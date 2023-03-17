Is the OnePlus 9R worth buying in 2023?

The OnePlus 9R is a great option for those who want high-end specifications without the flagship price tag. While some cost-cutting methods were used to keep the price lower, the 9R still offers excellent value even in 2023, despite two new generations having been released since its launch.

In fact, buyers may be able to find the 9R at an even lower price as retailers have been known to offer it at discounted rates. Whether you're on a budget or simply looking for a more affordable option, the OnePlus 9R is a solid choice.

The OnePlus 9R still holds up in 2023

When one analyzes the specifications of the OnePlus 9R, it’s hard to imagine that this isn’t the flagship line of the brand. This is thanks to some of the great hardware that OnePlus has incorporated into the model.

Brand OnePlus Display Fluid AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+, 6.55 inches, 103.6 cm2 (~86.8% screen-to-body ratio) Processor Qualcomm SM8250-AC Snapdragon 870 5G (7 nm) RAM 8/12 GB of RAM Storage 128/256 GB Main camera 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0", 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS 16 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, 123˚ (ultrawide), 1/3.6", 1.0µm 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) 2 MP, f/2.4, (monochrome) Battery 5,000 mAH, 65W wired

The display is one of the best parts of the device and features a 6.55” Fluid AMOLED panel. There’s support for a 120 Hz refresh rate and HDR10+, which hasn’t seen much advancement since. The 402 ppi combined with the native resolution support of up to 1080x2400 pixels ensures crisp images on the screen. Users also won’t have to worry about accidental falls as the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 offers the required amount of protection.

The OnePlus 9R is supported by a Snapdragon 870 variant that’s quite potent even by today’s standards. Moreover, the said variant offers 5G support, which is a must for any device being bought in 2023.

Users can choose between 8/12 GB of RAM and 128/256 GB of internal storage based on their demands. A configuration with 6 GB of RAM might have been better, but OnePlus seems to have focused more on the performance aspect.

The OnePlus 9R has one of the best camera setups in the market to date, especially considering its price. It comes with a quad-camera setup led by a 48 MP primary camera. The secondary ones feature an Ultrawide, Macro, and Monochrome support, and can record videos at 4K 60 FPS without any problems.

The 4,500 mAH battery is more than enough to run the Snapdragon 870, which is quite power efficient to begin with. The device also comes with 65W wired charging and is advertised to go from 0-100% in 40 minutes.

Is it worth buying the model?

Both the OnePlus 10R and 11R have better specifications compared to the OnePlus 9R. As newer generation devices, they come with advancements that were not available when the OnePlus 9R was released. However, the 9R is still a competitive option in key areas.

For instance, while the OnePlus 11R features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which is superior to the 870 found in the 9R, the difference might not be significant for the average user.

While the differences in internal storage and RAM are negligible, the 10R and 11R come with advanced processors, making them more powerful for high-end gaming and other demanding tasks.

The camera setups on the newer models also have some improvements and offer better image quality. Additionally, the 9R only comes with Android 10 out of the box, while the newer models come with newer versions of Android. However, the 9R can be upgraded to Android 13, making it a worthwhile investment for those looking for a powerful yet affordable smartphone.

Despite these differences, the OnePlus 9R still remains a viable and efficient option for many users, especially with the potential for discounts offered by major retailers.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

