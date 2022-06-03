How to change regions in Steam? (2022)

Changing regions inside Steam has been a popular way to get games for lower prices. Thanks to their regional pricing, certain regions like Argentina, Turkey, and Russia have Steam games listed for comparatively less money. Many have benefited by saving significant amounts of money. If you were just made aware of this trick, this article will brief you on the possible methods to change the region in 2022.

Disclaimer: Sportskeeda does not encourage you to change your Steam region without legitimacy. While, according to past records, we have noted no bans for using the trick, Valve itself has not listed it as an account bannable activity. There is still uncertainty, so proceed at your own discretion.

Previous method for changing regions

SteamDB @SteamDB Valve has recently made changing your store country more strict, which requires completing a purchase using a payment method from that country.



This should hinder the ability of using VPNs to buy games cheaper. Valve has recently made changing your store country more strict, which requires completing a purchase using a payment method from that country.This should hinder the ability of using VPNs to buy games cheaper. https://t.co/IozwoO6gsi

Earlier, changing the region was extremely linear and without any hassles. All you had to do was put up a VPN for the desired region and change the region inside the application. This would then successfully enable you to make purchases from the region selected.

Steam has now made it so that to change the region, you should make a pre-requisite transaction from the payment method of the region intended for change. This method has made the task difficult and inconvenient.

Story continues below ad

There is a specific reason why this change was made. VPNs are highly accessible, and since that was the only thing that needed to change the region, everybody started to abuse the trick and get games at cheaper rates. Asking for a valid payment method for the new country outright eliminates more than half of the people abusing the trick.

Another change that has been made is to only allow users to switch back to the previous region/country once in 14 days. This makes the earlier method redundant.

Is it possible to change Steam regions in 2022?

Certainly, but as discussed, it is a lot more complex and troublesome. First, you must buy something from the store, specifically with a valid payment method from the new country. You can purchase the cheapest game in the store, and it will still work. Once you have successfully done that, you will be able to change the region.

Story continues below ad

Another question that arises is how you can get the payment method for the new region. If you are legitimately shifting to a new country, you should not have to face many difficulties. Simply get a local credit card or payment method for the region. However, things get a little challenging if you are looking to change the region without literally moving there.

One of the easiest ways is to request a family member or friend living in the region to purchase you a game through their payment method. But this is not relevant for a lot of people. If so, there are certain websites that you can use to make the payment in the desired method. Before this, you will be charged the principal amount and some fees. We normally don't recommend this method, but if you have no other option, make sure that the website or service you use is legitimate.

Story continues below ad

Steam account details (Image via Sportskeeda)

Once you have everything sorted out, you can follow these steps to change the region:

Find a game/in-game item you would like to purchase and add it to your cart. We recommend getting something inexpensive, just to get the desired game at a better price after a change in the region. Open your cart and input the payment details from the payment method of the new country. Make sure you enter a valid billing address of the country to change to. After making the payment, you will have successfully purchased the game/item with the new payment method. Now you simply need to change your region inside of Steam. Go to "Account Details" and select "Update store country." Change the country as desired. Voila! You have now successfully changed the Steam region. You can get games at lower prices now.

Story continues below ad

Steam's regional pricing is a godsend

Unlike other companies, Valve is considerate enough to allow for regional pricing. Others like Epic Store and Xbox often demand the USD equivalent, if not more. For gamers, supporting their favorite developers means a lot, but during times like these, they start questioning the corporations and adopting the title of victimhood. Thankfully, we still have Steam.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far