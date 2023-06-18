5 iOS 17 features Google must add to Android 14

Apple showcased its latest iOS 17 features for iPhones at the WWDC 2023. Google recently rolled out its latest June Pixel feature drop with new features for Pixel Watch and Pixel phones. The company is also rolling out the Android 14 Beta 3 update these days. On the other hand, it has recently announced the iOS 17 update and is rolling out the iOS 17 developer beta to eligible users.

With both Android and iOS betas coming out at the moment, comparisons are bound to happen, and one might wish for features from one platform on the other. Apple being Apple, announced several shiny new iOS 17 features one would like to see on the Android 14 update.

Which iOS 17 features should Google add to Android?

Apple has stated that the new iOS 17 update is more personalized and intuitive, thanks to the new features. Those who have installed the developer beta are singing praises for the same.

1) Custom Contact Posters

Apple changed how caller information is displayed to others with new iOS 17 features for messages and calling. Custom contact poster is one of the most exciting iOS 17 features announced.

Users can set a picture, portrait shot, Animoji, etc., as their contact poster with many customization options, including fonts, colors, and more. The custom contact poster appears on other iOS 17 devices through regular phone calls and third-party apps.

While Samsung already has something similar on its OneUI 4.0 called Call Backgrounds. However, we would like to see Android 14 bringing something similar to all Android OEM devices by default. Imagine setting cinematic wallpaper from the latest June Pixel feature drop as your custom contact image for all calling apps, including WhatsApp, Zoom, MS Teams, and more.

2) NameDrop

Custom contact posters show up when you share your contact information with other iOS 17 or watchOS 10 users through NameDrop.

What is NameDrop, you ask? Apple already had a superfast file and media sharing feature called AirDrop for its entire range of products, including iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

This is an add-on iOS 17 feature in AirDrop, which makes it even more convenient to share contact information, media files, SharPlay, and more with other Apple device users. Users simply need to bring their iPhone closer to another iOS 17-supported iPhone or watchOS 10-supported Apple Watch, and a prompt will pop up to share information.

Google already has Nearby Share in Android, but it’s much slower than Apple’s version. Android 14 could benefit significantly from adding a feature like NameDrop, which will help users share anything they want with other Android users faster.

3) Check In

Apple has introduced a Check In feature in iOS 17 Messages app, one of the best iOS 17 features. It lets users share their route, location, battery status, call network status, last iPhone unlock location, Apple Watch removal location, and other data with a selected contact.

This data is shared with the recipient when the person who sent Check in messages is delayed or doesn’t arrive at the destination on time.

While this feature is available to Android users through third-party apps like WhatsApp Live Location, it only shows the location in real time. Google will benefit from integrating Apple’s Check in feature in messages to ensure the safety of its users.

4) StandBy mode

Another one of the iOS 17 features showcased by Apple is the StandBy mode for iPhone users. The feature turns the lock screen display on compatible iPhones into a smart home display with three views - widgets, clocks, and pictures. iOS 17 users can place widgets of their choice, including a smart stack, various color clocks, and pictures of their choice, in StandBy mode.

Moreover, the feature shows prominent notifications that can be glanced at from across the room. It stays on by default for iPhone 14 Pro series through the Always-on display and requires a tap on older devices.

While Android devices already have the always-on display for ages and smart display functionality through third-party apps, it would be good to have it baked-in in the upcoming Android 14. Users will not have to resort to third-party apps, which might or might not be sketchy.

5) Sensitive content protection

Apple has introduced a system-wide sensitive content warning in iOS 17. (Image via Apple)

Among the best iOS 17 features is the sensitive content warning. It will blur sensitive or explicit content system-wide. It will also work in AirDrop, FaceTime messages, third-party apps, and more. If the users trust the sender, they can click the show button to see the content.

This will be a welcome addition to Android 14 across the board. Having this activated by default across apps like Messages, Instagram, WhatsApp, Telegram, etc., will ensure that you are not surprised or traumatized by unwanted explicit content sent to you.

Which iPhones will get iOS 17?

𒆜 PENG STORE  @PengPhones Apple might roll out iOS 17 for all iPhones since the iPhone XS. The list above depicts all the devices guaranteed to get the update. Apple might roll out iOS 17 for all iPhones since the iPhone XS. The list above depicts all the devices guaranteed to get the update. https://t.co/mCM310PYFl

Apple has released the list of iOS 17 compatible iPhones on its official blog. According to the blog post, iPhone XS and all iPhones launched afterward are compatible with iOS 17. Below is the complete list.

iPhone XS iPhone XS Max iPhone XR iPhone SE second generation iPhone SE third generation iPhone 11 iPhone 11 Pro iPhone 11 Pro Max iPhone 12 iPhone 12 Mini iPhone 12 Pro iPhone 12 Pro Max iPhone 13 iPhone 13 Mini iPhone 13 Pro iPhone 13 Pro Max iPhone 14 iPhone 14 Plus iPhone 14 Pro iPhone 14 Pro Max iPhone 15 iPhone 15 Plus iPhone 15 Pro iPhone 15 Pro Max iPhone 15 Ultra

Is iOS 17 available?

Apple has also announced the rollout schedule and is rolling out the early-stage developer beta to those who have signed up for the Apple Developer account. It's the best bet for those who want to try the iOS 17 features right away.

The company will release a more stable public beta to Apple Beta Software program members in July. The final stable release is expected to start shipping out in September.

Poll : 0 votes