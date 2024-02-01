Intel Core i5-14400 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600X: Which CPU is best for gaming in 2024?

The Intel Core i5-14400 and Ryzen 5 5600X are mid-range chips designed for budget-friendly gaming PCs. While the Team Blue processor was introduced earlier this year at CES 2024, the 5600X is a last-gen CPU that the newer 7600X has already replaced. Technically, the 14400 is a step below the AMD processor. However, since it is a newer processor, they form an interesting point of comparison.

In this article, we will compare the processors and find out which is the better option for gaming, multitasking, and light professional workloads.

Both Intel Core i5-14400 and Ryzen 5 5600X are superb mid-range CPUs

The Intel Core i5-14400 is a superb chip for mid-range gamers (Image via Amazon)

Before delving into the performance details, let's check out the on-paper hardware the 14400 and the 5600X bring to the table.

Specs comparison

The Intel Core i5-14400 and Ryzen 5 5600X are based on different architectures. Hence, an apples-to-apples comparison isn't scientific. However, a quick glance at the specs reveals what to expect from either processor.

The 14400 is the more advanced processor on this list. It packs a total of ten cores, six of which are high-performance 'P' rated, and the remaining four are efficient 'E.' The chip is based on the latest Raptor Lake Refresh architecture from the company and is thus plush with all the new technologies.

The Ryzen 5 5600X, on the other hand, is a slightly older chip based on the older Zen 3 architecture. It has already been replaced by the more capable and efficient Zen 4. However, with six cores and twelve threads, the 5600X remains a capable chip even to this date.

The detailed specs lists of the processors are as follows:

Intel Core i5-14400 AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Processor family Raptor Lake Refresh Ryzen 5000 Lithography Intel 7 (10 nm) Zen 3 (7 nm) Core count 10 (6P+4E) 6 Thread count 16 12 Max. turbo frequency 4.7 GHz up to 4.6 GHz RAM support Up to 192 GB DDR5 4800 MT/s, Up to DDR4 3200 MT/s Up to DDR4 3200 MT/s iGPU Intel UHD 730 RDNA 3-based 2-core iGPU Power draw 65W (148W turbo power) 65W Price $249 (14400), $214 (14400F) $169

The Core i5-14400 is the most powerful chip in the market right now. While the 5600X has been discounted to just $169 following the launch of Zen 4 processors, both variants of the 14400 are selling for over $200 right now.

Performance comparison

The Wraith Stealth cooler is bundled with the Ryzen 5 5600X (Image via Amazon)

The Core i5-14400 and the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X vary significantly in terms of single and multi-core performance. The former determines how good the chips are at gaming, and the latter showcases its total computing prowess. This will help gauge their capability in professional workloads like 3D rendering and video editing.

Below is a list of the performance scores of the i5-14400 and the 5600X in synthetic benchmark software like Cinebench R23 and Geekbench 6. The data has been sourced from the score aggregator website NanoReview.

Intel Core i5-14400 AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Cinebench R23 single-core 1,819 1,546 Cinebench R23 multi-core 17,971 11,845 Geekbench 6 single-core 2,538 2,162 Geekbench 6 multi-core 13,464 9,148

The Core i5-14400 is much faster than the AMD chip in both benchmarks. The significant lead in single-core performance makes it a much more capable option for the latest graphics cards. You can easily pair this chip with the RTX 4070 Super and RX 7800 XT and get away with minimal to no bottlenecks. This isn't the case with the 14400.

Moreover, if you are building a budget workstation, the Intel chip is the better option any day. It isn't much costlier than the 5600X, making it the option to choose today.

