range (HDR): Off
Quality
Global Quality
- Quality Presets: Custom
- Render Resolution: 100
- Upscaling/Sharpening: FidelityFX Cas
- FidelityFX Cas Strength: 50
- Anti-Aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: High Quality
- Video Memory Scale: 85
Details & Textures
- Texture Resolution: High
- Texture Filter Anisotropic: High
- Nearby Level of Detail: High
- Distant Level of Detail: High
- Clutter Draw Distance: High
- Particle Quality: High
- Particle Quality Level: Normal
- Bullet Impacts & Sprays: On
- Shader Quality: High
- Tessellation: Near
- Terrain Memory: Max
- On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off (Turn this on if you have a decent internet connection)
- Streaming Quality: Normal
- Volumetric Quality: Medium
- Deferred Physics Quality: High
- Water Caustics: On
Shadow & Lighting
- Shadow Map Resolution: Normal
- Screen Space Shadows: High
- Spot Shadow Quality: Medium
- Spot Cache: Ultra
- Particle Lighting: High
- Ambient Occlusion: Static Objects (GTAO)
- GTAO Quality: High
- Screen Space Reflections: Normal
- Static Reflection Quality: High
- Weather Grid Volumes Quality: Normal
Post Processing Effects
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On
- Depth of Field: Off
- World Motion Blur: Off
- Weapon Motion Blur: Off
- Film Grain: 0.00
View
- Field of View: 90-120 (this can be set according to your personal preferences, but it is recommended to keep it above 90)
- ADS Field of View: Affected
- Weapon Field of View: Wide
- Vehicle Field of View: Wide
- 1st Person Camera Movement: 50
- 3rd Person Camera Movement: 100
These settings deliver an optimal gameplay experience and can be used as a reference. Players are advised to adjust these settings to match their preferences. It is also recommended to update the Nvidia drivers to the latest version to ensure there are no FPS drops or game crashes.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1, along with the highly anticipated DMZ mode, are now live on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.