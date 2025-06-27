How to download the new Xbox PC app

A new Xbox PC app is here for Windows and handheld users, and it includes an aggregated game library. This library features titles from Steam, Ubisoft Connect, EA, and other game launchers.
The update can be found via PC Gaming Previews on the Xbox Insider app, which grants access to the new Xbox PC app with updated features. For Xbox Insiders who are enrolled in the particular preview channel, a new social media post regarding the 2507 update was released by the official X handle.
In this article, we will go over how interested gamers can install the new Xbox PC app on their system.
How to get the new Xbox PC app
In order to get the new Xbox PC app, you must go through some extra steps required to install the Xbox Insider app first. Let's take a look:
- First, you must acquire the Xbox Insider app from here.
- Once the Microsoft Store opens, the link will take you to the app, which you must then install.
- After the installation, open the app and head to the previews section.
- Scroll down to find the PC Gaming previews.
- Click on it and then click Join to enter this preview.
After this is done, you will have joined the Official PC Gaming preview, which grants access to Insider features for the Xbox app, game bar, and so on.
Next, head over to the Microsoft Store again and find the Xbox app from the search bar. Once you open the tab, there will be an update button. After having updated to the latest Xbox app with build number 2507.1000.34.0, you will be on the latest version that is being tested to include the aggregated gaming library, Steam games integration, and so on.
More on the new Xbox PC gaming app
With the latest update, interested gamers can easily launch titles from Xbox, Game Pass, Battle.net, Steam, EA, and other game launchers all from a single library within the Xbox PC app. This is thanks to the new aggregated game library found in the Xbox Insider version.
The Xbox collection, which includes hundreds of Game Pass titles, as well as other PC games from various launchers, will now be accessible whether you're using a Windows computer or a handheld device.
