Best Warzone 2 settings for RTX 3090

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is finally underway. The latest title marks a new era for the series, bringing numerous additions and changes from its prequel. The improvements are visible on the game's map, Al Mazrah. Apart from advanced AI, new audio technology, and enhanced combat systems, the latest battle royale comes with several graphical upgrades.
For PC gamers looking to play Warzone 2 without any hiccups, Nvidia's last-gen flagship tier offering, RTX 3090, is a great choice. The card is an absolute beast and will handle any game thrown at it. The RTX 3090 delivers impressive performances at 4K, and even allows some titles to run at over a hundred frames per second. Thus, the GPU has become one of the first choices for gamers who want to run the latest triple-A titles in their full visual glory.
This guide offers the best possible Warzone 2 settings to use with this card.
RTX 3090 brings the world of Warzone 2 to life
RTX 3090 faces no trouble in running Warzone 2 even in the 'Extreme' preset. However, this guide shares tips on getting the optimal settings to maximize frames and overall visibility. Al Mazrah is big and spotting enemies certainly isn't easy in the varied terrains of the map. Hence, this article also aims to improve visibility while delivering competitive framerates.
These are the best Warzone 2 settings to use with RTX 3090:
Display
- Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive
- Display Monitor: Select your monitor
- Display Adaptor: RTX 3090
- Screen Refresh Rate: Select your monitor's maximum refresh rate
- Display Resolution: Select your monitor's maximum resolution
- Dynamic Resolution: Off
- Aspect Ratio: Automatic
- V-Sync (Gameplay): Off
- V-Sync (Menus): Off
- Custom Framerate Limit: Custom
- Gameplay Custom Framerate Limit: 200
- Menu Custom Framerate Limit: 60
- Out of Focus Custom Framerate Limit: 15
- Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
- Brightness: 50 (personal preference)
- Constrain Mouse to Game Window: Off
- Focused Mode: Off
- High Dynamic Range (HDR): Off
Quality
Global Quality
- Quality Presets: Custom
- Render Resolution: 100
- Upscaling/Sharpening: FidelityFX Cas
- FidelityFX Cas Strength: 50
- Anti-Aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: High Quality
- Video Memory Scale: 85
Details & Textures
- Texture Resolution: High
- Texture Filter Anisotropic: High
- Nearby Level of Detail: High
- Distant Level of Detail: High
- Clutter Draw Distance: High
- Particle Quality: High
- Particle Quality Level: Normal
- Bullet Impacts & Sprays: On
- Shader Quality: High
- Tessellation: Near
- Terrain Memory: Max
- On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off (Turn this on if you have a decent internet connection)
- Streaming Quality: Normal
- Volumetric Quality: Medium
- Deferred Physics Quality: High
- Water Caustics: On
Shadow & Lighting
- Shadow Map Resolution: High
- Screen Space Shadows: High
- Spot Shadow Quality: Medium
- Spot Cache: Ultra
- Particle Lighting: High
- Ambient Occlusion: Static Objects (GTAO)
- GTAO Quality: High
- Screen Space Reflections: Normal
- Static Reflection Quality: High
- Weather Grid Volumes Quality: Normal
Post Processing Effects
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On
- Depth of Field: Off
- World Motion Blur: Off
- Weapon Motion Blur: Off
- Film Grain: 0.00
View
- Field of View: 90-120 (this can be set according to your personal preferences, but it is recommended to keep it above 90)
- ADS Field of View: Affected
- Weapon Field of View: Wide
- Vehicle Field of View: Wide
- 1st Person Camera Movement: 50
- 3rd Person Camera Movement: 100
While these settings deliver the best of both visuals and frames, users are advised to tweak the settings to their preference. Players can always compromise on the graphics further for more FPS or increase some settings at the cost of fewer frames. It is also recommended to update the Nvidia drivers to their latest version to mitigate any performance issues.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1, along with the highly anticipated DMZ mode, are now live on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.