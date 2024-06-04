Best Xbox and PlayStation settings for Destiny 2 The Final Shape

The Final Shape is the latest expansion to the base game Destiny 2. It was released on June 4, 2024, for all supported platforms: PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. The servers were experiencing downtime earlier to prepare for the new expansion's launch, but they have been up and running again since its release. Veterans will have no problem adjusting the settings for the best gameplay experience, but the same can't be said about new players.
This article lists the recommended settings for the best experience in Destiny 2 The Final Shape.
Best settings for Destiny 2 The Final Shape on Xbox Series X/S
Considering that the video and controller settings will have the most impact on your gameplay, the right settings can give you an edge.
Here are all the recommended settings for Xbox Series X/S:
Controller
- Movement Controls: Default
- Button Layout: Create a custom layout according to your preference
- Look Sensitivity: 17
- ADS Sensitivity Modifier: 1.0
- Vertical Inversion: Not Inverted (Default)
- Horizontal Inversion: Not Inverted (Default)
- Autolook Centering: Off (Default)
- Sprint-Turn Scale: 0.8
- Controller Vibration: Off
- Double Press Delay: 1
Video
- Screen Bounds: Choose your screen bounding area here
- HDR: On
- Brightness: 50 (Midpoint) and 1350 (Peak Brightness)
- 120Hz (Crucible Only): On
- Field of View: 105
- Motion Blur: Off
- Chromatic Aberration: Off
- Film Grain: Off
Sound
- SFX Volume: 5
- Dialogue/Cinematics Volume: 8
- Music Volume: 4
- Chat Volume: 7
Gameplay
- HUD Opacity: Low
- Subtitles: On (Default)
- Text Size: Medium (Default)
- Text Color: Yellow (Default)
- Background Style: Faded (Default)
- Background Opacity: High (Default)
- Colorblind Mode: Off (Default)
- Full Auto: On
- Reticle Color: White
- Helmet: Always On
- Display Hints: Off
- Cross Play matchmaking: On (Default)
Social
- Fireteam Privacy: Clan and Friends Only
- Fireteam Invites: Public
- Bungie Friend Requests: Public
- Clan Invites: Closed
- Share Platform Names: Friends Only
- Invite Notifications: Show All (Default)
- Voiced Chat: On (Default)
- Team Voice Channel: Manually Opt-in (Default)
- Text Chat: Off
- Auto-Hide: On (Default)
- Nav Mode Invokes Chat: On (Default)
- Text Chat Font Size: Small
- Background Opacity: Medium (Default)
- Allow Profanity: Nobody (Default)
- Whisper Chat: Clan and Friends Only (Default)
- Team Chat: Hidden (Default)
- Local Chat: Hidden (Default)
- Clan Chat: Visible (Default)
Best settings for Destiny 2 The Final Shape on PlayStation 5
The PlayStation 5's new Dual Sense controllers are terrific, but it won't matter much if you don't apply the best controller settings.
Here are all the settings you need to make on PlayStation 5:
These are the best settings for Destiny 2 The Final Shape on Xbox and PlayStation. However, some of them, such as Field of View, Motion Blur, Chat settings, etc, depend on the user's preference and will vary from player to player.
