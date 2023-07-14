EA Sports FC 24 system requirements: Minimum and recommended settings, platforms, editions, and more

The PC system requirements for the highly anticipated upcoming football game EA Sports FC 24 have just been revealed. The game is currently available for pre-order on Steam and the Epic Games Store for PC players, and both virtual storefronts have also mentioned the specs required to run it. However, despite the game requiring more than 100 GB of storage for installation, it is not particularly demanding.

What is EA Sports FC 24 system requirements on PC?

The desired PC specifications for the game are not that different from last year's FIFA 23, indicating that current-gen mechanics will be in place yet again. However, the implementation of HyperMotion V in the upcoming title will surely be something to look out for as it utilizes the higher-end GPUs to their full extent.

Even with HyperMotion V, the specifications for the game are modest, and you can easily play it on a mid-end PC.

Minimum system requirements

OS: Windows 10 - 64-Bit

Windows 10 - 64-Bit Processor: Intel Core i5-6600K 3.50GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 3.2 GHZ

Intel Core i5-6600K 3.50GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 3.2 GHZ Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB or AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB or AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 100 GB available space

Recommended system requirements

OS: Windows 10 - 64-Bit

Windows 10 - 64-Bit Processor: Intel Core i7-6700 3.40GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X 3.7 GHZ

Intel Core i7-6700 3.40GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X 3.7 GHZ Memory: 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 or AMD RX 5600 XT

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 or AMD RX 5600 XT DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 100 GB available space

EA Sports FC 24 platforms and editions explored

The upcoming title would be released for almost all current-gen and previous-gen platforms (like its predecessors). There will be versions available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

There is also a provision for cross-play among the various platforms, with PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC players able to go up against one another. Moreover, PS4 and Xbox One will also be available for cross-play. However, those on Nintendo Switch will be excluded from cross-play entirely.

EA Sports FC 24, just like its previous installments, has been divided into two editions: the Standard Edition and the Ultimate Edition. Both have their own set of pre-order bonuses.

EA Sports FC 24 Standard Edition (pre-order before September 29, 2023)

Price

$69.99 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

$54.99 for Nintendo Switch

Pre-order bonuses

Cover Star Loan Player Item (10 matches)

2 Ambassador Loan Player Pick Items (pick 1 male & 1 female for 5 matches)

Unlocked PlayStyles Slot in Clubs

Additional Player Personality Points in Player Career

5-Star Coach available for hire in Manager Career

1 month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (for new members)

EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Edition (pre-order before August 22, 2023)

Price

$99.99 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

Pre-order bonuses

Untradeable UEFA Champions League or UEFA Women’s Champions League Ultimate Team™ Hero Item on 27 Nov

Up to 7 Days Early Access, start playing on 22 Sept

4600 FC Points

Access to a Nike Campaign in Ultimate Team™ beginning 22 Sept

Nike Ultimate Team™ Campaign Loan Player Item (24 matches)

Nike x EA SPORTS FC™ Ultimate Team™ Kit

Untradeable Team of the Week 1 Ultimate Team™ Player Item

Plus all Standard Edition incentives

This covers all the essential information regarding the EA Sports FC 24 system requirements and the different editions available.

EA Sports FC 24 is the first title by Electronic Arts after rebranding and cutting ties with FIFA. The title is slated for release on September 29, 2023, and fans eagerly look forward to playing it.

Poll : 0 votes