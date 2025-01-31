Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PC guide: Best settings for RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was released on the PC platform on January 30, 2025. While the game looks stunning, it is quite demanding on the specs. The recommended GPU for playing the game is the RTX 3060, and gamers owning the GPU can run the game quite well. Despite being a comparatively older GPU, the RTX 3060 can run the game smoothly, allowing you to enjoy the title at 1440p with relatively high graphics settings.
In this article, we'll look into the best Spider-Man 2 PC settings for systems featuring the RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti GPU.
Note: The settings mentioned below are for PCs having well over the recommended specs, particularly an RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti GPU.
The best RTX 3060 settings for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PC
The RTX 3060 handles the game surprisingly well. You'd be able to see an average framerate of 75fps and can run the game at 1440p resolution with DLSS set to Quality and RTX turned off. Since it's a comparatively less powerful GPU, we've turned on FSR 3.1 Frame Generation, which helps improve framerates. The graphics preset has been set to Very High, so the visuals look superb.
You could turn on RTX, but you'd see a drop in the framerates. With the same settings, you could get around 45fps with RTX set to Ultimate. However, as the difference isn't that significant, we recommend turning it off for better performance.
These are the settings for the RTX 3060:
Display Mode:
- Window Mode: Fullscreen
- Display Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Aspect Ratio: Auto
- Refresh Rate: 180Hz
- VSync: Off
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On
Upscaling:
- Frame Generation: FSR 3.1.0 Frame Generation
- Upscale Method: DLSS
- Upscale Quality: Quality
- Upscale Sharpness: 0
- Dynamic Resolution Scale: 0
- Anti-Aliasing: DLAA
Graphics settings:
- Preset: Very High
Texture:
- Texture Quality: Very High
- Texture Filtering: 8x Anisotropic
Light & Shadow:
- Shadow Quality: Very High
- Ambient Occlusion: XeGTAO
- Screen Space Reflections: High
Ray Tracing:
- Ray Tracing Preset: Off
- Ray-Traced Reflections: Off
- Ray-Traced Interiors: Off
- Ray-Traced Shadows: Off
- Ray-Traced Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Ray Tracing Geometry Detail: Off
- Ray Tracing Object Range: 6
- DLSS Ray Reconstruction: Off
Geometry:
- Level of Detail: Very High
- Traffic Density: Very High
- Crowd Density: Very High
- Hair Quality: Very High
- Weather Particle Quality: Very High
Camera Effects:
- Depth of Field: High
- Bloom: On
- Chromatic Aberration: Off
- Vignette: Off
- Motion Blur Strength: 0
- Field of View: 0
- Film Grain Strength: 0
- Sharpness: 2
- Fullscreen Effects: Off
- Screen Shake: Off
Also read: Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PC guide: Best settings for RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti
The best RTX 3060 Ti settings for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PC
The game runs slightly better on the RTX 3060 Ti. You can get an average framerate of 85fps at 1440p resolution with FSR 3.1 Frame Generation and DLSS set to Quality. We've turned off Ray Tracing to help improve performance as well. With the textures set to Very High, you can expect great visuals overall.
Those wanting better performance can tweak the settings down to 1080p. With that resolution, you can also turn on Ray Tracing for higher quality. You can see an average of 45-50fps with those settings.
These are the settings for the RTX 3060 Ti:
Display Mode:
- Window Mode: Fullscreen
- Display Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Aspect Ratio: Auto
- Refresh Rate: 180Hz
- VSync: Off
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On
Upscaling:
- Frame Generation: FSR 3.1.0 Frame Generation
- Upscale Method: DLSS
- Upscale Quality: Quality
- Upscale Sharpness: 0
- Dynamic Resolution Scale: 0
- Anti-Aliasing: DLAA
Graphics settings:
- Preset: Custom
Texture:
- Texture Quality: Very High
- Texture Filtering: 8x Anisotropic
Light & Shadow:
- Shadow Quality: Very High
- Ambient Occlusion: XeGTAO
- Screen Space Reflections: High
Ray Tracing:
- Ray Tracing Preset: Off
- Ray-Traced Reflections: Off
- Ray-Traced Interiors: Off
- Ray-Traced Shadows: Off
- Ray-Traced Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Ray Tracing Geometry Detail: High
- Ray Tracing Object Range: 6
- DLSS Ray Reconstruction: Off
Geometry:
- Level of Detail: Very High
- Traffic Density: Very High
- Crowd Density: Very High
- Hair Quality: Very High
- Weather Particle Quality: Very High
Camera Effects:
- Depth of Field: High
- Bloom: On
- Chromatic Aberration: Off
- Vignette: Off
- Motion Blur Strength: 0
- Field of View: 0
- Film Grain Strength: 0
- Sharpness: 10
- Fullscreen Effects: Off
- Screen Shake: Off
Also read: Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PC guide: Best settings for RTX 4080
Check out similar articles by Sportskeeda:
- How to get Insomniac Spider-Man 2 video game skin in Marvel Rivals
- 5 most-anticipated PC ports coming in 2025