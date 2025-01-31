Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PC guide: Best settings for RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was released on the PC platform on January 30, 2025. While the game looks stunning, it is quite demanding on the specs. The recommended GPU for playing the game is the RTX 3060, and gamers owning the GPU can run the game quite well. Despite being a comparatively older GPU, the RTX 3060 can run the game smoothly, allowing you to enjoy the title at 1440p with relatively high graphics settings.

In this article, we'll look into the best Spider-Man 2 PC settings for systems featuring the RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti GPU.

Note: The settings mentioned below are for PCs having well over the recommended specs, particularly an RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti GPU.

The best RTX 3060 settings for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PC

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PC runs smoothly on the RTX 3060 (Image via Insomniac Games)

The RTX 3060 handles the game surprisingly well. You'd be able to see an average framerate of 75fps and can run the game at 1440p resolution with DLSS set to Quality and RTX turned off. Since it's a comparatively less powerful GPU, we've turned on FSR 3.1 Frame Generation, which helps improve framerates. The graphics preset has been set to Very High, so the visuals look superb.

You could turn on RTX, but you'd see a drop in the framerates. With the same settings, you could get around 45fps with RTX set to Ultimate. However, as the difference isn't that significant, we recommend turning it off for better performance.

These are the settings for the RTX 3060:

Display Mode:

Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Aspect Ratio: Auto

Auto Refresh Rate: 180Hz

180Hz VSync: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On

Upscaling:

Frame Generation: FSR 3.1.0 Frame Generation

FSR 3.1.0 Frame Generation Upscale Method: DLSS

DLSS Upscale Quality: Quality

Quality Upscale Sharpness: 0

0 Dynamic Resolution Scale: 0

0 Anti-Aliasing: DLAA

Graphics settings:

Preset: Very High

Texture:

Texture Quality: Very High

Very High Texture Filtering: 8x Anisotropic

Light & Shadow:

Shadow Quality: Very High

Very High Ambient Occlusion: XeGTAO

XeGTAO Screen Space Reflections: High

Ray Tracing:

Ray Tracing Preset: Off

Off Ray-Traced Reflections: Off

Off Ray-Traced Interiors: Off

Off Ray-Traced Shadows: Off

Off Ray-Traced Ambient Occlusion: Off

Off Ray Tracing Geometry Detail: Off

Off Ray Tracing Object Range: 6

6 DLSS Ray Reconstruction: Off

Geometry:

Level of Detail: Very High

Very High Traffic Density: Very High

Very High Crowd Density: Very High

Very High Hair Quality: Very High

Very High Weather Particle Quality: Very High

Camera Effects:

Depth of Field: High

High Bloom: On

On Chromatic Aberration: Off

Off Vignette: Off

Off Motion Blur Strength: 0

0 Field of View: 0

0 Film Grain Strength: 0

0 Sharpness: 2

2 Fullscreen Effects: Off

Off Screen Shake: Off

The best RTX 3060 Ti settings for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PC

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PC looks amazing on the 3060 Ti (Image via Insomniac Games)

The game runs slightly better on the RTX 3060 Ti. You can get an average framerate of 85fps at 1440p resolution with FSR 3.1 Frame Generation and DLSS set to Quality. We've turned off Ray Tracing to help improve performance as well. With the textures set to Very High, you can expect great visuals overall.

Those wanting better performance can tweak the settings down to 1080p. With that resolution, you can also turn on Ray Tracing for higher quality. You can see an average of 45-50fps with those settings.

These are the settings for the RTX 3060 Ti:

Display Mode:

Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Aspect Ratio: Auto

Auto Refresh Rate: 180Hz

180Hz VSync: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On

Upscaling:

Frame Generation: FSR 3.1.0 Frame Generation

FSR 3.1.0 Frame Generation Upscale Method: DLSS

DLSS Upscale Quality: Quality

Quality Upscale Sharpness: 0

0 Dynamic Resolution Scale: 0

0 Anti-Aliasing: DLAA

Graphics settings:

Preset: Custom

Texture:

Texture Quality: Very High

Very High Texture Filtering: 8x Anisotropic

Light & Shadow:

Shadow Quality: Very High

Very High Ambient Occlusion: XeGTAO

XeGTAO Screen Space Reflections: High

Ray Tracing:

Ray Tracing Preset: Off

Off Ray-Traced Reflections: Off

Off Ray-Traced Interiors: Off

Off Ray-Traced Shadows: Off

Off Ray-Traced Ambient Occlusion: Off

Off Ray Tracing Geometry Detail: High

High Ray Tracing Object Range: 6

6 DLSS Ray Reconstruction: Off

Geometry:

Level of Detail: Very High

Very High Traffic Density: Very High

Very High Crowd Density: Very High

Very High Hair Quality: Very High

Very High Weather Particle Quality: Very High

Camera Effects:

Depth of Field: High

High Bloom: On

On Chromatic Aberration: Off

Off Vignette: Off

Off Motion Blur Strength: 0

0 Field of View: 0

0 Film Grain Strength: 0

0 Sharpness: 10

10 Fullscreen Effects: Off

Off Screen Shake: Off

