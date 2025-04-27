GPU Crash Dump triggered Oblivion Remastered potential fix (Fatal Error crash fix) 

A common issue when launching Oblivion Remastered on PC is the GPU Crash Dump, better known as the Fatal Error crash. Fortunately, it can be fixed within a few minutes by following a few simple steps. This guide explores the possible reasons behind this issue and provides a few potential fixes that might help you solve the problem.
Note: The fixes mentioned here are workarounds and are not guaranteed to work in every case. However, they are worth trying until Bethesda Softworks rolls out official patches.
Potential solutions for GPU Crash Dump/ Fatal Error issue in Oblivion Remastered on PC
1) Disable Steam Overlay
One of the simplest fixes to solve this issue is to disable Steam Overlay. This is an inbuilt feature from Steam that provides gamers access to Steam using multiple keyboard shortcuts while playing games. However, it can lead to issues like the GPU crash dump and many other bugs and glitches. You can turn it off by following these steps:
- Open your Steam Library.
- Right-click on Oblivion Remastered and go to Properties.
- Under the General tab, turn off Enable the Steam Overlay while in-game.
2) Run as Administrator
If the previous step didn't help solve the GPU crash dump issue, ensure you have allocated enough resources to the game. The easiest way to do so is to run the game as an Administrator. Follow these steps:
- Right-click on Oblivion Remastered.exe.
- Select Properties.
- Under the Compatibility tab, select Run the program as an administrator.
- Now, choose Run this program in compatibility mode for and select Windows 8.
3) Change Graphics Preference from Graphics Settings
Since this issue normally pops up due to issues with GPU settings, you must allocate maximum resources to the game. This can help solve the GPU crash dump issue in Oblivion Remastered.
To do this, use these steps:
- Search for Graphics Settings. This can be found under System Settings.
- Under the Graphics performance preference section, you will find a list of applications.
- Locate the Browse option and click on it.
- Go to the folder where you have installed the game and select Oblivion Remastered.exe.
- Once the .exe file is added to the list of applications, click on it and then click on Options.
- Select High Performance.
