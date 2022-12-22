How to capture and share screenshots on Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch is bursting with undiscovered functionality, but it is relatively easy to take screenshots or record videos on it. The Joy-Con controller and Switch Pro controller have a dedicated button for capturing screenshots. However, sharing the captured images requires a few more steps than expected.

As the popularity of digital gaming has grown, players are finding it increasingly important to be able to share their experiences with friends and family. Most Nintendo Switch users like capturing significant events and sharing them with friends. Thankfully, the latest update makes capturing and sharing screenshots from your favorite games easy.

Steps to capture screenshots on Nintendo Switch, send media to phone/PC, and share on social media

The main firmware for the Switch and Switch Lite has been updated with the Nintendo Switch version 11.0.0, which includes the option to send screenshots from your device to a smartphone or computer.

In the past, you could save up to four screenshots to your internal Micro SD card, turn off your Switch, and then transfer the card to a PC to duplicate your recorded experience.

Capture a screenshot

To take a screenshot on the Nintendo Switch, press the Capture button on the left Joy-Con or Switch Pro controller. It's a square button with a circle within it. It can be found towards the middle of the Pro controller and the bottom of the Joy-Con controller.

By clicking this button, a screenshot will instantly be captured and saved under Album. To record a video, press and hold the same button until the recording is initiated.

Edit video clips on the fly

Edit your clips by accessing the Album and choosing the desired video. Select Trim after clicking A for Sharing and Editing.

Once you've chosen where you want your movie to start, you can scroll left or right. After clicking A, decide where you want it to end. When you click A, your console will display the trimmed video. To save the new clip, press A.

If you wish to take a screenshot of a particularly appealing scene in a stored video clip, navigate to that location in the Album (instead of pressing the Capture button). To take a screenshot of the clip, select Save as Screenshot after clicking A for Sharing and Editing.

Send the media to your smartphone and PC

You may want to move your screenshots and edited videos someplace else now that they have been captured and modified. Here, Nintendo's solution starts to make more logical sense. The screenshots and videos you wish to share should be selected under Album. Send to Smartphones can then be selected by clicking A for Sharing and Editing.

You should use the camera on your phone to scan the QR code that your Switch will generate. To connect your phone to the console through WiFi, click on the link that your phone provides. The Nintendo Switch will then generate a second QR code containing the information you want to communicate.

Scan the second code on your smartphone and click the link that appears. On your phone, click Join to access the web page containing the screenshot or video. The photograph or video can then be saved on your device. Alternatively, you can access the link from your computer's browser and download the media there.

Share on social media

The Nintendo Switch makes it possible for you to upload images and video snippets to the internet. However, the system only allows you to post on Facebook or Twitter, which is unusual.

To start, select the media from the Album. After selecting A to share and edit, click on Post. You must sign in to your social account. You must do so before posting from the Switch.

Write the caption for your post after selecting the social media channel. Depending on the platform you wish to utilize, choose either Post to Facebook or Post to Twitter. The captured image and any description you add will then be shared on your social media profiles.

Using USB Cable

Compared to the ease of the Xbox and PlayStation share features, sending Switch screenshots to your smartphone is laborious.

Fortunately, there are no arbitrary transfer limitations on screenshots and gameplay recordings that you may have copied from your Switch to your PC.

To begin, connect the Switch to your PC via USB-C (the USB-C cable included with the charging dock will work just fine). Go to the Data Management > Manage Screenshots and Videos section in the Switch's system settings after opening them.

Wait for your computer to detect the console after selecting "Copy to a Computer through USB" on the scroll-down menu. Open the file explorer on your PC and navigate to Nintendo Switch > Album. The files you wish to send should be copied and pasted. When finished, choose "Disconnect" from the screen options on your Switch.

Transferred files won't be instantly removed from your Switch if you utilize USB or WiFi methods. You must manually remove the files if you're deleting photographs from your Switch Album to free up system memory using the data management menu on the console.

