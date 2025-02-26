Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii Guide: Best settings for RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii was released earlier this week, on February 21, 2025. It was released on multiple platforms including PC, Xbox Series X/S, and the PS4/PS5. The game's system requirements aren't so demanding, despite being visually pleasing.

Gamers who own either an RTX 3080 or an RTX 3080 Ti will be able to play the title at relatively high settings. While you cannot play it in 4K, expect smooth gameplay at 1080p and even 1440p resolutions.

In this article, we explore the optimal settings of Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii for both the RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti GPUs.

Note: The settings mentioned below are for PCs having well over the recommended specs, but with an RTX 3080 or RTX 3080 Ti GPU.

Best RTX 3080 settings for Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii runs smoothly on the RTX 3080 (Image via Sega)

The game runs incredibly well on the RTX 3080. You get an average of 60-70 fps at 1440p resolution with the High graphics preset. We've tweaked it further for better framerates. Nvidia DLSS has been turned on and set to DLAA, helping it get better picture quality while also improving performance.

We recommend turning off V-Sync unless you own a monitor that does not feature Nvidia G-Sync or AMD FreeSync. Also, turn off Motion Blur, as it negatively affects performance, potentially causing frame drops and lags.

These are the best settings for the RTX 3080:

Graphics settings

Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Display: Display 1

Display 1 Display Mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Refresh Rate: 165.00 Hz

165.00 Hz V-Sync: Off

Off FPS: Unlimited

Unlimited Field of View: +45

+45 Graphics Quality Preset: Custom

Detailed graphics settings

Texture Filtering: 16x

16x Shadow Quality: High

High Geometry Quality: High

High Real-Time Reflections: On

On Reflection Quality: High

High Motion Blur: Off

Off SSAO: On

On Anti-Aliasing: Custom

Custom Depth of Field: On

Performance improvement settings

Upscaling: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS Nvidia DLSS Quality: DLAA

DLAA Nvidia DLSS Sharpness: 1.0

1.0 Frame Generation: None

None Low Latency Mode: None

Best RTX 3080 Ti settings for Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii looks amazing on the RTX 3080 Ti (Image via Sega)

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii looks even better on the RTX 3080 Ti. It gives an average of 90-100 fps at 1440p resolution with the High graphics preset. While the settings are largely similar to the RTX 3080, we've made a few tweaks because of the extra room provided by the RTX 3080 Ti in terms of performance.

We've turned on Nvidia DLSS and set it to Quality mode. This greatly improves visual quality and helps improve framerates. It looks slightly better than DLAA and provides a slight bump in performance.

These are the best settings for the RTX 3080 Ti:

Graphics settings

Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Display: Display 1

Display 1 Display Mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Refresh Rate: 240.00 Hz

240.00 Hz V-Sync: Off

Off FPS: Unlimited

Unlimited Field of View: +45

+45 Graphics Quality Preset: Custom

Detailed graphics settings

Texture Filtering: 16x

16x Shadow Quality: High

High Geometry Quality: High

High Real-Time Reflections: On

On Reflection Quality: High

High Motion Blur: On

On SSAO: On

On Anti-Aliasing: Default

Default Depth of Field: On

Performance improvement settings

Upscaling: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS Nvidia DLSS Quality: Quality

Quality Nvidia DLSS Sharpness: 0.5

0.5 Frame Generation: None

None Low Latency Mode: None

