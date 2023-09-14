5 most exciting upgrades to iPhone 15 (and 5 that are disappointing)

Apple's iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are now official. These smartphones go up for pre-orders this Friday and launch later this month on September 22. The devices replace the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus with minor upgrades to the formula that sold millions last year. This has attracted quite some backlash with netizens slamming the new phones from the Cupertino, Calif.-based tech giant.

The base models are also the cheapest in the bunch. The larger Plus variant will set you back by $899 with the 6.1-inch alternative costing $799. This ranks the devices in the mid-premium segment against the Samsung Galaxy S23, the OnePlus 11, and the Xiaomi 13.

In this article, we will go over the best things we like about the new base iPhones and the top things we expect could have been better.

The Apple iPhone 15 adds a ton of exciting features

1) Lighting is gone, USB-C is here

Probably the biggest update in the entire iPhone 14 series is USB-C connectivity. Apple has finally ditched the aging Lightning connector 12 years after introducing it back in 2012 with the iPhone 5. You can now use one cable to charge all Apple devices and other accessories given that Type-C is the norm these days.

Apple was forced to shift to this standard after the EU mandated every electronic device to shift to USB by 2024. Moreover, the Lightning standard was struggling to keep up with USB-C. It had way slower transfer speeds and slower charging capabilities. It wasn't as rugged as its USB counterpart. Therefore, this shift is a welcome move.

2) Dynamic Island on the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus

The last-gen iPhone 14 and 14 Plus didn't have Dynamic Island. Instead, it had the notch that was introduced with the iPhone X. Starting this gen, the base models of the iPhone feature a punch-hole camera with the Dynamic Island. This allows for more creative use of the available screen real estate and adds to the overall cool factor of your smartphone.

The entire iPhone lineup supports this little software trick today. This makes it a step above the last-gen variant that adds to the overall appeal of the cheaper smartphones.

3) Massive upgrade to the cameras

The main cameras on the iPhone 15 have been massively upgraded as compared to the last-gen. As opposed to a 12 MP wide sensor on the last-gen, the new iPhones sport a 48 MP sensor. The second sensor is a 12 MP ultrawide, which is no better than the last-gen.

The upgraded 48 MP sensor is particularly useful for better portraits and performance in low-light environments. Apple has claimed the new cameras will perform much better in any scenario.

4) Telephoto mode on the base models

The iPhone 15 base models also feature a digital telescope feature that allows for a 2x zoom. The resulting photos have a 12 MP resolution which, with sufficient software tricks, looks pretty good.

iPhones have lagged behind their Android counterparts in terms of telephoto lenses and zoomed camera quality. While Samsung has introduced up to 10x optical zoom with over 100x digital zoom features, iPhones were locked to just 3x up to the last gen. However, with the new iPhone 15 series, this has gotten slightly better. The base models can zoom up to 2x with the flagship Pro Max going up to 10x.

5) Voice isolation mode

The new Voice isolation mode for iPhone 15 series phones is a software tweak, rather than a hardware feature. This feature allows for better voice quality in calls, even in crowded and noisy environments. The iPhone now uses a machine learning algorithm that detects your voice and separates it from the background noise.

Apple didn't pioneer this feature, however, Google has been experimenting with a Clear Calling technology that works in a similar way for a couple of years now.

The iPhone 15 disappoints, in a lot of ways

1) 60 Hz isn't enough for 2023

The base models of the new iPhones still come with a 60 Hz display which simply isn't expected from a flagship-grade phone in 2023. Most competitors already offer up to 120 Hz at this price range, which makes the iPhone seem like a massive downgrade.

120 Hz is locked to the higher-end Pro and Pro Max models that cost exponentially more than the base models. The screen refresh rate is one of the most disappointing features of these new smartphones.

2) USB-C is welcome, but it's only Gen 2

One of the most exciting features of the new iPhones is USB-C. However, things quickly fall apart when you look at the specs of the new connectors. Only the costlier iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models get access to USB Gen 3, which brings faster transfer speeds and is an industry-standard today.

The base model and the Plus are locked to USB Gen 2, a standard introduced as early as 2000 and only used by cheap electronics these days. This standard has a transfer speed of only 480 megabit/s (or 60 megabyte/s), which can prove to be very slow while transferring large files. Moreover, it doesn't support the latest USB Power Delivery (PD) technologies either.

3) The iPhone 15 looks exactly like the iPhone 14

Although the overall design language of the iPhone stagnated a couple of years ago, there have been a few changes here and there, like a different orientation of the camera module, slight changes to the bezels, and others.

However, the new iPhone 15 looks exactly like the last-gen iPhone 14. It has only slightly narrower and shorter and has slimmer bezels but these differences are hardly noticeable. This is pretty disappointing given Android phone makers vary their designs wildly with every update.

4) No improvements to the battery life

Another major disappointment is the battery life of the iPhones. We know that on-paper capacity numbers aren't very meaningful for Apple devices because of multiple software optimizations that deviate from the perception of the advertised numbers. Hence, we are relying on the battery life numbers published by the company.

iPhone 15 Plus iPhone 14 Plus Battery for video playback 26 hours 26 hours Battery for audio playback 100 hours 100 hours

Both the iPhone 15 and the 15 Plus bring the same battery life as the last-gen devices. However, note that the iPhone 14 had a class-leading battery life, much better than the competition. Therefore, this shouldn't impact the user experience in any way.

iPhone 15 iPhone 14 iPhone 13 Battery for video playback 20 hours 20 hours 19 hours Battery for audio playback 80 hours 80 hours 75 hours

Both devices still bring all-day battery life to the masses and a lack of innovation in this field will be covered by Apple's established expertise in making batteries.

5) No faster charging

Besides no improvements to the battery life, the new iPhone 15 doesn't bring faster charging for users. The devices cap at 30 in wired charging and 15W with MagSafe. Wireless Qi charging is capped at 7.5W.

This makes the iPhone the slowest charging device among other flagship-grade devices in the market. Despite embracing USB-C, the iPhone 15 lineup doesn't utilize its fancy Power Delivery (PD) features at all.