Is the Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro worth buying in February 2023?

The Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro and its base model are part of the brand's X series, which debuted in the first half of 2022. The former is currently one of the market's most well-known phones.

Unquestionably, this smartphone has one of the most incredible camera systems ever included on a phone. The company even advertised that it offers the best photography experience, along with the best features and specifications.

The Poco X4 Pro continues to be a popular device worldwide, despite its release a year ago. The past year has also seen it perform exceptionally well.

However, since technology is always evolving, other businesses and brands have come up with some new devices that can give the Poco X4 Pro healthy competition.

So, how helpful will it be for a new buyer? What are people expecting from this mobile phone, and how affordable will it be over the next year? Let's see how this product compares to its competitors and why it would make a good purchase.

With its advanced features, the Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro could be a great deal on the mobile market

The Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro device is a great addition to the mobile market thanks to its perfect blend of software and hardware.

This model is not only from the top series but also has the highest specifications. Additionally, the hardware has improved over time, and the product excels on many levels.

Brand Poco Hardware Processor- Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm) OS- Android 11, MIUI 13 for Poco CPU- Octa-core (2x2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold & 6x1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver) GPU- Adreno 619 Display 6.67 inches, Super AMOLED, 120Hz, 700 nits, 1200 nits (peak), 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~395 ppi density) Internals 64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM Camera 108 MP primary + 64 MP primary + 8 MP (ultrawide) + 2 MP (macro) + 16 MP (Selfie camera) Battery 5000 mAh, 67W charging

Xiaomi has provided a 6-nm Snapdragon 695 5G processor for the device. The device also comes with Android 11 and Poco’s own operating system, MIUI 13.

The Adreno 619 GPU is also included, which means that this phone should easily be able to handle high-end games.

The X4 Pro was made by Xiaomi using a Super AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. This makes the 6.67-inch screen bright and vivid. It also has a native resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, a pixel density of 395 ppi, and an 86.0% screen-to-body ratio.

The Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro weighs 205 g and measures 164.2 x 76.1 x 8.1 mm. The device is available in three colors: laser blue, yellow, and laser black. It also features a glass front, a glass back, and a plastic frame.

The storage of Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro is available in four sizes: 64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, and 256GB 8GB RAM. Therefore, customers can conveniently choose between these four options. Furthermore, the UFS 2.2 storage option is also a great one.

The Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro has a triple-lens camera setup. Ultrawide photography is possible with a secondary lens of 8 MP, while the two wide primary lenses have 108 MP and 64 MP sensors, respectively.

Moreover, it has a microlens of 2 MP. Furthermore, the selfie camera is 16 MP, which allows the user to take stunning selfies.

Both the back and front cameras support 1080p videos at 30 fps. The back camera also supports LED flash, HDR, and panorama.

Xiaomi has chosen a 5000 mAH battery for this model. It is 65W wired and can be fully charged in 41 minutes, as advertised by the company.

This handset also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, an accelerometer, gyro, a proximity sensor, and a compass. It can also be used with any device that supports Bluetooth 5.1.

The smartphone has a hybrid dual-SIM slot that supports nano SIMs and 5G. The phone also supports Wi-Fi and USB Type-C 2.0. Moreover, the X4 Pro also has stereo speakers and a 3.5mm jack.

Furthermore, the Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro is IP53-rated for dust and splash protection and comes with rubber insulation on key components.

There are, of course, only basic resistances, and the phone should not be immersed in anything because it is neither dustproof nor watertight. It will be ok in mild rain, though.

Why is the Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro worth buying?

The Poco X4 Pro includes 5G, which was missing from last year's model. In addition, the LCD panel has been replaced with an OLED screen that is more accurate in color and retains the 120 Hz refresh rate.

While the charging speed has increased, the battery capacity has remained unchanged. Poco has also significantly reduced the weight of the phone compared to the X3 Pro.

Furthermore, the Poco X4 Pro’s processor, the Snapdragon 695, supports 5G and offers low-latency connections and high bandwidth that enable smooth productivity and enjoyment.

Xiaomi is known for producing affordable phones with high-quality hardware and easy software support. Another variant of the device is currently on the market. It has improved specs and modern technological advances that have made it more popular.

The Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro is a simple, no-nonsense smartphone that comes with a lot of features. There are only two limitations, though. The device features Android 11 and a processor that will leave mobile gamers wanting more. The Poco X4 Pro is a great choice for under $350.

Amazon and other stores always offer substantial discounts on this handset. The 256GB 8GB Poco Yellow version is currently available for $301. The greater the version, the higher the price will be. These features and the offer are reasons to consider purchasing the handset in 2023.

