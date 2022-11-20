Best Warzone 2 settings for RTX 3090

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is finally underway. The latest title marks a new era for the series, bringing numerous additions and changes from its prequel. The improvements are visible on the game's map, Al Mazrah. Apart from advanced AI, new audio technology, and enhanced combat systems, the latest battle royale comes with several graphical upgrades.

For PC gamers looking to play Warzone 2 without any hiccups, Nvidia's last-gen flagship tier offering, RTX 3090, is a great choice. The card is an absolute beast and will handle any game thrown at it. The RTX 3090 delivers impressive performances at 4K, and even allows some titles to run at over a hundred frames per second. Thus, the GPU has become one of the first choices for gamers who want to run the latest triple-A titles in their full visual glory.

This guide offers the best possible Warzone 2 settings to use with this card.

RTX 3090 brings the world of Warzone 2 to life

RTX 3090 faces no trouble in running Warzone 2 even in the 'Extreme' preset. However, this guide shares tips on getting the optimal settings to maximize frames and overall visibility. Al Mazrah is big and spotting enemies certainly isn't easy in the varied terrains of the map. Hence, this article also aims to improve visibility while delivering competitive framerates.

These are the best Warzone 2 settings to use with RTX 3090:

Display

Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive

Fullscreen Exclusive Display Monitor: Select your monitor

Select your monitor Display Adaptor: RTX 3090

RTX 3090 Screen Refresh Rate: Select your monitor's maximum refresh rate

Select your monitor's maximum refresh rate Display Resolution: Select your monitor's maximum resolution

Select your monitor's maximum resolution Dynamic Resolution: Off

Off Aspect Ratio: Automatic

Automatic V-Sync (Gameplay): Off

Off V-Sync (Menus): Off

Off Custom Framerate Limit: Custom

Custom Gameplay Custom Framerate Limit: 200

200 Menu Custom Framerate Limit: 60

60 Out of Focus Custom Framerate Limit: 15

15 Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

2.2 (sRGB) Brightness: 50 (personal preference)

50 (personal preference) Constrain Mouse to Game Window: Off

Off Focused Mode: Off

Off High Dynamic Range (HDR): Off

Quality

Global Quality

Quality Presets: Custom

Custom Render Resolution: 100

100 Upscaling/Sharpening: FidelityFX Cas

FidelityFX Cas FidelityFX Cas Strength: 50

50 Anti-Aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X

Filmic SMAA T2X Anti-Aliasing Quality: High Quality

High Quality Video Memory Scale: 85

Details & Textures

Texture Resolution: High

High Texture Filter Anisotropic: High

High Nearby Level of Detail: High

High Distant Level of Detail: High

High Clutter Draw Distance: High

High Particle Quality: High

High Particle Quality Level: Normal

Normal Bullet Impacts & Sprays: On

On Shader Quality: High

High Tessellation: Near

Near Terrain Memory: Max

Max On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off (Turn this on if you have a decent internet connection)

Off (Turn this on if you have a decent internet connection) Streaming Quality: Normal

Normal Volumetric Quality: Medium

Medium Deferred Physics Quality: High

High Water Caustics: On

Shadow & Lighting

Shadow Map Resolution: High

High Screen Space Shadows: High

High Spot Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Spot Cache: Ultra

Ultra Particle Lighting: High

High Ambient Occlusion: Static Objects (GTAO)

Static Objects (GTAO) GTAO Quality: High

High Screen Space Reflections: Normal

Normal Static Reflection Quality: High

High Weather Grid Volumes Quality: Normal

Post Processing Effects

NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On

On Depth of Field: Off

Off World Motion Blur: Off

Off Weapon Motion Blur: Off

Off Film Grain: 0.00

View

Field of View: 90-120 (this can be set according to your personal preferences, but it is recommended to keep it above 90)

90-120 (this can be set according to your personal preferences, but it is recommended to keep it above 90) ADS Field of View: Affected

Affected Weapon Field of View: Wide

Wide Vehicle Field of View: Wide

Wide 1st Person Camera Movement: 50

50 3rd Person Camera Movement: 100

While these settings deliver the best of both visuals and frames, users are advised to tweak the settings to their preference. Players can always compromise on the graphics further for more FPS or increase some settings at the cost of fewer frames. It is also recommended to update the Nvidia drivers to their latest version to mitigate any performance issues.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1, along with the highly anticipated DMZ mode, are now live on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

