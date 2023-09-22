Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty: Best graphics settings for AMD RX 6900 XT and RX 6950 XT (2.0)

The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT and the RX 6950 XT are flagship-grade graphics cards from the last-gen RDNA 2 lineup. These GPUs are built to play the latest games at the highest settings at 4K resolutions without any sacrifices. Although they have been replaced by the much more capable RX 7900 XT and the 7900 XTX, they remain superb options for playing the most demanding titles like Starfield and Cyberpunk 2077.

However, players with the RX 6900 XT will have to tweak the settings to get decent framerates at 4K in Cyberpunk, especially now that the 2.0 update is out and brings better visuals and gameplay mechanics. We know how frustrating it can be to manually adjust the settings, and hence will list the best combinations in this article.

Best Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT

The RX 6900 XT can easily handle Cyberpunk at 4K resolutions with a mix of high and ultra settings applied. We recommend turning FSR on for an optimum experience with stable high framerates.

The following are the detailed settings we recommend for the RX 6900 XT in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0:

Graphics

Quick preset: Custom

Custom Texture quality: High

Nvidia DLSS

DLSS frame generation: N/A

N/A DLSS Super Resolution: N/A

N/A Nvidia DLAA: Off

Resolution scaling

Dynamic resolution scaling: Off

Off AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1: Balanced

Balanced AMD FSR 2.1 image sharpening: Off

Off Intel Xe Super Samping 1.1: Off

Basic

Field of view: 80

80 Film grain: On

On Chromatic aberration: On

On Depth of field: On

On Lens flare: On

On Motion blur: High

Advanced

A mix of high and ultra settings works best for the RX 6900 XT (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Contact shadows: On

On Improved facial lighting geometry: On

On Anisotropy: 8

8 Local shadow mesh quality: High

High Local shadow quality: Medium

Medium Cascaded shadows range: Medium

Medium Cascaded shadows resolution: High

High Volumetric fog resolution: High

High Volumetric cloud quality: Ultra

Ultra Max dynamic decals: Ultra

Ultra Screen space reflection quality: High

High Subsurface scattering quality: High

High Ambient occlusion: High

High Color precision: High

High Mirror quality: High

High Level of Detail (LOD): High

High Crowd density: Low

Ray tracing

Ray tracing: On

On Ray-traced reflections: Off

Off Ray-traced sun shadows: On

On Ray-traced local shadows: On

On Ray-traced lighting: Low

Low Path tracing (Technology preview): Off

Off Path tracing in photo mode (Technology preview): On

Video

Monitor: As per your preference

As per your preference VSync: Off

Off Maximum FPS: Off

Off Windowed mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 HDR mode: As per your preference

As per your preference Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost

Best Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT

The RX 6950 XT is slightly more powerful than the original RX 6900 XT, thanks to slightly higher clock speeds and power draw. Therefore, gamers cannot crank up the settings significantly in this GPU without losing a bunch of performance. We recommend a similar set of settings for the 6950 XT.

The best settings combination for the RX 6950 XT is as follows:

Graphics

Quick preset: Custom

Custom Texture quality: High

Nvidia DLSS

DLSS frame generation: N/A

N/A DLSS Super Resolution: Quality

Quality Nvidia DLAA: Off

Resolution scaling

Dynamic resolution scaling: Off

Off AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1: Off

Off AMD FSR 2.1 image sharpening: Off

Off Intel Xe Super Samping 1.1: Off

Basic

Field of view: 80

80 Film grain: On

On Chromatic aberration: On

On Depth of field: On

On Lens flare: On

On Motion blur: High

Advanced

Recommended Advanced settings for the RX 6950 XT (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Contact shadows: On

On Improved facial lighting geometry: On

On Anisotropy: 8

8 Local shadow mesh quality: High

High Local shadow quality: High

High Cascaded shadows range: High

High Cascaded shadows resolution: High

High Volumetric fog resolution: High

High Volumetric cloud quality: Ultra

Ultra Max dynamic decals: Ultra

Ultra Screen space reflection quality: High

High Subsurface scattering quality: High

High Ambient occlusion: High

High Color precision: High

High Mirror quality: High

High Level of Detail (LOD): High

High Crowd density: High

Ray tracing

The ray tracing settings recommended in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Ray tracing: On

On Ray-traced reflections: Off

Off Ray-traced sun shadows: On

On Ray-traced local shadows: On

On Ray-traced lighting: Medium

Medium Path tracing (Technology preview): Off

Off Path tracing in photo mode (Technology preview): On

Video

Monitor: As per your preference

As per your preference VSync: bOff

Maximum FPS: Off

Off Windowed mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 HDR mode: As per your preference

As per your preference Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost

The RX 6900 XT and the 6950 XT rank among the best graphics cards in the market. They pack enough rendering horsepower to play the most demanding games without performance hiccups. With the above settings applied, Cyberpunk 2077 runs pretty well on these GPUs.