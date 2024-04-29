The Intel Core i5-14400 and AMD Ryzen 5 8500G are some of the latest mid-range chips designed specifically for gamers. While the AMD processor packs an iGPU and is powerful enough to play some of the latest titles, these CPUs run at their full potential when paired with a capable graphics card.

Given how good Intel and AMD have gotten at their CPU formulas, choosing between the 14400 and 8500G can be difficult if you are building a gaming rig in 2024. The processors have a ton in common, making the choice tricky. Let's review what each brings to the table.

Both Intel Core i5-14400 and Ryzen 5 8500G are packed with the latest CPU technology

The Core i5-14400 packs some serious gaming power on a budget (Image via eBay)

Both the Intel Core i5-14400 and Ryzen 5 8500G are powerful CPUs designed to handle the latest graphics cards and workloads. They are power efficient and feature the latest technology, making them superb options for gamers. Let's look at how they differ in on-paper specs before diving into the performance gaps.

Specs comparison

The Core i5-14400 and the 8500G are based on fundamentally different architectures. While the Intel chip is a hybrid monolithic chip, AMD has used its Zen 4 chiplet design for the new 8000 series processors. Hence, a direct specs comparison between the two won't be accurate.

However, a quick look at the specs sheets reveals the chips share a ton in common. Both are primarily six-core processors, with the 14400 packing four extra efficient 'E'-rated cores.

The chips are also rated at 65W each. However, the Intel chip can go well past the rated number under peak load. Besides this, there are quite a few differences between the processors. Here is a detailed side-by-side look at them:



Intel Core i5-14400 AMD Ryzen 5 8500G Processor family

Raptor Lake Refresh

Ryzen 8000

Lithography

Intel 7 (10 nm)

Zen 4 (5 nm)

Core count

10 (6P+4E)

6

Thread count

16

12

Max. turbo frequency

4.7 GHz

up to 5.0 GHz

RAM support

Up to DDR5 4800 MT/s, Up to DDR4 3200 MT/s

Up to DDR5 5200 MT/s

iGPU

Intel UHD 730

RDNA 3-based Radeon 740M

Power draw

65W (148W turbo power)

65W

Price $234 (for 14400), $209.99 (for 14400F) $179

It is also important to note that the new AMD processors are cheaper than Intel's options, while packing a capable RDNA 3-based gaming GPU. This makes them the better value-for-money offering for gamers.

Performance comparison

A brief overview of the new AMD Ryzen 8000G chips (Image via AMD)

For most gamers, the performance differences between hardware is the deciding factor. The latest AAA video games continue to be single-core heavy, which makes this aspect the most crucial.

Intel and AMD have nearly caught up with each other in terms of single-core performance lately, making the Core i5-14400 and Ryzen 5 8500G equally as good in the latest video games.

Below is a comparison of the single and multi-core performance of the two chips in some common testing software like Cinebench R23 and Geekbench 6. The data has been sourced from the aggregator website Nanoreview.

Intel Core i5-14400 AMD Ryzen 5 8500G Cinebench R23 single-core 1810 1,809 Cinebench R23 multi-core 18,021 11,536 Geekbench 6 single-core 2,404 2,716 Geekbench 6 multi-core 12,704 11,084

Although the Intel chip has a significant advantage in multi-core performance, you don't have to take this into consideration unless you're planning to use your rig as a workstation too. For gamers, neither chip has a significant advantage over the other, making both worth buying.

If you are budget-strained, the new Ryzen 5 8500G is the better choice. Opting for Core i5-14400 doesn't have any significant advantage despite it costing almost $40 more. However, if you are already on the LGA1200 platform, it can be considerably cheaper.

Check out Sportskeeda's other CPU comparisons:

Intel Core i9-14900K vs Ryzen 9 7900X || Intel Core i5-14600K vs Ryzen 5 7600X || Intel Core i9-14900K vs Ryzen 9 7950X || Intel Core i9-14900K vs AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D