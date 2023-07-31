iPhone 14 Plus vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: Is it worth getting the higher-tier model?

The debate of choosing between the iPhone 14 Plus or the iPhone 14 Pro Max has been a constant conundrum for Apple fans since 2022. The Cupertino-based tech giant discontinued its iPhone Mini series just after two generations. In its place, the brand launched the new 14 Plus, which shares its display size with the 14 Pro Max.

So, two big-screen iPhones are now vying for Apple fans' money. And you would be forgiven for being confused about which large-display model to pick. You are in the right place if you are also in the same conundrum. So, without any further ado, let's find out whether you should pick the iPhone 14 Plus or the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Should you buy iPhone 14 Plus or iPhone 14 Pro Max?

The iPhone 14 Plus and the iPhone 14 Pro Max are great phones that money can buy today. However, several distinguishing factors make it clearer for the buyers to pick one. Let's review these points to clarify which of these two you should pick.

Design and display

Design-wise, the iPhone 14 Plus and the Pro Max are almost similar with flat edges and aluminum build. However, while the former is made of aerospace-grade aluminum, the latter is made of surgical-grade aluminum, which is tougher and more premium.

Apple offers the Plus model in yellow, blue, purple, midnight, red, and starlight colors. On the other hand, the Pro Max comes in deep purpler, space black, silver, and gold colors.

One of the most distinguishing features is the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the good old display notch on the Plus. The display on the higher-tier model has a ProMotion panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, an Always-on display, up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness (1,200 nits on 14 Plus), and more. The iPhone 14 Plus doesn't have a ProMotion or an Always-on panel.

Apart from these differences, the actual panel is the same on both devices. They both come with a 6.7-inch OLED display and have Super Retina XDR panels with a Ceramic Shield protective layer.

Performance and software

Apple drew a line between its Pro and non-Pro lineup with the iPhone 14 range. The regular iPhone 14 and 14 Plus are powered by A15 Bionic from 2021, and the 14 Pro and the Pro Max got the latest A16 Bionic chipset.

Now coming to the nitty-gritty, while the 4nm A16 Bionic is more efficient and faster than the 5nm A15 Bionic, the difference is not stark. Both processors are Hexa-core chipsets with a 16-core Neural Engine. And thanks to the same iOS 16 (iOS 17 coming in September) running on both devices, the overall experience is similar. However, the iPhone 14 Pro Max will receive a few more years of software support, thanks to the latest processor.

Camera

It's the camera department where the 14 Plus and the 14 Pro Max truly diverge. The Plus model has a dual-camera setup, whereas the Pro Max has triple cameras. The primary lens on the former is a 12MP unit, whereas the latter gets a 48MP primary lens.

The iPhone 14 Plus features an f/1.5 12MP primary camera and an f/2.4 12MP ultra-wide secondary lens. On the other hand, the 14 Pro Max has an f/1.78 48MP main, an f/2.2 12MP ultra-wide, and an f/2.8 12MP telephoto camera. Not only does the iPhone 14 Pro Max has better cameras, but it comes with more advanced features as well.

Apple has equipped the higher-tier model with 6x optical zoom, 15x digital zoom, 2nd-gen OIS, ProRes video recording, macro video recording, ProRaw, night mode portraits, macro photography, and more. The iPhone 14 Plus is a great camera phone, as all models usually are. However, due to these missing features, it plays second fiddle to the iPhone 14 Pro Max (speaking of large-screen iPhones) in the lineup.

Price

The US iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at $1,099 for the base 128GB variant. It costs $1,199, $1,399, and $1,599 for the 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB variants, respectively.

On the other hand, the 14 Plus retails at $899, $999, and $1,199 for 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB, respectively. Clearly, the iPhone 14 Pro Max commands a premium as Apple's top-of-the-line model.

There you go! If you want the best of the best Apple smartphone available in the market, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is the one you should pick. However, it also commands a $200 premium over the iPhone 14 Plus. If you want a larger device and want to avoid paying a hefty price, this is a good choice. If budget is no constraint and you want bleeding-edge features, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is the way to go.