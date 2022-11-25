Black Friday and Thanksgiving Sale: 5 best Target deals under $500

The Black Friday sale is underway in major stores. Like many other establishments, Target is offering massive discounts on the majority of its products.

There are a plethora of great deals that one can take advantage of. Listed below are five of the best ones offered by the store chain during its Black Friday sale.

Meta Quest 2 Resident Evil 4 Bundle, Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, and other great discounted products at Target this Black Friday

1) Apple AirPods Max ($449)

The Apple AirPods Max (Image via Target)

The Apple AirPods Max features a dynamic driver that provides high-fidelity audio. It has active noise cancelation to eliminate background noise as well as spatial audio to provide a theater-like experience.

Additionally, the device comes with easy audio-sharing options between different Apple products. It also boasts 20 hours of battery life.

The Apple AirPods Max is generally available for $549, but one can buy it for $449 during the Black Friday sale.

2) Meta Quest 2 Resident Evil 4 Bundle 256GB ($429.99)

The Meta Quest 2 features a fast processor and a high-resolution display for smooth and seamless gameplay. It has 3D positional audio to make virtual worlds feel real. It can also easily be set up for safety using the guardian boundary, which creates a designated playspace and alerts players when they move outside it.

Additionally, the device is lightweight and portable, making it easy to travel with. As the name suggests, the Meta Quest 2 Resident Evil 4 Bundle also includes Resident Evil 4 and Beat Saber.

The Meta Quest 2 is normally available for $499.99, but one can purchase it for $429.99 this Black Friday.

3) Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro LTE ($429.99)

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro LTE monitors the sleep quality, body composition data, body mass index, and heart rate of the user. It has a sapphire crystal display for intense adventures in the outdoors.

The device can be used to receive calls and texts. It can also stream playlists without Wi-Fi, thanks to its LTE connectivity. Additionally, it boasts a battery life of two days.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro LTE is generally sold for $499.99, but it is currently available for $429.99, courtesy of Target's Black Friday sale.

4) Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite ($229.99)

The Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite (Image via Target)

The Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite is a 10.4-inch tablet that comes with a 2000 x 1200 display resolution, 7040mAh battery, 8 MP rear, and 5 MP front camera. It has Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, 4 GB RAM, and 64 GB of storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card.

The tablet supports Dolby Atmos surround sound, which makes it perfect for watching movies and listening to music. It has a great battery life for non-stop entertainment. It also comes included with an S pen to make it easier to write notes and personalize photos or videos.

The Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite is generally available for $349.99, but it is on sale for $229.99 this Black Friday.

5) Ring Alarm Security Kit Gen 2 ($204.98)

The Ring Alarm Security Kit Gen 2 (Image via Target)

The Ring Alarm Security Kit Gen 2 features an entire security system in a neat package. According to the brand's official website, it contains a base station, a keypad, a contact sensor, a motion detector, and a range extender. A phone can be used to control the entire system.

There are emergency buttons on the keypad to quickly request police, fire, or medical facilities. It also includes a 24-hour backup battery and a 104-decibel siren.

The Ring Alarm Security Kit Gen 2 is usually sold for $299.99, but it is available for $204.98 during the Black Friday sale.

