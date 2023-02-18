Is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 worth buying in February 2023?

One of the most intriguing options in the tablet market is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7. The aforementioned product is undoubtedly a respectable substitute for users in a market that is mostly dominated by Apple and its iPads.

The flagship line of tablets from Samsung has been a huge success so far, and its yearly upgrades have only improved it.

Since its release in August 2020, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 has continued to enjoy high sales all across the world. It has also performed incredibly well over the past two years. But as technology advanced quickly, new competitors emerged, and Samsung also released the Tab S8.

How worthy is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and how affordable will it be in the coming year? Let's find out how the product differs from its competitors in the present year and why a purchase would be appropriate.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 may be a good deal in the tablet market given its advanced features

Brand Samsung Hardware Processor- Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 5G+ (7 nm+) OS- Android 10, upgradable to Android 12L, One UI 4.1.1 CPU- Octa-core (1x3.09 GHz Cortex-A77 & 3x2.42 GHz Cortex-A77 & 4x1.80 GHz Cortex-A55 GPU- Adreno 650 Display TFT LCD, 120Hz, HDR10+ 11" screen with 1600 x 2560 resolution Internals 128GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 512GB 8GB RAM Camera 13 MP primary + 5 MP (ultrawide) + 8 MP (Selfie camera) Battery 8000 mAh, 45W charging

With the ideal fusion of hardware and software, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is a superb addition to the tablet market.

It's important to keep in mind that it is a model from the top series. Therefore, the tablet naturally has some of the best specifications available. After some revisions, the hardware has improved over its previous generation, and the product excels in many aspects.

The Samsung Tab S7 and Tab S8 share a lot of similarities in terms of appearance. It features a contemporary design and is a rectangular slate with a metal chassis. Even the successor dimensions and displays are identical to those of its predecessor.

Samsung gave the device a 7 nm Snapdragon 865 5G+ processor. It also has Android 10, which can be upgraded to Android 12. Moreover, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 comes with the company's typical user interface, One UI 4.1. 1.

It also has the Adreno 650 GPU, which is an improvement over its previous generation. Due to all these features, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 should have no issues running any resource-intensive software, like video games.

Samsung used a TFT LCD with a refresh rate of 120Hz for the tablet, which makes its 11" screen appear vivid and bright. Moreover, it has a native resolution of 1600x2560 pixels, with a pixel density of 274 ppi and a 83.6% screen-to-body ratio.

Furthermore, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 weighs 498.00 grams and has a dimension of 253.80 x 165.30 x 6.30mm. It comes in three different colors - Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze, and Mystic Silver. It also has a glass front, aluminum back, and aluminum frame.

The storage choice comes in three variants: 128GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, and 512GB 8GB RAM. So it’s easier for the customers to select between these three versions. Moreover, UFS 3.0 storage used in this Tab, is a great feature as well.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 supports a dual-lens camera setup, which is unusual for tablets. The secondary lens, which enables ultrawide photography, is set at 5 MP, while the primary lens features a 13 MP sensor. It also comes with a front camera of 8 MP to click crystal clear, Instagram-worthy selfies.

Both 1080p videos @30fps and 4K videos at 30/60 FPS are supported by this device. While the back camera supports features like Panorama and HDR, the front camera doesn’t come with any such features.

For this model, Samsung selected a 8000 mAH battery with 45W charging. Furthermore, this device comes with a stylus that can be utilized with this tablet. It works with every supported device as it supports Bluetooth 5.0.

Besides these features, the smartphone also supports 5G, nano SIMs, and stereo speakers. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 also comes with USB Type-C, LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, and GPS as connectivity options. It also includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and compass.

Like any other tablet, the four speakers of Tab S7 are functional and quite efficient. However, the tab’s lack of a 3.5mm audio connection is rather acceptable, given that tablets today rarely have this feature.

What makes the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 a worthy buy?

Currently, a more recent variant is being offered on the market. It has improved specs and contemporary technological advancements that have affected its popularity. However, Samsung has traditionally excelled at producing high-quality hardware that is supported by effortless software. Although it was initially released with Android 10, it can now be upgraded to Android 12.

Additionally, stores like Amazon will always offer significant savings on devices like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7. Currently, its 128 GB version starts from $649.99. However, one can anticipate that Amazon will come up with some discounted prices in no time.

For new buyers, this substantial discount might be available from the latter half of February. While both the Tab S7 and S8 have seen improvements in hardware, the differences are quite marginal.

This offer and the features are the reasons someone should think about purchasing the tablet in 2023, especially because the specifications can still provide a buyer enough usage.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes