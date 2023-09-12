iPhone 15 expected lineup explored

The iPhone 15 is finally upon us. With an upgraded processor, better software optimizations, and, most importantly, support for USB-C as the charging standard, these smartphones will be revealed later today. The lineup will comprise four smartphones: the base model, the larger Plus, the upgraded Pro, and the all-out Pro Max.

These smartphones have been in the rumor for months leading up to the final launch today. We already know a ton about these upcoming smartphones, including their specs, design language, and much more.

In this article, we will go over all the leaked info about the new iPhones. This will help us go into the Apple event with a clear perspective.

None of the info has been confirmed yet. We will update this article once the smartphones are revealed publicly.

iPhone 15: The base model

The base model iPhone 15 will be the cheapest entry to the lineup this year. At a likely $799 price tag, this phone will bring the best in smartphone technology to the mid-premium market segment. The device will boast a 6.1-inch OLED display. However, it will likely be locked to a meager 60 Hz refresh rate.

Like previous years, the base model iPhone will be powered by the A16 Bionic chip that was introduced last year. Rumors suggest the phone will only pair 6 GB LPDDR5 RAM, which can be a bit lacking in 2023; however, we will have to wait for the final confirmation from Apple.

iPhone 15 SoC A16 Bionic with 6-core CPU and 6-core GPU Display Super Retina XDR OLED 60 Hz, 6.1" Camera Dual camera with 48 MP primary wide sensor with sensor-shift OIS; 13.4 MP ultrawide Selfie camera 12 MP wide sensor with OIS Battery Li-ion 3877 mAh (rumored) with 30 wired, 15W wireless charging Storage 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB SIM card support Dual eSIM in the US; Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) in China

The battery size of the upcoming iPhone will be upgraded to 3877 mAh from the 3200 mAh cell powering the last-gen equivalent. It will rely on USB-C power delivery for charging, with speeds topping at 30W.

iPhone 15 Plus: More screen real estate

The iPhone 15 Plus will be an interesting entry to the smartphone lineup. It will have a lot in common with the base model, including the same A16 Bionic processor as the 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max and a dual camera setup.

The biggest difference is the extra screen real estate. With a 6.7" display, this phone matches most modern Android flagships.

iPhone 15 Plus SoC A16 Bionic with 6-core CPU and 6-core GPU Display Super Retina XDR OLED 60 Hz, 6.7" Camera Dual camera with 48 MP primary wide sensor with sensor-shift OIS; 13.4 MP ultrawide Selfie camera 12 MP wide sensor with OIS Battery Li-ion 4852 mAh (rumored) with 30 wired, 15W wireless charging Storage 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB SIM card support Dual eSIM in the US; Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) in China

The battery life will likely be improved even further with the upcoming 15 Plus. It is rumored to boast a 4852 mAh cell capable of delivering an all-day battery on the large display.

iPhone 15 Pro: Next-gen features

The Pro series is generally the more interesting among the iPhones, with multiple upgrades to the underlying hardware. These phones will feature the A17 Bionic chipset that will bring better performance to the table. With a 120 Hz LTPO display, it feels like a true upgrade over the last generation.

iPhone 15 Pro SoC A17 Bionic with 6-core CPU and 6-core GPU Display LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED 120 Hz, 6.1" Camera Triple camera with 48 MP primary wide sensor with sensor-shift OIS; 12.7 MP 4x telephoto lens; 13.4 MP ultrawide Selfie camera 12 MP wide sensor with OIS Battery Li-ion with 4,352 mAh 30 wired, 15W wireless charging Storage 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB SIM card support Dual eSIM in the US; Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) in China

The Pro phones were previously rumored to feature up to 2 TB storage; however, it is likely the phones will be launched with 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB variants. The smartphone will feature a 4352 mAh battery capacity; a substantial upgrade over the 14 Pro.

iPhone 15 Pro Max: The best from Apple

The iPhone 15 Pro Max will be the best offering from the Cupertino, Calif-based tech giant. This phone will feature a 6.7" XDR OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and LTPO technology.

iPhone 15 Pro Max SoC A17 Bionic with 6-core CPU and 6-core GPU Display LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED 120 Hz, 6.7" Camera Triple camera with 48 MP primary wide sensor with sensor-shift OIS; 12.7 MP 4x telephoto lens; 13.4 MP ultrawide Selfie camera 12 MP wide sensor with OIS Battery Li-ion 4852 mAh with 30 wired, 15W wireless charging Storage 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB SIM card support Dual eSIM in the US; Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) in China

The Pro Max will also feature a massive 4852 mAh cell that will bolster battery capacity by a massive margin. With a triple-camera setup and up to 1 TB of storage, these phones will be the premium option, selling for over $1,000.