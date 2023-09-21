Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty: 10 best graphics cards

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty will be launched next Tuesday, September 26. However, this title's 2.0 update is being released tomorrow. Phantom Liberty offers improved gameplay mechanics compared to the base game, better visuals, and support for DLSS 3.5 — Nvidia's new temporal upscaling standard that delivers higher performance gains with much better picture quality.

Cyberpunk 2077 is among the most demanding on the PC, making it necessary for players to fine-tune this title's graphics settings to ensure a decent experience. Gamers will also need to invest in some powerful graphics cards if they want to achieve high framerates in this game.

This article will list the best GPUs that you can use to play Cyberpunk 2077 after its 2.0 update and Phantom Liberty expansion. Some budget options, along with a couple of powerful graphics cards capable of playing the game at 4K, are featured below.

10 best graphics cards for Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 and Phantom Liberty

10) Nvidia RTX 3050 ($224)

Nvidia's RTX 3050 is an entry-level graphics card ideal for 1080p gaming that was launched to replace the massively popular GTX 1650 from a couple of generations ago. Do note that the 30-series offering won't be able to play Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 and Phantom Liberty at the highest settings at FHD resolution. You'll have to resort to making some compromises for a decent experience.

Nvidia RTX 3050 Graphics processor GA106 Shading units 2560 Memory size and type 8 GB GDDR6 128-bit TDP 130W Price $299 MSRP, $225 today

The graphics card was initially launched for $300 back at CES 2022. However, following the introduction of Nvidia's newer RTX 40-series lineup, the GPU is available for just $225, making it an affordable option for playing the latest and most demanding titles.

9) AMD Radeon RX 7600 ($270)

AMD Radeon's RX 7600 is a mid-range 1080p gaming graphics card launched to compete with Nvidia's RTX 4060. With improved power efficiency and graphics rendering power, thanks to its new RDNA 3 architecture, this GPU is a solid budget option.

Much like the 3050, this card can run Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 and Phantom Liberty with some compromises to its settings. However, don't expect to be able to max out the settings on this RX GPU.

AMD Radeon RX 7600 Graphics processor Navi 33 Shading units 2048 Memory size and type 8 GB GDDR6 128-bit TDP 165W Price $269

This RX 7600 is the only sub-$300 graphics card launched as part of of the current generation. The $269 product is a solid budget option for playing new video games. However, it isn't much more powerful than the last-gen RX 6600 and 6600 XT.

8) Nvidia RTX 4060 ($300)

Nvidia's RTX 4060 is a new mid-range 1080p gaming graphics card launched to replace the RTX 3060 12 GB. It is a controversial entry in the 40-series lineup, with a smaller 8 GB memory buffer. Moreover, the 4060 is a severely cut-down version of the higher-end models.

Nvidia RTX 4060 Graphics processor AD107 Shading units 3072 Memory size and type 8 GB GDDR6 128-bit TDP 115W Price $299

This is a superb card for playing Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 and Phantom Liberty at 1080p. With support for frame generation and the latest anti-aliasing features of DLSS 3.5, this GPU is easily among the most popular options available on a budget.

7) AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT ($339)

Moving on to slightly more powerful graphics cards that can run Cyberpunk 2077 at 1440p with slight compromises to its settings; the RX 6750 XT is a top recommendation. This GPU is a marginally overclocked version of AMD's original 6700 XT and squeezes the maximum out of the underlying silicon.

It primarily targets 1440p gaming and competes directly against the RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti.

AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT Graphics processor Navi 22 Shading units 2560 Memory size and type 12 GB GDDR6 192-bit TDP 250W Price $549 MSRP, $339 today

The graphics card was originally introduced at a hefty $550. However, following multiple price revisions in an effort to keep the GPU competitive against Nvidia's offerings, it can now be bought for just $339. This makes it a solid option to consider in the mid-range. Moreover, it costs less than an RTX 4060 Ti and performs better as well.

6) AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT ($500)

AMD Radeon's RX 7800 XT is the new kid in the block. This GPU was launched as a competitor to Nvidia's RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti graphics cards. Its primary selling points are more VRAM (16 GB vs. 12 GB on the Nvidia GPUs), and a much cheaper price point. At $500, this is the best mid-range graphics card for playing demanding games like Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 and Phantom Liberty.

AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT Graphics processor Navi 32 Shading units 3840 Memory size and type 16 GB GDDR6 256-bit TDP 263W Price $499

We recommend sticking to 1440p in Cyberpunk, however. The game only supports FSR 2 as of now, which won't be able to make up for framerate losses in case you turn on ray tracing effects. However, the experience you'll derive from this title using this card is still top-notch since you can nearly max out Cyberpunk 2077 on this GPU at QHD.

5) Nvidia RTX 4070 ($600)

The RTX 4070 is great for playing Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 and Phantom Liberty, especially because of the DLSS 3 and 3.5 features its update offers. It isn't much faster than the RX 7800 XT listed earlier in terms of rasterization performance. However, this Team Green GPU takes the lead when it comes to ray tracing performance and frame generation.

Nvidia RTX 4070 Graphics processor AD104 Shading units 5888 Memory size and type 12 GB GDDR6 192-bit TDP 200W Price $599

The 4070 is quite costly, however. At $600, this graphics card edges towards the premium market segment. You can play Cyberpunk 2077 at up to 4K on this GPU without making major sacrifices to its visual quality.

4) Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti ($800)

The RTX 4070 Ti is way more powerful than its non-Ti sibling listed above. This graphics card was initially supposed to be launched as the RTX 4080 12 GB. However, that didn't happen as Nvidia went back on their decision after massive backlash.

At $800, the 4070 Ti is among the most expensive graphics cards currently available. Therefore, only opt for this card if you have enough cash to dump on a gaming rig and want to play titles at 4K.

Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Graphics processor AD104 Shading units 7680 Memory size and type 12 GB GDDR6X 192-bit TDP 285W Price $799

Some models of the 4070 Ti are selling for $750 these days, making them decent deals. The card is a fantastic performer in Cyberpunk 2077 and won't disappoint in other video games either. However, this GPU isn't good value for money most of the time.

3) AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT ($900)

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT is a flagship-grade offering from Team Red. With 20 GB of video memory and some of the beefiest hardware available right now, this graphics card is a solid option for those looking to play demanding titles like Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 and Phantom Liberty at their highest settings at 4K.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT Graphics processor Navi 31 Shading units 5376 Memory size and type 20 GB GDDR6 320-bit TDP 300W Price $899

The RX 7900 XT is quite costly, though. It was initially launched at $900, and other than a few low-end models of this GPU, the card sells at this price to date. Only opt for the 7900 XT if you are building a premium, no-compromises PC and want the maximum framerates at 4K.

2) AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX ($1000)

AMD Radeon's RX 7900 XTX is the big brother of the 7900 XT listed above. With an extra 4 GB VRAM, more shading units, and a higher power draw, this GPU is a flagship RDNA 3 offering built to compete against the RTX 4080 and 4090. It can run Cyberpunk 2077 at admirable framerates, even with the highest settings applied at 4K.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX Graphics processor Navi 31 Shading units 6144 Memory size and type 24 GB GDDR6 384-bit TDP 355W Price $999

You'll have to spend $1,000 for this graphics card, however. Some premium offerings, like the Sapphire NITRO+, go for more than $1,100. The RX 7900 XTX is ideal for the most extreme gaming PCs, so opt for it only if you're looking for sky-high framerates at 4K.

1) Nvidia RTX 4090 ($1600)

We don't recommend the RTX 4090 for a ton of gaming systems because it's overkill for most titles. But Cyberpunk 2077 isn't one of them. This game brings Nvidia's 4090 to its knees at 4K when the highest settings are applied.

However, DLSS 3 will save the day with massive framerate gains on this card. So, if you are okay with the added latency of frame generation and don't care about a couple of visual artifacts, the GPU can also handle this game at over 100 FPS.

Nvidia RTX 4090 Graphics processor AD102 Shading units 16384 Memory size and type 24 GB GDDR6X 384-bit TDP 450W Price $1,599

The GPU will drill a solid hole in your pocket. It is priced at $1,599, and more times than not, it sells for more than its introductory MSRP. Therefore, it only makes sense for the costliest and most premium gaming systems that cost thousands of dollars.