OnePlus Nord 3 release date, specs, prices, and more

The OnePlus Nord 3 is an upcoming entry to the flagship series that has become well-known worldwide for its premium quality and excellent aesthetics. Since the first device came out, the brand has gotten bigger and better. The upcoming device, whose release is still around a month away, will aim to stamp out even more authority.

The OnePlus series has become a global household name, offering premium features at lower prices. The Nord series of devices have been a much more budget-friendly option for those with tighter pockets. While the devices aren't as premium in specifications and hardware, they still pack a punch.

Fans are excited to see what the OnePlus Nord 3 will pack and when it will be released. The company is yet to reveal all the information to the public as it has stayed reasonably hush over the affair. Nevertheless, there are some handy pieces of information in the open regarding the possible specifications of the new model.

OnePlus Nord 3 packs a solid punch and could be released as early as next month

While the company hasn't handed out a specific date, social media has been strife with speculation. Some sources have indicated that September 27 could be a potential release date for the OnePlus Nord 3 in the global market. Others have also marked out September 29 as the most likely release date.

It's expected that OnePlus will officially announce the date in the coming days. Fans are advised to follow us and OnePlus' social media for the latest news. While the dates are based on pure speculation, some shades of light have shone upon the possibility.

Coming to these specifications, the OnePlus Nord 3 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 series, which has proven reliable and efficient. The phone is likely available in both 6 and 8 GB variants of LDPPR4 RAM.

However, the 6 GB variant will likely be available in developing markets like India, whereas for the US, 8 GB and 12 GB will be the likely options. The 6 GB variant was previously available exclusively in India and the OnePlus Nord 3 could follow the same pattern.

As for the internal storage, the Nord 3 will likely be available in the 128 GB and 256 GB variants of internal storage. For the display, the mobile is rumored to flaunt a 6.7" screen featuring a 120 Hz refresh rate. Regarding connectivity, the upcoming release will feature 5G connectivity, which could add a specific advantage.

As for the battery, it features a 4500 mAh tank and a potential for 67 W fast charging. Given the efficient nature of Dimensity 8100, users can expect the device to last a full day easily as long as they don't play resource-heavy games for long hours.

The camera has been a strong feature of the OnePlus devices across the premium and more budget options. It's likely to have a triple rear camera with the primary one at 50 MP and f/1.8. The two secondary cameras are likely to be at 8 MP and 2 MP, respectively, but unless the quality drops radically, users can expect the same reliability found in the previous devices.

The 128 GB variant is likely priced at $399, with 12 GB RAM/256 GB likely to cost even more. Once again, all the prices are speculations and guesses based on prices of the previous models and current market standards.

Since the first Nord was released, many have enjoyed OnePlus at an affordable rate. The Nord 3 looks quite promising based on what's known about it. To what extent it will be able to disrupt the market will depend on many factors. For now, fans will have to wait for the upcoming model to be released.

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta