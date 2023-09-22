Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty: Best graphics settings for AMD RX 6900 XT and RX 6950 XT (2.0)

The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT and the RX 6950 XT are flagship-grade graphics cards from the last-gen RDNA 2 lineup. These GPUs are built to play the latest games at the highest settings at 4K resolutions without any sacrifices. Although they have been replaced by the much more capable RX 7900 XT and the 7900 XTX, they remain superb options for playing the most demanding titles like Starfield and Cyberpunk 2077.
However, players with the RX 6900 XT will have to tweak the settings to get decent framerates at 4K in Cyberpunk, especially now that the 2.0 update is out and brings better visuals and gameplay mechanics. We know how frustrating it can be to manually adjust the settings, and hence will list the best combinations in this article.
Best Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT
The RX 6900 XT can easily handle Cyberpunk at 4K resolutions with a mix of high and ultra settings applied. We recommend turning FSR on for an optimum experience with stable high framerates.
The following are the detailed settings we recommend for the RX 6900 XT in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0:
Graphics
- Quick preset: Custom
- Texture quality: High
Nvidia DLSS
- DLSS frame generation: N/A
- DLSS Super Resolution: N/A
- Nvidia DLAA: Off
Resolution scaling
- Dynamic resolution scaling: Off
- AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1: Balanced
- AMD FSR 2.1 image sharpening: Off
- Intel Xe Super Samping 1.1: Off
Basic
- Field of view: 80
- Film grain: On
- Chromatic aberration: On
- Depth of field: On
- Lens flare: On
- Motion blur: High
Advanced
- Contact shadows: On
- Improved facial lighting geometry: On
- Anisotropy: 8
- Local shadow mesh quality: High
- Local shadow quality: Medium
- Cascaded shadows range: Medium
- Cascaded shadows resolution: High
- Volumetric fog resolution: High
- Volumetric cloud quality: Ultra
- Max dynamic decals: Ultra
- Screen space reflection quality: High
- Subsurface scattering quality: High
- Ambient occlusion: High
- Color precision: High
- Mirror quality: High
- Level of Detail (LOD): High
- Crowd density: Low
Ray tracing
- Ray tracing: On
- Ray-traced reflections: Off
- Ray-traced sun shadows: On
- Ray-traced local shadows: On
- Ray-traced lighting: Low
- Path tracing (Technology preview): Off
- Path tracing in photo mode (Technology preview): On
Video
- Monitor: As per your preference
- VSync: Off
- Maximum FPS: Off
- Windowed mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 3840 x 2160
- HDR mode: As per your preference
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost
Best Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT
The RX 6950 XT is slightly more powerful than the original RX 6900 XT, thanks to slightly higher clock speeds and power draw. Therefore, gamers cannot crank up the settings significantly in this GPU without losing a bunch of performance. We recommend a similar set of settings for the 6950 XT.
The best settings combination for the RX 6950 XT is as follows:
Graphics
- Quick preset: Custom
- Texture quality: High
Nvidia DLSS
- DLSS frame generation: N/A
- DLSS Super Resolution: Quality
- Nvidia DLAA: Off
Resolution scaling
- Dynamic resolution scaling: Off
- AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1: Off
- AMD FSR 2.1 image sharpening: Off
- Intel Xe Super Samping 1.1: Off
Basic
- Field of view: 80
- Film grain: On
- Chromatic aberration: On
- Depth of field: On
- Lens flare: On
- Motion blur: High
Advanced
- Contact shadows: On
- Improved facial lighting geometry: On
- Anisotropy: 8
- Local shadow mesh quality: High
- Local shadow quality: High
- Cascaded shadows range: High
- Cascaded shadows resolution: High
- Volumetric fog resolution: High
- Volumetric cloud quality: Ultra
- Max dynamic decals: Ultra
- Screen space reflection quality: High
- Subsurface scattering quality: High
- Ambient occlusion: High
- Color precision: High
- Mirror quality: High
- Level of Detail (LOD): High
- Crowd density: High
Ray tracing
- Ray tracing: On
- Ray-traced reflections: Off
- Ray-traced sun shadows: On
- Ray-traced local shadows: On
- Ray-traced lighting: Medium
- Path tracing (Technology preview): Off
- Path tracing in photo mode (Technology preview): On
Video
- Monitor: As per your preference
- VSync: bOff
- Maximum FPS: Off
- Windowed mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 3840 x 2160
- HDR mode: As per your preference
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost
The RX 6900 XT and the 6950 XT rank among the best graphics cards in the market. They pack enough rendering horsepower to play the most demanding games without performance hiccups. With the above settings applied, Cyberpunk 2077 runs pretty well on these GPUs.