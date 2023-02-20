OnePlus 10R 5G vs OnePlus Nord 2T 5G: Which phone should you choose in 2023?

Both the OnePlus 10R 5G and the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G are great phones that come in at a price of around $399, but it's confusing since it's not clear where each of them stands.

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is the upgraded version of the OnePlus Nord 2, and addresses some of the major shortcomings of its predecessor. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 10R 5G is the first smartphone from the company to support 150W fast charging, making it one of the hottest trends in the smartphone segment.

This article will delve into the differences and similarities between these two smartphones, helping you make an informed decision on which device is right for you.

OnePlus 10R vs OnePlus Nord 2T comparison: Specs, features, and more explored

Device OnePlus 10R OnePlus Nord 2T Storage 8 GB RAM | 128 GB ROM 128GB 8GB RAM | 256GB 12GB RAM Display 17.02 cm (6.7 inches) Display, 120Hz 6.43 inches, AMOLED, 90Hz, HDR10+ Camera 50MP Rear Camera 50MP Rear Camera Battery 5000 mAh 4500 mAh

The Nord 2T 5G comes with a glass back, which looks stunning but can easily attract fingerprints. However, this minor issue can be easily resolved by using a cover, which most people tend to use anyway.

What truly sets it apart is the camera cut-out - a large, eye-catching design element. Despite the small size of the sensors, the cut-out's size adds a unique visual element to the phone.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 10R's design is inspired by the sleek and stylish Nord series smartphones and the Realme GT Neo 3. The back panel of the 10R features a dual-panel design, with one half sporting a textured back and the other half plain. This element gives the phone a unique look and feel, setting it apart from other devices on the market.

Display and performance

When it comes to displays, both the OnePlus 10R and the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G boast impressive features. The 10R comes with a 6.7-inch full HD+ AMOLED display that offers a peak brightness of 950 nits and 120Hz refresh rate.

The only drawback is that the display does not support a variable refresh rate, but this is unlikely to be a deal-breaker for most users. With its octa-core Dimensity 8100 MediaTek processor, the 10R delivers a powerful performance that can easily handle heavy-duty editing apps and multitasking.

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G comes with a slightly smaller 6.43-inch display that hosts a resolution of 2400x1800 pixels, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The screen supports a 90Hz refresh rate and is HDR10+ certified, which means you can expect vivid and true-to-life colors even in bright sunlight.

The Nord 2T 5G is also powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, the successor to the popular Dimensity 1200, which ensures a smooth and responsive experience with the OxygenOS.

Cameras

Both the OnePlus 10R and OnePlus Nord 2T sport an impressive triple-camera setup. The former boasts a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor, along with an 8MP secondary ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. The smartphone also features a 16MP front camera for selfies.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G features a similar triple-camera setup on the back, which includes a 50MP wide-angle lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. However, it takes the lead with a 32MP front camera, making it a great option for those who love taking selfies or making video calls.

Overall, both smartphones offer decent performance and the choice between them will come down to individual preferences and needs.

However, with the 10R having a premium look, a better battery, and a faster and larger display, it has an upper hand. Meanwhile, the Nord 2T has a slightly better processor and a better front camera, making it an ideal mid-range smartphone.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes