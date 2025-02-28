Monster Hunter Wilds PC guide: Best settings for RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti

Monster Hunter Wilds was officially released on February 28, 2025, on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Microsoft Windows. Judging by the system requirements, we see that the game is on the demanding side in terms of hardware, requiring a powerful PC to run smoothly. Luckily, those who own the RTX 4060 or the RTX 4060 Ti will be able to run the game at its best settings at 1080p and 1440p resolution.
While it runs well as it is, it is always recommended to moderate the settings to achieve optimal performance. In this article, we'll explore the best settings for Monster Hunter Wilds on RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti.
Best RTX 4060 settings for Monster Hunter Wilds
The game puts up an average of 60-70fps at 1080p resolution and High graphics preset on the RTX 4060 GPU. We've turned on Nvidia DLSS and set it to Quality Mode, enabling higher graphics textures while also improving performance. We've also turned on Ray Tracing, which helps produce more realistic shadows and textures.
We recommend you enable V-Sync only if you don't have an AMD FreeSync or Nvidia G-Sync compatible monitor. If you prefer more framerates over graphics quality, we recommend you turn off Ray Tracing. With that, you should be able to see upwards of 90fps.
The following are the best settings for the RTX 4060:
Display
- Display Selection: Primary monitor
- Screen Mode: Borderless Window
- Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Aspect Ratio: Automatic
- HDR Output: Automatically Enable
- Brightness: As per preference
- V-Sync: Disable
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency Mode: Enable
Graphics
- Graphics Settings: Custom
- Cutscene Graphics: Do not adjust separately
- Upscaling (Super-resolution Imaging): Nvidia DLSS
- Frame Generation: Enable
- Upscaling Mode: Quality
- Upscaling Sharpness: 0.50
- Anti-Aliasing: FXX + TAA
- Render Scaling: 100
- Ray Tracing: Medium
- Texture Quality: High
- Texture Filtering Quality: High (ANISO x8)
- Mesh Quality: High
- Fur Quality: High
- Sky/Cloud Quality: High
- Grass/Tree Quality: High
- Grass/Tree Sway: Enable
- Wind Simulation Quality: High
- Surface Quality: High
- Sand/Snow Quality: High
- Water Effects: Enable
- Render Distance: High
- Shadow Quality: High
- Distant Shadow Quality: High
- Shadow Distance: Medium
- Ambient Light Quality: High
- Contact Shadows: Enable
- Ambient Occlusion: Medium
- Bloom: High
- Motion Blur: On
- Vignette Effect: On
- Screen Space Reflection: On
- SSSS Scattering: On
- Depth of Field: On
- Volumetric Fog: High
- Variable Rate Shading: Off
Best RTX 4060 Ti settings for Monster Hunter Wilds
The game runs even better on the RTX 4060 Ti. We've upped the resolution to 1440p, retaining most other graphics settings as they were on the 4060. We've enabled Nvidia DLSS and set it to Balanced Mode, offering a good middle ground between performance and quality.
Ray Tracing is on as well and has been set to Medium, producing high-quality textures and reflections. With these settings, you can expect upwards of 85fps.
These are the best settings for the RTX 4060 Ti:
Display
- Display Selection: Primary monitor
- Screen Mode: Borderless Window
- Screen Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Aspect Ratio: Automatic
- HDR Output: Automatically Enable
- Brightness: As per preference
- V-Sync: Disable
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency Mode: Enable
Graphics
- Graphics Settings: High
- Cutscene Graphics: Do not adjust separately
- Upscaling (Super-resolution Imaging): Nvidia DLSS
- Frame Generation: Disable
- Upscaling Mode: Balanced
- Upscaling Sharpness: 0.50
- Anti-Aliasing: FXX + TAA
- Render Scaling: 100
- Ray Tracing: Medium
- Texture Quality: High
- Texture Filtering Quality: High (ANISO x8)
- Mesh Quality: High
- Fur Quality: High
- Sky/Cloud Quality: High
- Grass/Tree Quality: High
- Grass/Tree Sway: Enable
- Wind Simulation Quality: High
- Surface Quality: High
- Sand/Snow Quality: High
- Water Effects: Enable
- Render Distance: High
- Shadow Quality: Highest
- Distant Shadow Quality: High
- Shadow Distance: Medium
- Ambient Light Quality: High
- Contact Shadows: Enable
- Ambient Occlusion: Medium
- Bloom: High
- Motion Blur: Off
- Vignette Effect: On
- Screen Space Reflection: On
- SSSS Scattering: On
- Depth of Field: On
- Volumetric Fog: High
- Variable Rate Shading: Off
