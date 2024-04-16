5 best wireless controllers for Gaming PC in 2024

Choosing the best wireless controller for gaming PCs has become a daunting task in today’s cluttered market. A simple setup with a good keyboard and mouse is fine for casual games. However, the right gaming pad can be a great addition to your gaming setup, especially a wireless one, as it gives you an untethered experience. Moreover, they don’t add up to the tangled mess of your desk like their wired counterparts.

Multiple brands offer a diverse range of options, which makes the selection process more complex. But, fret not, we have compiled a list of the best wireless controllers you can buy in 2024. We will delve into their features, pros and cons, and other details so that you can make an informed decision.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

What are the best wireless controllers to invest in 2024?

1) Xbox Core

Arguably the best gamepad at this price (Image via Amazon/Xbox)

Xbox Core is an affordable gamepad with a quality design, ample flexibility, and tactical buttons. It is readily compatible with a huge number of PC games. Despite being an old device, it can go head-to-head with most of the recent releases in terms of performance and value. You will also find a 'Share' button and a hybrid D-pad on this controller.

Specifications Xbox Core Connectivity Bluetooth Compatibility Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Windows 10/11, Android and iOS Battery AA batteries Running time Up to 40 hours Price $59

The Xbox Core controller also has a 3.5mm jack for your headset, which comes in handy at times. It runs on AA batteries, which you need to replace after their power runs out. Overall, it is one of the best wireless controllers to buy at this price. There is no deal-breaker to point out. However, if you want additional fancy features, you can go for the other options mentioned in our list.

Pros:

Available at a very competitive price.

The build feels sturdy and comfortable.

Cons:

It runs on external batteries.

No additional feature is given.

2) Sony DualSense

Impressive budget-friendly gaming controller (Image via Amazon/Sony)

Sony’s first homemade pro controller, the DualSense, is one of the best wireless controllers for playing games on PC. The design is sleek and comfortable to hold. It features advanced haptics and adaptive triggers, which offer a more immersive gaming experience. It has a rechargeable inbuilt battery, which provides around nine to ten hours of play.

Specifications Sony DualSense Connectivity Bluetooth Compatibility Windows 10/11, MAC, Android and iOS Battery In-built rechargeable battery Running time Up to 10 hours Price $69

DualSense controller looks quite attractive. It has a PlayStation-symbol-embossed home button, two mappable back attachments, and a built-in mic along with a handy mute button. The handles are thick, long, and textured. The only drawback is battery life, which is very low compared to other competitors.

Pros:

The built quality is premium and ergonomic.

The built-in mic is very clear.

It offers haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

Cons:

Battery life is underwhelming.

3) PowerA Moga XP-Ultra

One of the most versatile gaming controllers (Image via Amazon/PowerA)

The PowerA Moga XP-Ultra is a modular, versatile, and future-proofed controller. It allows you to detach the central pad from the grip dock, making it more convenient to hold, as it removes the bulkiness of the controller. The performance is impressive with no connectivity or input delay.

Keeping all these features aside, battery life is what makes it stand out among the best wireless controllers. It can run up to 60 hours on a single charge, and you can refill it from empty to full in just two to three hours.

Specifications PowerA Moga XP-Ultra Connectivity Bluetooth Compatibility Windows 10/11, Android, and Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One Battery In-built rechargeable battery Running time Up to 60 hours Price $129

While the PowerA Moga XP-Ultra is one of the best wireless controllers, it feels overly stiff in comparison. It relies heavily on the D-pad, which makes playing games more difficult than it needs to be. The buttons' positioning also feels awkward, but it is a personal opinion. The price could be the other reason to avoid it.

Pros:

It has a versatile and modular design.

Optimal performance irrespective of the platform.

Battery life is best-in-class.

Cons:

Comparatively more expensive than similar available options.

The overall design feels uncomfortable.

4) Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2

Featured-pack gamepad by Xbox (Image via Flipkart/Xbox)

If you are looking for an all-around controller, the Xbox Elite Series 2 gamepad is one of the best wireless controllers for you. It has four re-mappable rear paddles, a rechargeable battery, endless customization options, and is readily compatible with tons of PC games. The design is sleek, comfortable and heavy. You get changeable analog sticks and D-pad buttons, which you can replace magnetically based on your preferences.

Specifications Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Connectivity Bluetooth Compatibility Windows 7 or later, Android iOS, and Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One Battery In-built rechargeable battery Running time Up to 40 hours Price $179

This controller also features impulse triggers and rumble motors, which can be adjusted using the app. In addition to the default profile, you can save three custom profiles and switch between them while playing different games. The response time is excellent, and you will not find any kind of other performance issues as well.

Pros:

The design is premium and sturdy.

It gives you endless customization options.

It also supports wireless charging.

Cons:

It is an expensive device.

You might face headphone jack issues.

5) Nacon Revolution 5 Pro

Premium controller for PC gaming (image via Nacon)

Nacon Revolution 5 Pro is a premium controller with all the features that you might require to play games smoothly. While it is mostly associated with PlayStations, it delivers excellent performance for gaming PCs as well. It has swappable modules, trigger locks, remappable profiles, onboard audio controls, and many other features, which makes it one of the best wireless controllers to consider buying in 2024.

Specifications Nacon Revolution 5 Pro Connectivity Bluetooth, RF USB key Compatibility PS4, PS5, Windows Battery In-built rechargeable battery Running time Up to 10 hours Price $179

The Revolution 5 Pro comes with a hefty price tag, but its features make it completely worth it. There are no performance issues to complain about except battery life. It runs for around ten hours on a single charge, which is very low compared to its other counterparts. You can fine-tune even the smallest details via the PC companion app.

Pros:

The build quality is very comfortable and durable.

An exhaustive list of features.

It offers tons of customizable options.

Cons:

Battery life should be better.

The rear buttons are a little too sensitive.

With the right gear, you can elevate your gaming experience. Our list of the best wireless controllers for gaming PCs will help you select an ideal gamepad to add a layer of fun and joy to your gaming session.

