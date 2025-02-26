Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii guide: Best settings for RTX 4090

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii was released earlier this week, on February 21, 2025. It is available across various platforms, like PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS4/PS5, and many more. Judging by the system requirements of the game, we see that it isn't a very demanding title. However, it is super rich in graphics and a visual treat when played at high settings.

Ad

Luckily, those who own the RTX 4090 will be able to play the game at its absolute best settings. This includes 4K resolution, max graphics, and sky-high framerates. Nevertheless, it is still recommended that you tweak the settings for optimal performance. In this article, we'll look into the optimal settings of Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii for the RTX 4090 GPU.

Note: The settings mentioned below are for PCs having well over the recommended specs, but with an RTX 4090 GPU.

Ad

Trending

Best RTX 4090 settings for Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii looks incredible on the RTX 4090 (Image via Sega)

The RTX 4090 would be the quintessential card to play the new Like a Dragon title. It puts up over 170fps, at 4K resolution with a Custom graphics preset. We've optimized the graphics quality to High, turning on Motion Blur and Depth of Field.

Ad

We'd usually turn these off, but as we're running this on an RTX 4090, the performance threshold is so much higher, thus allowing you to turn on all the visual enhancers.

We've turned on AMD FSR and set it to Quality mode. This helps increase the graphics quality, while also improving performance. Frame Generation has also been turned on, further helping with the framerates. We recommend you turn on V-Sync only if you don't have a monitor that features Nvidia G-Sync or AMD FreeSync.

Ad

These are the best settings for RTX 4090:

Graphics settings:

Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 Display: Display 1

Display 1 Display Mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 Refresh Rate: 120.00 Hz

120.00 Hz V-Sync: Off

Off FPS: Unlimited

Unlimited Field of View: +50

+50 Graphics Quality Preset: Custom

Detailed graphics settings:

Texture Filtering: 16x

16x Shadow Quality: High

High Geometry Quality: High

High Real-Time Reflections: On

On Reflection Quality: High

High Motion Blur: On

On SSAO: On

On Anti-Aliasing: Default

Default Depth of Field: On

Performance improvement settings:

Upscaling: AMD FSR 3.1.2

AMD FSR 3.1.2 AMD FSR Quality: Native

Native AMD FSR Sharpness: 0.5

0.5 Frame Generation: AMD FSR 3 Frame Generation

AMD FSR 3 Frame Generation Low Latency Mode: Nvidia Reflex

Nvidia Reflex Nvidia Reflex Boost: On

Ad

Also read: Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii Guide: Best settings for RTX 4080 and RTX 4080 Super

Check out similar articles by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback