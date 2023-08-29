iPhone 15 Pro leaks roundup: Expected price, charging cables, new features, announcement date, and more

Impressive advancements in both performance and camera capabilities will make the iPhone 15 Pro a standout at the next Apple event. Expectations are high that the Pro will exceed current contenders with even more muscle and a superior display. Although it has been generating excitement among consumers, according to rumors, its price may surge.

Thus, regarding the iPhone 15 Pro, we've gathered a lot of information from rumors and speculations that will be shared in this article.

Expected price tag for the iPhone 15 Pro

Expand Tweet

Following talks with supply chain enterprises in Asia, Tim Long, an expert at Barclays, concluded that the upcoming iPhone Pro versions will be more expensive compared to their current models. The anticipated price increase for the 15 Pro over the 14 Pro is likely to be $100, bringing the cost to $1,099.

Meanwhile, the 15 Pro Max is expected to be priced at $1,299. Thanks to periscope technology, the Pro Max version is rumored to have significant updates to its Telephoto lens. It's also set to outperform the 14 Pro series, achieving a zoom capacity of 5–6x, surpassing the 3x mark.

The Pro Max may be more expensive than its counterpart, as the smaller iPhone 15 Pro won't feature the same enhancements.

All iPhone 15 models will reportedly feature USB-C charging port

The Lightning ports are finally getting the boot, as all of the new iPhone 15 models will reportedly have USB-C ports, per reliable sources. However, it's important to note that the capabilities of USB-C won't be the same across the board.

As confirmed by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, only the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ versions will have the capability to fully function with either USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3 tech. According to Kuo, the 15 Pro‌ device's data transfer potential could be enhanced to extremely high 40Gb/s speeds with Thunderbolt 3 or 20Gb/s with USB 3.2.

However, Die Zeit, a German news publisher, notes that USB-C ports can cause issues, as EU Commissioner Thierry Breton has warned Apple about potential bans from EU countries if non-licensed accessories are limited.

iPhone 15 Pro is expected to reach new heights with unique features

Expand Tweet

Anticipated to surpass all phone competition, the 15 Pro is set to break boundaries. Expect display quality improvements, a performance boost, and further enhancements to the already impressive camera.

Some of the prominent ones are mentioned below:

New sensors : There is talk of the iPhone 15 Pro featuring state-of-the-art 48-megapixel sensors developed by Sony.

: There is talk of the iPhone 15 Pro featuring state-of-the-art 48-megapixel sensors developed by Sony. Material upgrade : The stainless steel aesthetic of the iPhone 15 Pro is getting swapped out in favor of a fresh titanium frame for a lighter feel.

: The stainless steel aesthetic of the iPhone 15 Pro is getting swapped out in favor of a fresh titanium frame for a lighter feel. OLED display : Using the 28nm process, a newly designed OLED display driver chip is expected to be featured in the 15 Pro. This will be a stark improvement from the iPhone 14 models, which possess 40nm chips.

: Using the 28nm process, a newly designed OLED display driver chip is expected to be featured in the 15 Pro. This will be a stark improvement from the iPhone 14 models, which possess 40nm chips. Changes to port : Across the board, Apple is rumored to be giving the iPhone 15 models a USB-C upgrade, as mentioned previously.

: Across the board, Apple is rumored to be giving the iPhone 15 models a USB-C upgrade, as mentioned previously. Battery life: Although the 14 Pro contained a 3200 mAh battery, the 15 Pro is expected to receive a 3650 mAh one.

Expected announcement date of iPhone 15 Pro

Multiple rumors suggest that the upcoming Apple event will potentially be conducted on September 12 or 13, where their latest creations will be announced. These reveals will reportedly include the highly coveted iPhone lineup.

The 15, 15 Pro, 15 Plus, and 15 Pro Max are the upcoming models set to release on September 22. According to reports from 9to5Mac, the Pro Max could be pushed back by three to four weeks.