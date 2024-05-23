best Wuthering Waves controller settings

The newest ARPG from Kuro Games, Wuthering Waves, features fast-paced combat mechanics with a diverse cast of characters. Given their multiple abilities and weapon types available, it's crucial to properly maneuver the controls in this game. Notably, the latest gacha title offers a multiplayer mode, making it easier to obtain various rewards with help from friends, especially when playing with proper settings.

This article aims to help you find the best controller settings for Wuthering Waves.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Wuthering Waves best controller settings for a smoother experience

Wuthering Waves features various characters with more expected to be added via future updates. Controlling each character properly should allow you to unlock bosses at a faster rate, obtain upgrade materials quickly, and level up fast.

The game can be played using either a keyboard and mouse or a controller.

Wuthering Waves keyboard and mouse control settings

Keyboard and mouse control settings (Image via Kuro Games)

Combat and Exploration:

Move Forward : W

: W Move Backward : S

: S Move Left : A

: A Move Right : D

: D Walk/Run (Toggle) : Caps lock

: Caps lock Normal Attack : Left click

: Left click Lock on Target : Middle mouse button

: Middle mouse button Disable Target Lock : Middle mouse button (hold)

: Middle mouse button (hold) Dash/Dodge : Right click, Left Shift

: Right click, Left Shift Resonance Skill : E

: E Resonance Liberation : R

: R Utility : T

: T Utility Wheel : Tab

: Tab Echo Skill : Q

: Q Switch to Aim Mode : Left ctrl

: Left ctrl Jump : Spacebar

: Spacebar Drop : X

: X Collect/Interact : F

: F Switch to Character 1 : 1

: 1 Switch to Character 2 : 2

: 2 Switch to Character 3 : 3

: 3 Switch to Character 4 : 4

: 4 Track Quest : V

: V Break Challenge: P

Accessibility:

Mail : N

: N Map : M

: M Quests : J

: J Terminal : Esc

: Esc Team : L

: L Backpack : B

: B Resonator : C

: C Utilities : O

: O Tutorial : H

: H Show Mouse : Left alt

: Left alt Chat : Enter

: Enter Event : F1

: F1 Guidebook : F2

: F2 Convene : F3

: F3 Pioneer Podcast : F4

: F4 Co-op Mode: U

If you have played Genshin Impact, then the Wuthering Waves control settings should seem quite familiar. However, there are some bonus aspects included in the game as compared to the former.

Wuthering Waves controller settings for Xbox gamepad

Some controller settings are locked (Image via Kuro Games)

Interface Operation:

Confirm/Cancel: A/B (you can alter as your preference)

Combat and Exploration:

Move forward or backward : Up or down (Left stick)

: Up or down (Left stick) Move left or right : Left or right (Left stick)

: Left or right (Left stick) Lock on Target : Right stick button

: Right stick button Disable Target Lock : Right stick button (hold)

: Right stick button (hold) Reset Camera : Right stick button

: Right stick button Normal Attack : X

: X Dash/Dodge : RB

: RB Resonance Skill : Y

: Y Resonance Liberation : RT

: RT Main Key for Combo : LB

: LB Utility : LB+Y

: LB+Y Echo Skill : LB+X

: LB+X Switch to Aim Mode : LT

: LT Attack when Aiming : RT

: RT Jump : A

: A Go Down when Climbing : X

: X Pick Up/Interact : B

: B Utilities/Utility Wheel : Left (D-Pad)

: Left (D-Pad) Switch to Team Member 1 : Up (D-Pad)

: Up (D-Pad) Switch to Team Member 2 : Right (D-Pad)

: Right (D-Pad) Switch to Team Member 3 : Down (D-Pad)

: Down (D-Pad) Switch to Team Member 4 : LB+Down (D-Pad)

: LB+Down (D-Pad) Navigate : LB+Right stick button

: LB+Right stick button Quit Challenge: Left stick button+Right stick button

Accessibility:

Terminal: Menu button

Note that some control settings cannot be changed in the Wuthering Waves settings, which can be quite cumbersome. For instance, the ease of switching between four different characters would have been much better by using the D-pad keys. But, switching to Member 4 is locked and can only be done by pressing LB+Down (D-Pad).

However, as the game is in its early stages, we can anticipate more personalization options to be shared in the future.

This concludes our guide on the best controller settings for Wuthering Waves.

Check out more guides for this title:

Settings you need to change || Best beginner tips and tricks || How to claim Twitch drops ||