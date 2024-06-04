  • home icon
  • Gaming Tech
  • Best Xbox and PlayStation settings for Destiny 2 The Final Shape

Best Xbox and PlayStation settings for Destiny 2 The Final Shape

By Suraj Bhowal
Modified Jun 04, 2024 19:20 GMT
Picture of Destiny 2 The Final Shape
Destiny 2 The Final Shape (Image via Bungie)

The Final Shape is the latest expansion to the base game Destiny 2. It was released on June 4, 2024, for all supported platforms: PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. The servers were experiencing downtime earlier to prepare for the new expansion's launch, but they have been up and running again since its release. Veterans will have no problem adjusting the settings for the best gameplay experience, but the same can't be said about new players.

This article lists the recommended settings for the best experience in Destiny 2 The Final Shape.

Best settings for Destiny 2 The Final Shape on Xbox Series X/S

Destiny 2 The Final Shape throwing knives (Image via Bungie)
Destiny 2 The Final Shape throwing knives (Image via Bungie)

Considering that the video and controller settings will have the most impact on your gameplay, the right settings can give you an edge.

also-read-trending Trending

Here are all the recommended settings for Xbox Series X/S:

Controller

  • Movement Controls: Default
  • Button Layout: Create a custom layout according to your preference
  • Look Sensitivity: 17
  • ADS Sensitivity Modifier: 1.0
  • Vertical Inversion: Not Inverted (Default)
  • Horizontal Inversion: Not Inverted (Default)
  • Autolook Centering: Off (Default)
  • Sprint-Turn Scale: 0.8
  • Controller Vibration: Off
  • Double Press Delay: 1

Video

  • Screen Bounds: Choose your screen bounding area here
  • HDR: On
  • Brightness: 50 (Midpoint) and 1350 (Peak Brightness)
  • 120Hz (Crucible Only): On
  • Field of View: 105
  • Motion Blur: Off
  • Chromatic Aberration: Off
  • Film Grain: Off

Sound

  • SFX Volume: 5
  • Dialogue/Cinematics Volume: 8
  • Music Volume: 4
  • Chat Volume: 7

Gameplay

  • HUD Opacity: Low
  • Subtitles: On (Default)
  • Text Size: Medium (Default)
  • Text Color: Yellow (Default)
  • Background Style: Faded (Default)
  • Background Opacity: High (Default)
  • Colorblind Mode: Off (Default)
  • Full Auto: On
  • Reticle Color: White
  • Helmet: Always On
  • Display Hints: Off
  • Cross Play matchmaking: On (Default)

Social

  • Fireteam Privacy: Clan and Friends Only
  • Fireteam Invites: Public
  • Bungie Friend Requests: Public
  • Clan Invites: Closed
  • Share Platform Names: Friends Only
  • Invite Notifications: Show All (Default)
  • Voiced Chat: On (Default)
  • Team Voice Channel: Manually Opt-in (Default)
  • Text Chat: Off
  • Auto-Hide: On (Default)
  • Nav Mode Invokes Chat: On (Default)
  • Text Chat Font Size: Small
  • Background Opacity: Medium (Default)
  • Allow Profanity: Nobody (Default)
  • Whisper Chat: Clan and Friends Only (Default)
  • Team Chat: Hidden (Default)
  • Local Chat: Hidden (Default)
  • Clan Chat: Visible (Default)

Best settings for Destiny 2 The Final Shape on PlayStation 5

Destiny 2 The Final Shape (Image via Bungie)
Destiny 2 The Final Shape (Image via Bungie)

The PlayStation 5's new Dual Sense controllers are terrific, but it won't matter much if you don't apply the best controller settings.

Here are all the settings you need to make on PlayStation 5:

Controller

  • Movement Controls: Default
  • Button Layout: Create a custom layout according to your preference
  • Look Sensitivity: 17
  • ADS Sensitivity Modifier: 1.0
  • Vertical Inversion: Not Inverted (Default)
  • Horizontal Inversion: Not Inverted (Default)
  • Autolook Centering: Off (Default)
  • Sprint-Turn Scale: 0.8
  • Controller Vibration: Off
  • Double Press Delay: 1

Video

  • Screen Bounds: Choose your screen bounding area here
  • HDR: On
  • Brightness: 50 (Midpoint) and 1350 (Peak Brightness)
  • 120Hz (Crucible Only): On
  • Field of View: 105
  • Motion Blur: Off
  • Chromatic Aberration: Off
  • Film Grain: Off

Sound

  • SFX Volume: 5
  • Dialogue/Cinematics Volume: 8
  • Music Volume: 4
  • Chat Volume: 7

Gameplay

  • HUD Opacity: Low
  • Subtitles: On (Default)
  • Text Size: Medium (Default)
  • Text Color: Yellow (Default)
  • Background Style: Faded (Default)
  • Background Opacity: High (Default)
  • Colorblind Mode: Off (Default)
  • Full Auto: On
  • Reticle Color: White
  • Helmet: Always On
  • Display Hints: Off
  • Cross Play matchmaking: On (Default)

Social

  • Fireteam Privacy: Clan and Friends Only
  • Fireteam Invites: Public
  • Bungie Friend Requests: Public
  • Clan Invites: Closed
  • Share Platform Names: Friends Only
  • Invite Notifications: Show All (Default)
  • Voiced Chat: On (Default)
  • Team Voice Channel: Manually Opt-in (Default)
  • Text Chat: Off
  • Auto-Hide: On (Default)
  • Nav Mode Invokes Chat: On (Default)
  • Text Chat Font Size: Small
  • Background Opacity: Medium (Default)
  • Allow Profanity: Nobody (Default)
  • Whisper Chat: Clan and Friends Only (Default)
  • Team Chat: Hidden (Default)
  • Local Chat: Hidden (Default)
  • Clan Chat: Visible (Default)

These are the best settings for Destiny 2 The Final Shape on Xbox and PlayStation. However, some of them, such as Field of View, Motion Blur, Chat settings, etc, depend on the user's preference and will vary from player to player.

Check out other Destiny 2 The Final Shape articles:

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी