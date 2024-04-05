Intel Core i7-14700 vs Core i5-14600: Which is the better gaming CPU?

The Intel Core i7-14700 and i5-14600 were launched as low-power and cheaper alternatives to the higher-end 'K' processors. The chips are slightly slower than the older variants but still pack enough horsepower to run most workloads with little to no hiccups.

However, choosing between the i7 and i5 can be a bit of a chore, especially if you are new to the world of custom PCs. To aid you in the parts selection process, we will list the full set of differences between the two processors, including what hardware you get with either of them, what kind of performance you can expect, and more.

The higher-end 'K' branded alternatives, namely the 14700K and 14600K were designed with PC enthusiasts in mind who want the best silicon while pushing their hardware even further with overclocking. The new 65W chips, however, are a little less extreme. Their main focus is on practicality, with slight reductions in operating clock speeds and power requirements, making them a better option for more budget systems.

Specs comparison

Before delving into the performance differences between the Core i7-14700 and the i5-14600, let's look a the hardware bundled with these chips. The chips are based on the same Raptor Lake Refresh architecture and were introduced as part of the same non-K lineup earlier this year at CES. Hence, a head-to-head comparison will give us a clear idea of what to expect.

For starters, the i7 takes the lead in all key specs because it is the costlier chip. It has 20 cores in total, eight of which are high-performance 'P' rated. The rest are efficient 'E' cores. The Core i5-14600, on the other hand, is a 14-core processor. Six of these are high-performance cores.

The 14700 takes the lead in total cache and maximum turbo frequencies. This gives the CPU a lead in gaming performance. Below is a list of the specs of both the processors, which should give you a good idea of how they are different.



Intel Core i7-14700 Intel Core i5-14600 Processor family Raptor Lake Refresh

Raptor Lake Refresh

Lithography

Intel 7 (10 nm)

Intel 7 (10 nm)

Core count

20 (8P+12E)

14 (6P+8E)

Thread count

28

20 Total cache (L2+L3)

33 MB Intel Smart Cache

24 MB Intel Smart Cache

Max. turbo frequency

5.4 GHz

5.2 GHz

RAM support

Up to DDR5 5600 MT/s, Up to DDR4 3200 MT/s

Up to DDR5 5600 MT/s, Up to DDR4 3200 MT/s

iGPU

Intel UHD 770

Intel UHD 770

Power draw

65W (219W turbo power)

65W (219W turbo power)

Price $400 $255

There is a massive pricing gap between the two chips. While you must cash out $400 for the i7 processor, the 14600 is priced at just $255. This sets the CPUs in two completely different price segments with target audiences.

Performance comparison

Performance metrics of the CPUs are the one metric that most gamers should consider while choosing between the two chips. The Core i7-14700 beats the i5-14600 in most workloads with ease and the performance difference between them isn't as significant as one would expect.

In terms of single-core performance, the difference is nearly negligible. The 14700 doesn't have a slight lead over the i5, one that wouldn't create a considerable advantage for the former.

Below is a list of scores scored by the two chips in some of the most popular CPU benchmarking software like Cinebench R23 and Geekbench 6. The data has been sourced from the benchmark aggregator website Nanoreview.



Intel Core i7-14700 Intel Core i5-14600 Cinebench R23 single-core 2,117 1,964 Cinebench R23 multi-core 32,774 23,956 Geekbench 6 single-core 2,865 2,795 Geekbench 6 multi-core 16,750 14,338

The Core i7-14700 has a massive lead in multi-core performance, however. This is because the processor packs six more cores under the hood. The relatively powerful CPU might make more sense if you are building a workstation and regularly use the system for rendering 3D modeling and other professional workloads. If you mainly want to play the latest video games on your setup, the 14600 can be a superb option.

