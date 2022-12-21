Holiday Sale 2022: 5 best gaming headset deals

Online retailers are offering huge discounts on various products this holiday season, including gaming headsets. Now is an excellent time for gamers to save big on these devices.

When it comes to gaming, having the right gear is essential. A good gaming headset is one of the most important pieces of equipment that one should invest in. It can provide a lot of benefits, from improved sound quality to enhanced comfort while playing a game.

This article lists some of the best offers on gaming headsets this holiday season.

The Bose QuietComfort 45, HyperX Cloud II Wireless, and 3 other gaming headsets with amazing discounts in Holiday Sale 2022

1) Sony Inzone H9 ($279 on Amazon)

The Sony Inzone H9 is a discord-certified wireless headset that features 360 spatial sounds. It has excellent noise cancelation supported by dual-sensor technology to help users focus on the game.

The headset comes with an ambient sound mode. It is equipped with a flexible flip-up boom microphone with a mute function and has a battery life of up to 32 hours on a single charge.

The Sony Inzone H9 can be purchased from here.

2) Bose QuietComfort 45 ($229 on Best Buy)

The Bose QuietComfort 45 is a dual-connectivity headset that supports wired and wireless connectivity. It uses TriPort acoustic architecture to provide audio depth with a volume-optimized active equalizer.

The headset comes with different awareness modes suitable for different environments, and the equalizer is easy to adjust to. It has up to 24 hours of battery life and supports fast charging.

3) Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless ($119 on Amazon)

The Logitech G733 Lightspeed is a wireless headset with a wireless range of 20 meters. It is equipped with Pro-G drivers designed to reduce distortion and provide rich sound quality.

The device has a reversible suspension headband and soft dual memory foam for a comfortable gaming experience during long sessions. It has 29 hours of battery life for uninterrupted gameplay and has Lightsync RGB lighting, which can be customized with the help of Logitech G Hub.

The Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless can be purchased from here.

4) HyperX Cloud II Wireless ($118.37 on Amazon)

The HyperX Cloud II is a wireless gaming headset that provides superior sound and comfort. It is equipped with virtual 7.1 surround sound and has a high-quality 53mm driver for important positional audio cues during gameplay.

The headset comes with a detachable noise-canceling microphone and an LED to indicate the mic's status. It connects to a low latency 2.4 GHz wireless connection with a range of up to 20 meters.

The device is made of an aluminum frame, making it durable and lightweight. It also comes with built-in mic monitoring for smooth communication with teammates. Furthermore, it has a battery life of up to 30 hours, which is better than most gaming headsets.

The HyperX Cloud II Wireless can be obtained from here.

5) Corsair HS80 RGB Wireless ($99.99 on Best Buy)

The Corsair HS80 is a low-latency wireless headset with amazing audio and durable build quality. It supports Dolby Atmos surround sound to provide a three-dimensional immersive audio experience while gaming and watching videos.

The headset comes with memory foam and a headband, which makes long gaming sessions more comfortable. Featuring custom-tuned 50 mm audio drivers, it captures every detail of any frequency, from whispers to loud noises.

The Corsair HS80 Wireless has a battery life of up to 20 hours but lasts up to seven hours when RGB is enabled.

