Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii Guide: Best settings for RTX 4080 and RTX 4080 Super

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii was released earlier this week on February 21, 2025. It was released on several platforms like PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS4/PS5, and many more. Judging by the system requirements of the game, it isn't the most demanding game, despite being quite graphically rich.

Those who own the RTX 4080 or the RTX 4080 Super are in for a treat, as they'd be able to run the game at some of its best settings. This includes high-quality visuals at 4K and super-high framerates. In this article, we'll look into the optimal settings of Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii for the RTX 4080 and RTX 4080 Super GPUs.

Note: The settings mentioned below are for PCs having well over the recommended specs, but with an RTX 4080 or RTX 4080 Super GPU.

Best RTX 4080 settings for Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii runs smoothly on the RTX 4080 (Image via Sega)

The RTX 4080 is a solid graphics card for the new Like a Dragon title. We get to see an average of 85-90 fps at 4K resolution with the custom graphics preset. We've set most settings to High and turned on real-time reflections, motion blur, and depth of field, all of which drastically improve visuals and make them a lot more realistic.

We've abstained from using any kind of upscaling feature as it may diminish visual quality. The graphics and performance are already quite good as it is, so we don't see the need for upscaling.

These are the best settings for RTX 4080:

Graphics settings:

Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Display: Display 1

Display 1 Display Mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 Refresh Rate: 240.00 Hz

240.00 Hz V-Sync: Off

Off FPS: Unlimited

Unlimited Field of View: +45

+45 Graphics Quality Preset: Custom

Detailed graphics settings:

Texture Filtering: 16x

16x Shadow Quality: High

High Geometry Quality: High

High Real-Time Reflections: On

On Reflection Quality: High

High Motion Blur: On

On SSAO: On

On Anti-Aliasing: TAA

TAA Depth of Field: On

Performance improvement settings:

Upscaling: None

None Frame Generation: None

None Low Latency Mode: None

None Render Scale: 100%

Best RTX 4080 Super settings for Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii looks amazing on the RTX 4080 Super (Image via Sega)

The game looks even better on the RTX 4080 Super. Most settings have been set to High, with all the visual enhancers turned on. Textures look absolutely amazing with 16x anisotropic filtering.

We've also turned on AMD FSR and set it to Quality mode. Frame gen has also been turned on, which helps produce significantly higher framerates. Being a 4080 Super card, it provides a lot more room performance-wise, thus enabling us to use higher settings. We recommend you turn off V-Sync unless you don't have a monitor that features AMD FreeSync or Nvidia G-Sync.

These are the settings for RTX 4080 Super that will allow you to achieve an average of 90-100fps at 4K resolution:

Graphics settings:

Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super Display: Display 1

Display 1 Display Mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 Refresh Rate: 120.00 Hz

120.00 Hz V-Sync: Off

Off FPS: Unlimited

Unlimited Field of View: +45

+45 Graphics Quality Preset: Custom

Detailed graphics settings:

Texture Filtering: 16x

16x Shadow Quality: High

High Geometry Quality: High

High Real-Time Reflections: On

On Reflection Quality: High

High Motion Blur: On

On SSAO: On

On Anti-Aliasing: Default

Default Depth of Field: On

Performance improvement settings:

Upscaling: None

None Frame Generation: None

None Low Latency Mode: None

None Render Scale: 100%

