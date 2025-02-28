Monster Hunter Wilds PC guide: Best settings for RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti

Monster Hunter Wilds was officially released on February 28, 2025, on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Microsoft Windows. Judging by the system requirements, we see that the game is on the demanding side in terms of hardware, requiring a powerful PC to run smoothly. Luckily, those who own the RTX 4060 or the RTX 4060 Ti will be able to run the game at its best settings at 1080p and 1440p resolution.

While it runs well as it is, it is always recommended to moderate the settings to achieve optimal performance. In this article, we'll explore the best settings for Monster Hunter Wilds on RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti.

Best RTX 4060 settings for Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds looks amazing on the RTX 4060 (Image via Capcom)

The game puts up an average of 60-70fps at 1080p resolution and High graphics preset on the RTX 4060 GPU. We've turned on Nvidia DLSS and set it to Quality Mode, enabling higher graphics textures while also improving performance. We've also turned on Ray Tracing, which helps produce more realistic shadows and textures.

We recommend you enable V-Sync only if you don't have an AMD FreeSync or Nvidia G-Sync compatible monitor. If you prefer more framerates over graphics quality, we recommend you turn off Ray Tracing. With that, you should be able to see upwards of 90fps.

The following are the best settings for the RTX 4060:

Display

Display Selection : Primary monitor

: Primary monitor Screen Mode : Borderless Window

: Borderless Window Screen Resolution : 1920 x 1080

: 1920 x 1080 Aspect Ratio : Automatic

: Automatic HDR Output : Automatically Enable

: Automatically Enable Brightness : As per preference

: As per preference V-Sync : Disable

: Disable Nvidia Reflex Low Latency Mode: Enable

Graphics

Graphics Settings : Custom

: Custom Cutscene Graphics : Do not adjust separately

: Do not adjust separately Upscaling (Super-resolution Imaging) : Nvidia DLSS

: Nvidia DLSS Frame Generation : Enable

: Enable Upscaling Mode : Quality

: Quality Upscaling Sharpness : 0.50

: 0.50 Anti-Aliasing : FXX + TAA

: FXX + TAA Render Scaling : 100

: 100 Ray Tracing : Medium

: Medium Texture Quality : High

: High Texture Filtering Quality : High (ANISO x8)

: High (ANISO x8) Mesh Quality : High

: High Fur Quality : High

: High Sky/Cloud Quality : High

: High Grass/Tree Quality : High

: High Grass/Tree Sway : Enable

: Enable Wind Simulation Quality : High

: High Surface Quality : High

: High Sand/Snow Quality : High

: High Water Effects : Enable

: Enable Render Distance : High

: High Shadow Quality : High

: High Distant Shadow Quality : High

: High Shadow Distance : Medium

: Medium Ambient Light Quality : High

: High Contact Shadows : Enable

: Enable Ambient Occlusion : Medium

: Medium Bloom : High

: High Motion Blur : On

: On Vignette Effect : On

: On Screen Space Reflection : On

: On SSSS Scattering : On

: On Depth of Field : On

: On Volumetric Fog : High

: High Variable Rate Shading: Off

Best RTX 4060 Ti settings for Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds looks amazing on the RTX 4060 Ti (Image via Capcom)

The game runs even better on the RTX 4060 Ti. We've upped the resolution to 1440p, retaining most other graphics settings as they were on the 4060. We've enabled Nvidia DLSS and set it to Balanced Mode, offering a good middle ground between performance and quality.

Ray Tracing is on as well and has been set to Medium, producing high-quality textures and reflections. With these settings, you can expect upwards of 85fps.

These are the best settings for the RTX 4060 Ti:

Display

Display Selection : Primary monitor

: Primary monitor Screen Mode : Borderless Window

: Borderless Window Screen Resolution : 2560 x 1440

: 2560 x 1440 Aspect Ratio : Automatic

: Automatic HDR Output : Automatically Enable

: Automatically Enable Brightness : As per preference

: As per preference V-Sync : Disable

: Disable Nvidia Reflex Low Latency Mode: Enable

Graphics

Graphics Settings : High

: High Cutscene Graphics : Do not adjust separately

: Do not adjust separately Upscaling (Super-resolution Imaging) : Nvidia DLSS

: Nvidia DLSS Frame Generation : Disable

: Disable Upscaling Mode : Balanced

: Balanced Upscaling Sharpness : 0.50

: 0.50 Anti-Aliasing : FXX + TAA

: FXX + TAA Render Scaling : 100

: 100 Ray Tracing : Medium

: Medium Texture Quality : High

: High Texture Filtering Quality : High (ANISO x8)

: High (ANISO x8) Mesh Quality : High

: High Fur Quality : High

: High Sky/Cloud Quality : High

: High Grass/Tree Quality : High

: High Grass/Tree Sway : Enable

: Enable Wind Simulation Quality : High

: High Surface Quality : High

: High Sand/Snow Quality : High

: High Water Effects : Enable

: Enable Render Distance : High

: High Shadow Quality : Highest

: Highest Distant Shadow Quality : High

: High Shadow Distance : Medium

: Medium Ambient Light Quality : High

: High Contact Shadows : Enable

: Enable Ambient Occlusion : Medium

: Medium Bloom : High

: High Motion Blur : Off

: Off Vignette Effect : On

: On Screen Space Reflection : On

: On SSSS Scattering : On

: On Depth of Field : On

: On Volumetric Fog : High

: High Variable Rate Shading: Off

