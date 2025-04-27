GPU Crash Dump triggered Oblivion Remastered potential fix (Fatal Error crash fix) 

A common issue when launching Oblivion Remastered on PC is the GPU Crash Dump, better known as the Fatal Error crash. Fortunately, it can be fixed within a few minutes by following a few simple steps. This guide explores the possible reasons behind this issue and provides a few potential fixes that might help you solve the problem.

Ad

Note: The fixes mentioned here are workarounds and are not guaranteed to work in every case. However, they are worth trying until Bethesda Softworks rolls out official patches.

Potential solutions for GPU Crash Dump/ Fatal Error issue in Oblivion Remastered on PC

1) Disable Steam Overlay

Disabling Steam Overlay often fixes the GPU crash dump/ fatal error issue in Oblivion Remastered (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming)

One of the simplest fixes to solve this issue is to disable Steam Overlay. This is an inbuilt feature from Steam that provides gamers access to Steam using multiple keyboard shortcuts while playing games. However, it can lead to issues like the GPU crash dump and many other bugs and glitches. You can turn it off by following these steps:

Ad

Trending

Open your Steam Library.

Right-click on Oblivion Remastered and go to Properties.

and go to Under the General tab, turn off Enable the Steam Overlay while in-game.

2) Run as Administrator

If the previous step didn't help solve the GPU crash dump issue, ensure you have allocated enough resources to the game. The easiest way to do so is to run the game as an Administrator. Follow these steps:

Right-click on Oblivion Remastered.exe.

Select Properties .

. Under the Compatibility tab, select Run the program as an administrator .

tab, select . Now, choose Run this program in compatibility mode for and select Windows 8.

Ad

Also Read: Gestral Beach questions in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 answered (If I were two years old, at what age would I Gommage?)

3) Change Graphics Preference from Graphics Settings

Since this issue normally pops up due to issues with GPU settings, you must allocate maximum resources to the game. This can help solve the GPU crash dump issue in Oblivion Remastered.

To do this, use these steps:

Search for Graphics Settings . This can be found under System Settings.

. This can be found under Under the Graphics performance preference section, you will find a list of applications.

section, you will find a list of applications. Locate the Browse option and click on it.

option and click on it. Go to the folder where you have installed the game and select Oblivion Remastered.exe.

Once the .exe file is added to the list of applications, click on it and then click on Options.

Select High Performance.

Ad

Check out our other Oblivion Remastered guides here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarthak Khanna Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.



Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change. Know More