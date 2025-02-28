Monster Hunter Wilds PC guide: Best settings for RX 7900 XT and RX 7900 XTX

Monster Hunter Wilds was officially released on February 28, 2025, on different platforms like PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Microsoft Windows. Judging by the system requirements of the game, we see that it's quite demanding and requires a powerful setup to run smoothly. Luckily, those who own a Radeon RX 7900 XT or a RX 7900 XTX GPU will be able to run the game at some of its best settings and experience it at 4K.
In this article, we'll explore the best settings for Monster Hunter Wilds on the RX 7900 XT and RX 7900 XTX GPUs.
Note: The settings mentioned below are for PCs having well over the recommended specs, but with an RX 7900 XT or the RX 7900 XTX GPU.
Best RX 7900 XT settings for Monster Hunter Wilds
The new Monster Hunter title runs well on the RX 7900 XT. Even at 4K resolution, this GPU churns out frame rates of over 100 fps with the High graphics preset in this game. While we've not used Frame Generation, AMD FSR has been turned on and set to Quality mode for an increase in graphics quality as well as performance.
We recommend you enable V-Sync only if you don't have an AMD FreeSync or Nvidia G-Sync compatible monitor.
The following are the best settings for the RX 7900 XT:
Display
- Display Selection: Primary monitor
- Screen Mode: Borderless Window
- Screen Resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Aspect Ratio: Automatic
- HDR Output: Automatically Enable
- Brightness: As per preference
- V-Sync: Disable
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency Mode: Enable
Graphics
- Graphics Settings: Custom
- Cutscene Graphics: Do not adjust separately
- Upscaling (Super-resolution Imaging): AMD FSR
- Frame Generation: Disable
- Upscaling Mode: Quality
- Upscaling Sharpness: 0.50
- Anti-Aliasing: FXX + TAA
- Render Scaling: 100
- Ray Tracing: Off
- Texture Quality: High
- Texture Filtering Quality: High (ANISO x8)
- Mesh Quality: High
- Fur Quality: High
- Sky/Cloud Quality: High
- Grass/Tree Quality: High
- Grass/Tree Sway: Enable
- Wind Simulation Quality: High
- Surface Quality: High
- Sand/Snow Quality: High
- Water Effects: Enable
- Render Distance: High
- Shadow Quality: High
- Distant Shadow Quality: High
- Shadow Distance: Far
- Ambient Light Quality: High
- Contact Shadows: Enable
- Ambient Occlusion: Medium
- Bloom: High
- Motion Blur: On
- Vignette Effect: On
- Screen Space Reflection: On
- SSSS Scattering: On
- Depth of Field: On
- Volumetric Fog: High
- Variable Rate Shading: Off
Best RX 7900 XTX settings for Monster Hunter Wilds
The Radeon RX 7900 XTX would be the ultimate card from Team Red to run Monster Hunter Wilds. At 4K resolution, you can expect around 80-90 fps with the Ultra graphics preset while using this GPU. This is the highest graphics setting for the game, so you will have the ultimate experience that the game has to offer.
We've turned on AMD FSR and set it to Quality mode for a slight increase in visual quality and frame rates. We haven't used Frame Gen, but you could turn it on if you want more frames. As we're running the game at its best graphics quality, you won't be able to notice the pixelation or blurring caused by it. All in all, it comes down to personal preference.
The following are the best settings for the RX 7900 XTX:
Display
- Display Selection: Primary monitor
- Screen Mode: Borderless Window
- Screen Resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Aspect Ratio: Automatic
- HDR Output: Automatically Enable
- Brightness: As per preference
- V-Sync: Disable
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency Mode: Enable
Graphics
- Graphics Settings: Ultra
- Cutscene Graphics: Do not adjust separately
- Upscaling (Super-resolution Imaging): AMD FSR
- Frame Generation: Disable
- Upscaling Mode: Quality
- Upscaling Sharpness: 0.50
- Anti-Aliasing: FXX + TAA
- Render Scaling: 100
- Ray Tracing: Off
- Texture Quality: Highest (High Res Textures)
- Texture Filtering Quality: Highest (ANISO x16)
- Mesh Quality: Highest
- Fur Quality: High
- Sky/Cloud Quality: Highest
- Grass/Tree Quality: High
- Grass/Tree Sway: Enable
- Wind Simulation Quality: High
- Surface Quality: High
- Sand/Snow Quality: Highest
- Water Effects: Enable
- Render Distance: Highest
- Shadow Quality: Highest
- Distant Shadow Quality: High
- Shadow Distance: Far
- Ambient Light Quality: High
- Contact Shadows: Enable
- Ambient Occlusion: High
- Bloom: High
- Motion Blur: On
- Vignette Effect: On
- Screen Space Reflection: On
- SSSS Scattering: On
- Depth of Field: On
- Volumetric Fog: High
- Variable Rate Shading: Off

