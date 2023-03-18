How to stream your gameplay on YouTube

YouTube has become one of the world's most popular platforms for sharing content, and gaming is no exception. In recent times, gaming has become a sensation that has taken the world by storm, attracting millions of fans across the globe. From the thrill of defeating tough bosses to the satisfaction of ranking up, gaming has captivated audiences and created a new generation of online superstars.

One of the best ways to showcase your gaming skills to the world is by streaming it on YouTube, a platform that allows you to connect with fellow gamers, build a community, and even earn money through sponsorships and advertisements. If you're thinking about how to do that, it's easier than you might think.

In this article, we'll walk you through using Open Broadcaster Software (OBS) to stream your gameplay. With OBS, you can add overlays, music, and other special effects to your stream and make your channel stand out from the crowd.

Step up your YouTube game: A beginner's guide to streaming games on the platform with OBS

1) Download and install the software

The first step is to download OBS from the official website and install it on your computer. Currently, OBS is available for Windows, Mac, and Linux. After downloading this software, you must run the installer and follow the on-screen directions to complete the installation.

2) Prepare your account

Once you've installed OBS, setting up your YouTube account is the next step. Go to the stream dashboard in the YouTube studio and click on "Go live." You will then be asked to input the title and description of your stream.

3) Set up your stream

After setting up your YouTube account, you'll need to configure OBS. Click on "Settings" in the lower-right corner of the OBS window and then select "Stream" from the left-hand menu.

In the "Service" dropdown, you must click on "YouTube-RTMPS." For the "Server" dropdown, you'll have to select "Primary YouTube ingest server." Next up, place your stream key, which you can access by looking into your "Stream" tab in the YouTube studio. Alternatively, you can connect your account directly.

4) Configure the OBS

After setting up the OBS settings for your stream, you must ensure that it looks and sounds good. Go to "Settings" and choose "Output" from the option on the left. You must click on "Advanced" from the "Output Mode" selection menu. Choose "x264" from the "Encoder" dropdown for high-quality videos, and select "NVENC" if you're using a Nvidia GPU. For further clarity, the "Bitrate" should be set somewhere between 3000 and 5000 kbps.

5) Set up your gameplay capture

To record your gameplay, click on the "+" icon in the "Sources" section of the OBS window and then choose "Game Capture." Choose your game from the "Mode" dropdown. If it's not found in the game capture, you can also record the game in either windowed or fullscreen mode.

6) Set up your scene

After setting up OBS, you must then create your scene. A scene is a group of sources that you want to include in your streams, such as your game capture, webcam, and microphone.

Additionally, you can combine text and picture sources to make distinctive overlays and graphics. You can create a new scene by clicking on the "+" icon after choosing "Scene" from the main menu. Selecting the "+" icon in the sources tab allows you to add sources.

7) Start streaming

Once you've set everything up as mentioned above, you're now ready to start streaming on YouTube. You can find the "Start Streaming" button in the lower-right corner of the OBS window to begin your stream. You can monitor your stream's status in the OBS, where you will see stream statuses, such as viewer counts and the quality of your stream.

With OBS, you can create professional-looking streams that are likely to impress your audience and help you grow your channel. By following the aforementioned steps, you can set up OBS and stream your gaming sessions in no time.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes