Best Xbox and PlayStation settings for Destiny 2 The Final Shape

The Final Shape is the latest expansion to the base game Destiny 2. It was released on June 4, 2024, for all supported platforms: PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. The servers were experiencing downtime earlier to prepare for the new expansion's launch, but they have been up and running again since its release. Veterans will have no problem adjusting the settings for the best gameplay experience, but the same can't be said about new players.

This article lists the recommended settings for the best experience in Destiny 2 The Final Shape.

Best settings for Destiny 2 The Final Shape on Xbox Series X/S

Destiny 2 The Final Shape throwing knives (Image via Bungie)

Considering that the video and controller settings will have the most impact on your gameplay, the right settings can give you an edge.

Trending

Here are all the recommended settings for Xbox Series X/S:

Controller

Movement Controls : Default

: Default Button Layout : Create a custom layout according to your preference

: Create a custom layout according to your preference Look Sensitivity : 17

: 17 ADS Sensitivity Modifier : 1.0

: 1.0 Vertical Inversion : Not Inverted (Default)

: Not Inverted (Default) Horizontal Inversion : Not Inverted (Default)

: Not Inverted (Default) Autolook Centering : Off (Default)

: Off (Default) Sprint-Turn Scale : 0.8

: 0.8 Controller Vibration : Off

: Off Double Press Delay: 1

Video

Screen Bounds : Choose your screen bounding area here

: Choose your screen bounding area here HDR : On

: On Brightness : 50 (Midpoint) and 1350 (Peak Brightness)

: 50 (Midpoint) and 1350 (Peak Brightness) 120Hz (Crucible Only) : On

: On Field of View : 105

: 105 Motion Blur : Off

: Off Chromatic Aberration : Off

: Off Film Grain: Off

Sound

SFX Volume : 5

: 5 Dialogue/Cinematics Volume : 8

: 8 Music Volume : 4

: 4 Chat Volume: 7

Gameplay

HUD Opacity : Low

: Low Subtitles : On (Default)

: On (Default) Text Size : Medium (Default)

: Medium (Default) Text Color : Yellow (Default)

: Yellow (Default) Background Style : Faded (Default)

: Faded (Default) Background Opacity : High (Default)

: High (Default) Colorblind Mode : Off (Default)

: Off (Default) Full Auto : On

: On Reticle Color : White

: White Helmet : Always On

: Always On Display Hints : Off

: Off Cross Play matchmaking: On (Default)

Social

Fireteam Privacy : Clan and Friends Only

: Clan and Friends Only Fireteam Invites : Public

: Public Bungie Friend Requests : Public

: Public Clan Invites : Closed

: Closed Share Platform Names : Friends Only

: Friends Only Invite Notifications : Show All (Default)

: Show All (Default) Voiced Chat : On (Default)

: On (Default) Team Voice Channel : Manually Opt-in (Default)

: Manually Opt-in (Default) Text Chat : Off

: Off Auto-Hide : On (Default)

: On (Default) Nav Mode Invokes Chat : On (Default)

: On (Default) Text Chat Font Size : Small

: Small Background Opacity : Medium (Default)

: Medium (Default) Allow Profanity : Nobody (Default)

: Nobody (Default) Whisper Chat : Clan and Friends Only (Default)

: Clan and Friends Only (Default) Team Chat : Hidden (Default)

: Hidden (Default) Local Chat : Hidden (Default)

: Hidden (Default) Clan Chat: Visible (Default)

Best settings for Destiny 2 The Final Shape on PlayStation 5

Destiny 2 The Final Shape (Image via Bungie)

The PlayStation 5's new Dual Sense controllers are terrific, but it won't matter much if you don't apply the best controller settings.

Here are all the settings you need to make on PlayStation 5:

Controller

Movement Controls : Default

: Default Button Layout : Create a custom layout according to your preference

: Create a custom layout according to your preference Look Sensitivity : 17

: 17 ADS Sensitivity Modifier : 1.0

: 1.0 Vertical Inversion : Not Inverted (Default)

: Not Inverted (Default) Horizontal Inversion : Not Inverted (Default)

: Not Inverted (Default) Autolook Centering : Off (Default)

: Off (Default) Sprint-Turn Scale : 0.8

: 0.8 Controller Vibration : Off

: Off Double Press Delay: 1

Video

Screen Bounds : Choose your screen bounding area here

: Choose your screen bounding area here HDR : On

: On Brightness : 50 (Midpoint) and 1350 (Peak Brightness)

: 50 (Midpoint) and 1350 (Peak Brightness) 120Hz (Crucible Only) : On

: On Field of View : 105

: 105 Motion Blur : Off

: Off Chromatic Aberration : Off

: Off Film Grain: Off

Sound

SFX Volume : 5

: 5 Dialogue/Cinematics Volume : 8

: 8 Music Volume : 4

: 4 Chat Volume: 7

Gameplay

HUD Opacity : Low

: Low Subtitles : On (Default)

: On (Default) Text Size : Medium (Default)

: Medium (Default) Text Color : Yellow (Default)

: Yellow (Default) Background Style : Faded (Default)

: Faded (Default) Background Opacity : High (Default)

: High (Default) Colorblind Mode : Off (Default)

: Off (Default) Full Auto : On

: On Reticle Color : White

: White Helmet : Always On

: Always On Display Hints : Off

: Off Cross Play matchmaking: On (Default)

Social

Fireteam Privacy : Clan and Friends Only

: Clan and Friends Only Fireteam Invites : Public

: Public Bungie Friend Requests : Public

: Public Clan Invites : Closed

: Closed Share Platform Names : Friends Only

: Friends Only Invite Notifications : Show All (Default)

: Show All (Default) Voiced Chat : On (Default)

: On (Default) Team Voice Channel : Manually Opt-in (Default)

: Manually Opt-in (Default) Text Chat : Off

: Off Auto-Hide : On (Default)

: On (Default) Nav Mode Invokes Chat : On (Default)

: On (Default) Text Chat Font Size : Small

: Small Background Opacity : Medium (Default)

: Medium (Default) Allow Profanity : Nobody (Default)

: Nobody (Default) Whisper Chat : Clan and Friends Only (Default)

: Clan and Friends Only (Default) Team Chat : Hidden (Default)

: Hidden (Default) Local Chat : Hidden (Default)

: Hidden (Default) Clan Chat: Visible (Default)

These are the best settings for Destiny 2 The Final Shape on Xbox and PlayStation. However, some of them, such as Field of View, Motion Blur, Chat settings, etc, depend on the user's preference and will vary from player to player.

Check out other Destiny 2 The Final Shape articles: