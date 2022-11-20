Best Warzone 2 settings for RTX 3080

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has received major graphical upgrades compared to its prequel. This is evident in the new map 'Al Mazrah', where the latest visual improvements bring the fictional location to life. Its varied terrain and advanced AI combatants add to the gameplay experience, making it more immersive. All these enhancements, however, require powerful hardware.

RTX 3080 is a high-end GPU offering from Nvidia. The card is capable of running games at 1440p and even 4K. Furthermore, in some instances, it can offer high-refresh-rate gameplay at 4K.

Despite being a last-gen GPU, RTX 3080 handles all the latest titles exceptionally well. Being a second-generation RTX card, it features numerous improvements over the 2000 series' offerings in terms of both ray-tracing performance and rasterization. This guide offers the best possible Warzone 2 settings to use with this card.

RTX 3080 runs Warzone 2 without breaking a sweat

RTX 3080 delivers premium visuals and high framerates in Warzone 2. However, with the title being competitive, it is essential to maximize one's visibility, along with ensuring a generous number of FPS.

Hence, the settings mentioned below aim to offer fans an enjoyable Warzone 2 gameplay experience in all its visual glory without FPS drops. These are the best Warzone 2 settings to use with RTX 3080:

Display

Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive

Fullscreen Exclusive Display Monitor: Select your monitor

Select your monitor Display Adaptor: RTX 3080

RTX 3080 Screen Refresh Rate: Select your monitor's maximum refresh rate

Select your monitor's maximum refresh rate Display Resolution: Select your monitor's maximum resolution (if possible, stick to 1440p)

Select your monitor's maximum resolution (if possible, stick to 1440p) Dynamic Resolution: Off

Off Aspect Ratio: Automatic

Automatic V-Sync (Gameplay): Off

Off V-Sync (Menus): Off

Off Custom Framerate Limit: Custom

Custom Gameplay Custom Framerate Limit: 200

200 Menu Custom Framerate Limit: 60

60 Out of Focus Custom Framerate Limit: 15

15 Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

2.2 (sRGB) Brightness: 50 (personal preference)

50 (personal preference) Constrain Mouse to Game Window: Off

Off Focused Mode: Off

Off High Dynamic Range (HDR): Off

Quality

Global Quality

Quality Presets: Custom

Custom Render Resolution: 100

100 Upscaling/Sharpening: FidelityFX Cas

FidelityFX Cas FidelityFX Cas Strength: 50

50 Anti-Aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X

Filmic SMAA T2X Anti-Aliasing Quality: High Quality

High Quality Video Memory Scale: 85

Details & Textures

Texture Resolution: High

High Texture Filter Anisotropic: High

High Nearby Level of Detail: High

High Distant Level of Detail: High

High Clutter Draw Distance: High

High Particle Quality: High

High Particle Quality Level: Normal

Normal Bullet Impacts & Sprays: On

On Shader Quality: High

High Tessellation: Near

Near Terrain Memory: Max

Max On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off (Turn this on if you have a decent internet connection)

Off (Turn this on if you have a decent internet connection) Streaming Quality: Normal

Normal Volumetric Quality: Medium

Medium Deferred Physics Quality: High

High Water Caustics: On

Shadow & Lighting

Shadow Map Resolution: Normal

Normal Screen Space Shadows: High

High Spot Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Spot Cache: Ultra

Ultra Particle Lighting: High

High Ambient Occlusion: Static Objects (GTAO)

Static Objects (GTAO) GTAO Quality: High

High Screen Space Reflections: Normal

Normal Static Reflection Quality: High

High Weather Grid Volumes Quality: Normal

Post Processing Effects

NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On

On Depth of Field: Off

Off World Motion Blur: Off

Off Weapon Motion Blur: Off

Off Film Grain: 0.00

View

Field of View: 90-120 (this can be set according to your personal preferences, but it is recommended to keep it above 90)

90-120 (this can be set according to your personal preferences, but it is recommended to keep it above 90) ADS Field of View: Affected

Affected Weapon Field of View: Wide

Wide Vehicle Field of View: Wide

Wide 1st Person Camera Movement: 50

50 3rd Person Camera Movement: 100

These settings deliver an optimal gameplay experience and can be used as a reference. Players are advised to adjust these settings to match their preferences. It is also recommended to update the Nvidia drivers to the latest version to ensure there are no FPS drops or game crashes.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1, along with the highly anticipated DMZ mode, are now live on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

