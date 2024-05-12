Intel Core i7-14700K vs Core i9-13900: Which is the best gaming CPU?

The Intel Core i7-14700K and the i9-13900 are some of the best high-range CPUs in the market. They won't cost you an arm and a leg, but deliver some of the best performance marks. Besides, they can easily handle up to the flagship RTX 4080 Super and 4090 video cards without breaking a sweat, making it an ideal choice for enthusiasts who want the most out of their system.

Choosing between the newer i7 and the older i9 has always been a difficult decision, given the performance these chips can push out is a bit similar. While the older processor has more cores, the 14th gen chip is more efficient. Single-core performance has improved thanks to better IPCs, bringing them closer.

Although we recommend the 14700K as the better gaming CPU, this detailed comparison will thoroughly explain the reason. We have compared the processors in detail, including their specs and performance differences.

NOTE: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion.

Both Intel Core i7-14700K and Core i9-13900 are superb high-end CPUs

The underlying architecture of the 14700K and the 13900 isn't vastly different. While the older chip is part of the capable Raptor Lake lineup, the newer 14th-generation processor is a mere refinement on top of that. These chips max out the LGA1200 platform and squeeze every last bit of performance out of it with higher power draw, operating clock speeds, and more refinements.

Specs comparison

A look at the specs of the new Core i7-14700K. (Image via Amazon)

The on-paper specs of the Core i7-14700K and the Core i9-13900 are quite far apart. For starters, they are based on different architectures. An accurate head-to-head comparison of the hardware bundled with the processors isn't accurate. However, it gives a good idea of what to expect.

The i7-14700K is a twenty-core chip. Eight of these are high-performance 'P' rated with the remaining being efficient 'E' rated. The i9-13900, on the other hand, is a 24-core chip. It packs four more efficient cores than the 14700.

The higher core count should theoretically translate to better performance. However, given each one of the cores of the 14th-gen chip is slightly faster than its 13th-gen counterpart, the difference won't be that high.

Looking at the other specs, both the 14700K and the 13900 can boost up to 5.6 GHz. They are paired with the same UHD 770 iGPU. However, the 14700K is rated at 125W base while the 13900 is at 65W. Both these chips can go well over 200W under full load.

Here is a detailed look at the specs:



Intel Core i7-14700K Intel Core i9-13900

Processor family Raptor Lake Refresh

Raptor Lake

Lithography

Intel 7 (10 nm)

Intel 7 (10 nm)

Core count

20 (8P+12E)

24 (8P+16E)

Thread count

28

32

Total cache (L2+L3)

33 MB Intel Smart Cache

36 MB Intel Smart Cache

Max. turbo frequency

5.6 GHz

5.6 GHz

RAM support

Up to DDR5 5600 MT/s, Up to DDR4 3200 MT/s

Up to DDR5 5600 MT/s, Up to DDR4 3200 MT/s

iGPU

Intel UHD 770

Intel UHD 770

Power draw

125W (253W turbo power)

65W (219W turbo power)

Price $400 $459

Older 13th gen chips haven't gone down in price as aggressively as their AMD alternatives. The best deal we could find on the 13900 is $459, which makes it $60 costlier than the Core i7-14700K.

Read more: 5 best GPUs to pair with Intel Core i9 13900KS

Performance comparison

The Intel Core i9-13900 continues to be a decent offering for high-end gamers. (Image via Intel)

Performance is the main deal for gamers. Before we delve into the differences, it's important to note that both these processors are powerful computing machines that can pump out some of the best metrics you can get on a modern CPU.

However, being so wildly different in their on-paper specs, it is natural that the 14700K and 13900 differ in their performance. Both processors score over 2,000 points in the Cinebench R23 single-core benchmark, making them some of the fastest in the market. However, the 13900 takes a slight lead with 2,181 points as opposed to the 14700K's 2,147.

The gap isn't big enough for a meaningful difference in gaming workloads, however.

The 13900 takes the lead in the multi-core performance, however. The extra four cores on-board this chip translates to a significant bump in performance. However, the 14700K also scores close to 35,000 points. It is fast enough for any workload.

Below is a list of performance marks scores by either chip. These numbers have been sourced from the benchmark aggregator Nanoreview.



Intel Core i7-14700K Intel Core i9-13900

Cinebench R23 single-core 2,147 2,181 Cinebench R23 multi-core 34,981 38,407 Geekbench 6 single-core 3,017 3,007 Geekbench 6 multi-core 20,428 19,068

Intel Core i7-14700K vs Core i9-13900: Final thoughts

The Core i7-14700K and i9-13900 are quite close to each other in terms of performance. However, I believe the Core i9-13900 isn't worth it, given it costs $59 more.

The processor doesn't feature CPU core overclocking on top of this, making it a worse deal. You'll have to buy a high-end motherboard for either, making the newer i7 a better buy.

Check out Sportskeeda's other CPU comparisons: